Scott Robertson on bringing in Wayne Smith to plan Bok assault
The All Blacks have welcomed back mastercoach Wayne Smith into the fold to help with their preparations ahead of their Springboks Test at Eden Park.
The ex-All Black assistant has a long and storied history with the team over a 16-year period, as well as the Black Ferns, coming out of retirement to coach at the 2021 Rugby World Cup.
Robertson revealed that Smith had this week targeted as the time he would join the camp ahead of such an occasion.
“Sir Wayne has been locked away in the calendar, this is the one he and all of us have noted,” Robertson explained to media.
“He’s good, he’s just got so much wisdom. 30 odd years in the business at the top level, he brings little bits of gold, ‘Have you thought about this? Do you remember this? When I was here, we did this’.
“Those are the great things you have from someone like an old Koro, he knows his way around Test footy.
“He’s great to have here and we all respect him.”
While his last time in an official capacity with the All Blacks was in 2017 under former head coach Steve Hansen, Smith has maintained relationships with the team and current players.
He joined the squad last year in Wellington ahead of the second Bledisloe Test which was Sam Cane and TJ Perenara’s 100th All Blacks Tests.
In what might be a positive omen for the team, they won that fixture 33-13 with one of the best performances of Robertson’s first year in charge.
Robertson has embraced the pressure of this Test which will be his first game against the Springboks on home soil, and third overall after losing his first two away last year.
“I’ve drawn on my experience coaching over the years and what’s really important, what wins games,” he said.
“My job is to set this team up to perform on Saturday night, so that’s it.
“There’s a lot of power in fear as well. It gets your body ready for survival. That’s the most human thing you can do – you’re here to protect something.
“Of course there’s a little bit of a fear element, and that’s part of being human.”
It's apparent that poor coaching may be behind the awful performance from the backs. Maybe Wayne Smith should have stayed and Tamati or Jason H been set free?
Since Joe Schmidt left the Allblacks backline skills have regressed significantly.
Looking over the assistant coaches there is a significant issue with guys that haven't heard coached to any success, Razors really the only guy that's coached successfully at the top level.
Knowing coach Ryan significantly improved forward play he should stay but the rest need to be reviewed.
Having Tony Brown coaching the Boks instead of the Allblacks is difficult to watch with Tony clearly superior to the Allblack assistants having played and coached at test level for decades.
Allblacks not performing need others in the squad selected ahead of them or why are they in the squad. Expect to see Rieko removed from the wing and put back into centre with Liecester put onto one wing and Reece replaced with Jordan to allow McKenzie to start and Love moved onto the bench.
Loose forward also need altering with Sititi and Savea starting alongside Tupou to enable the same locks to start.
Seeing Wayne Smith back in the All Blacks setup is always a good thing, but it does raise questions about the abilities of the current coaches.
More and more, it feels like there’s a problem with the coaches in charge of the backs and the attack.
It’s quite thought-provoking…
Backs coaching seems have become our Achilles heel. Joe Schmidt parachuted in under Fozzie, Leon McD leaving and now Hansen/ Holland aren't covering themselves in glory…. Makes me more curious about why Leon went as and when he did.
Good call to have him involved with the AB's backline struggling to get in sync and gelling…
They fumbled and bumbled vs Los Pumas and some pearls of wisdom from WS to get their rhythm and timing sorted and for mine, he will…
Go the AB's….All on song and 15 players on until the final whistle!!??…
Hopefully he teaches the coach’s how to coach, probably need more then a week
I’d be super concerned if he’s there to coach the coaches on how to coach.
That’s like teaching a rugby player how to play rugby. At this level - can’t be serious?
I think we all scared with this Eden park game
I think from a South Africa perspective it would not be a catastrophic loss / specially if we play well and are bested by All Blacks of old where the expectation was pretty much that we would lose in NZ. The SA public forgave the Boks for the nightmare at Ellis Park pretty quickly after the second test where the Boks “find a way to win” style came back into play. I think the NZ public will be less forgiving if the Boks win on Saturday but with my head I think the AB’s will do it - but if it’s a very tight game down to the last kick then I think Boks will do it.,
In the World of Rugby there are 2 elephants and when they fight the only one that suffers is the grass. And, of course, the beers after the game.
cramming before a test?
Wayne Smith spending time with the team is the best news i have heard this week.
Whether it is enough time change the backline and make it work, let’s see on Saturday
A positive move as WS is the sort of level head the malfunctioning backline needs to get them back on track. Seems to be an 11th hour appointment though & it remains to be seen if a radical improvement can be achieved immediately with 2 critical tests against the auld foe looming.
It would have helped more if they’d brought him in at the beginning of the RC, surely.
Reminds me when they brought Hansen in for a few days during the World Cup. I wondered then, as I wonder now, whether that sent the right message to the players.
An SOS?
How many “call a friends” does an AB coach get before he gets the boot?
Ex AB & Ferns coach Wayne Smith back into the fold to help with their preparations ahead of their Springboks Test at Eden Park.
Robertson’s 'quickest to 5th loss' fellow AB coach.
Any qualified help beneficial.
BUT the elephant in the room is that this is finally an open admission that the current AB back & strategy coaches are NOT up to it.
If so cheers to a belated admission.
Of course ADD Schmidt (post Wallabies soon) & then you're on the way to maximum performance.
(Yer, yer, Schmidt always says he's not available... til he is).
It smacks of it alright.
“He knows his way around test footy”.
The rest of them don’t?
Not sure you know the facts. W Smith is, and has been for a while, signed by NZR as an overseer. He hasn’t “just been bought in”.
Let’s see if it makes any difference.
I’m sure it will make a difference. Just not sure if it will make a good difference or bad difference.
If they keep him to telling campfire stories and pep talks - good difference.
If he starts getting into tactics with the other 8 coaches, could create mild to rank confusion. Especially 6 days out from the biggest test at Eden Park in 30 years.
I’m sure it’ll be fine though.
Having Wayne putter about there with the other 8 coaches may be a welcome distraction for the players in the buildup to the biggest test at Eden Park in 30 years.
Not to mention the occasion of the biggest test at Eden Park in 30 years.