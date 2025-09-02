Wallace Sititi: All Blacks vs Springboks at Eden Park a game you 'dream of'

Having burst onto the international scene against the Springboks a year ago, Wallace Sititi knows what playing the reigning world champs demands, and is preparing accordingly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The explosive flanker earned the first start of his Test career in Cape Town last year, and proceeded to take the world by storm, going on to win World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year.

Now in his sophomore season with the team, the 22-year-old is clearly taking in the wisdom of his veteran teammates. Ahead of what is as highly anticipated a Test as they come outside a Rugby World Cup, Sititi wasn’t getting ahead of himself, knowing he has to pace himself this week so he has everything left to give on Saturday.

“The Springboks are a quality side, the defending champions for a reason. They’ve been on top of their game for a long time now,” he said.

“It’s a huge opportunity for us, something that we walk towards, but then again, we’ve still got a few more days, so we’ll build into that.”

New Zealand South Africa All Stats and Data

While the Chiefs star has only managed a touch over 400 minutes on the park in 2025 due to injury, he is in contention for another start come the weekend and was not one of the 16 All Blacks released to play in the NPC over the weekend.

Perhaps Sititi’s biggest selection threat comes from fellow Chiefs hardman Simon Parker, who impressed with some hard-hitting defence in his All Blacks debut in Argentina two weeks ago. Sititi is the more well-established of the two, and both players cover both No. 8 and the blindside flank.

ADVERTISEMENT

With his 2024 experience, Sititi has followed in his father’s footsteps in facing the Springboks, making the matchup extra meaningful.

“It’s special. Hopefully, I get that chance this weekend. Growing up, you watch the All Blacks and Springboks play, and I watched Manu Samoa as well with my father playing the Springboks as well. To go up against a quality side like the Springboks, it’s always a pleasure, and it’s a great challenge.

“It’s a big match, no doubt about it. As players, we talk about these big moments; it’s what we work for and what we dream of.”

When asked what learnings he took away from last year’s Cape Town Test, Sititi noted all the hallmarks of Springboks rugby.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They’re big boys, love their confrontation, love the set piece. They’re a quality side for a reason, and if we’re not on our game, we’re not going to put in a good fight.

“One thing I learned was you’ve got to make sure you win all the moments; little mistakes will cost you.”

Sititi was born eight years after the All Blacks last lost at Eden Park, and admits he knows nothing about the game that preceded the current unbeaten run. But that doesn’t undermine the significance of the 31-year unbeaten record.

“For myself, it’s very important. Eden Park has been our home for the All Blacks and New Zealand Rugby; it’s something that we take seriously.”