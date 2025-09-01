Scott Robertson on bringing in Wayne Smith to plan Bok assault

The All Blacks have welcomed back mastercoach Wayne Smith into the fold to help with their preparations ahead of their Springboks Test at Eden Park.

The ex-All Black assistant has a long and storied history with the team over a 16-year period, as well as the Black Ferns, coming out of retirement to coach at the 2021 Rugby World Cup.

Robertson revealed that Smith had this week targeted as the time he would join the camp ahead of such an occasion.

“Sir Wayne has been locked away in the calendar, this is the one he and all of us have noted,” Robertson explained to media.

“He’s good, he’s just got so much wisdom. 30 odd years in the business at the top level, he brings little bits of gold, ‘Have you thought about this? Do you remember this? When I was here, we did this’.

“Those are the great things you have from someone like an old Koro, he knows his way around Test footy.

“He’s great to have here and we all respect him.”

While his last time in an official capacity with the All Blacks was in 2017 under former head coach Steve Hansen, Smith has maintained relationships with the team and current players.

He joined the squad last year in Wellington ahead of the second Bledisloe Test which was Sam Cane and TJ Perenara’s 100th All Blacks Tests.

In what might be a positive omen for the team, they won that fixture 33-13 with one of the best performances of Robertson’s first year in charge.

Robertson has embraced the pressure of this Test which will be his first game against the Springboks on home soil, and third overall after losing his first two away last year.

“I’ve drawn on my experience coaching over the years and what’s really important, what wins games,” he said.

“My job is to set this team up to perform on Saturday night, so that’s it.

“There’s a lot of power in fear as well. It gets your body ready for survival. That’s the most human thing you can do – you’re here to protect something.

“Of course there’s a little bit of a fear element, and that’s part of being human.”