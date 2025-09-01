Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
29 - 21
FT
WOMENS
64 - 3
FT
WOMENS
40 - 0
FT
WOMENS
57 - 10
FT
WOMENS
24 - 34
FT
43 - 26
FT
LIVE
16'
Tomorrow
02:10
Tomorrow
12:00
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
21:05
Tomorrow
23:00
Tomorrow
23:05
Saturday
02:05
Saturday
07:00
WOMENS
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
10:00
WOMENS
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
23:35
Sunday
07:00
WOMENS
Sunday
10:00
WOMENS
Sunday
13:35
Sunday
14:05
Sunday
16:35
Sunday
19:35
The Rugby Championship

Scott Robertson on bringing in Wayne Smith to plan Bok assault

Wayne Smith and Damian McKenzie take part in a drill during a New Zealand All Blacks training session at NZCIS on September 24, 2024 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

The All Blacks have welcomed back mastercoach Wayne Smith into the fold to help with their preparations ahead of their Springboks Test at Eden Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ex-All Black assistant has a long and storied history with the team over a 16-year period, as well as the Black Ferns, coming out of retirement to coach at the 2021 Rugby World Cup.

Robertson revealed that Smith had this week targeted as the time he would join the camp ahead of such an occasion.

Video Spacer

Rassie Erasmus explains the Asenathi Ntlabakanye non-selection

Video Spacer

Rassie Erasmus explains the Asenathi Ntlabakanye non-selection

“Sir Wayne has been locked away in the calendar, this is the one he and all of us have noted,” Robertson explained to media.

“He’s good, he’s just got so much wisdom. 30 odd years in the business at the top level, he brings little bits of gold, ‘Have you thought about this? Do you remember this? When I was here, we did this’.

“Those are the great things you have from someone like an old Koro, he knows his way around Test footy.

“He’s great to have here and we all respect him.”

While his last time in an official capacity with the All Blacks was in 2017 under former head coach Steve Hansen, Smith has maintained relationships with the team and current players.

ADVERTISEMENT

He joined the squad last year in Wellington ahead of the second Bledisloe Test which was Sam Cane and TJ Perenara’s 100th All Blacks Tests.

In what might be a positive omen for the team, they won that fixture 33-13 with one of the best performances of Robertson’s first year in charge.

Robertson has embraced the pressure of this Test which will be his first game against the Springboks on home soil, and third overall after losing his first two away last year.

“I’ve drawn on my experience coaching over the years and what’s really important, what wins games,” he said.

“My job is to set this team up to perform on Saturday night, so that’s it.

“There’s a lot of power in fear as well. It gets your body ready for survival. That’s the most human thing you can do – you’re here to protect something.

“Of course there’s a little bit of a fear element, and that’s part of being human.”

Recommended

Braxton Sorensen-McGee: 'I get my confidence from the people around me'

INTERVIEW

Rassie Erasmus clears up confusion over latest Springboks squad update

'It’s huge': Kini Naholo snubs overseas offers to stay in NZ

Wallabies welcome 'father figure' back against Pumas

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Newcastle name their first team of the Red Bull era

2

England announce coaching restructure ahead of 'very special' phase

1
3

'If I'm honest, they're not looking for guys like me and him': Harsh NFL truth

6
4

Leicester in ongoing talks over James O'Connor release

11
5

Gallagher PREM expands reach into the USA

3
6

Edinburgh boss 'selfishly' weighs in on latest Rassie Erasmus call

7

Leinster forced into tough Lions call with South Africa trip looming

2
8

Ireland leapfrog South Africa in world rankings after Eden Park loss

43

Comments

41 Comments
i
ig 8 days ago

It's apparent that poor coaching may be behind the awful performance from the backs. Maybe Wayne Smith should have stayed and Tamati or Jason H been set free?

C
CO 9 days ago

Since Joe Schmidt left the Allblacks backline skills have regressed significantly.


Looking over the assistant coaches there is a significant issue with guys that haven't heard coached to any success, Razors really the only guy that's coached successfully at the top level.


Knowing coach Ryan significantly improved forward play he should stay but the rest need to be reviewed.


Having Tony Brown coaching the Boks instead of the Allblacks is difficult to watch with Tony clearly superior to the Allblack assistants having played and coached at test level for decades.


Allblacks not performing need others in the squad selected ahead of them or why are they in the squad. Expect to see Rieko removed from the wing and put back into centre with Liecester put onto one wing and Reece replaced with Jordan to allow McKenzie to start and Love moved onto the bench.


Loose forward also need altering with Sititi and Savea starting alongside Tupou to enable the same locks to start.

B
Blackmania 9 days ago

Seeing Wayne Smith back in the All Blacks setup is always a good thing, but it does raise questions about the abilities of the current coaches.

More and more, it feels like there’s a problem with the coaches in charge of the backs and the attack.

It’s quite thought-provoking…

T
Tk 9 days ago

Backs coaching seems have become our Achilles heel. Joe Schmidt parachuted in under Fozzie, Leon McD leaving and now Hansen/ Holland aren't covering themselves in glory…. Makes me more curious about why Leon went as and when he did.

B
B 9 days ago

Good call to have him involved with the AB's backline struggling to get in sync and gelling…

They fumbled and bumbled vs Los Pumas and some pearls of wisdom from WS to get their rhythm and timing sorted and for mine, he will…

Go the AB's….All on song and 15 players on until the final whistle!!??…

F
FT 9 days ago

Hopefully he teaches the coach’s how to coach, probably need more then a week

H
Hammer Head 9 days ago

I’d be super concerned if he’s there to coach the coaches on how to coach.


That’s like teaching a rugby player how to play rugby. At this level - can’t be serious?

E
Eden Comfort 9 days ago

I think we all scared with this Eden park game

G
GrahamVF 9 days ago

I think from a South Africa perspective it would not be a catastrophic loss / specially if we play well and are bested by All Blacks of old where the expectation was pretty much that we would lose in NZ. The SA public forgave the Boks for the nightmare at Ellis Park pretty quickly after the second test where the Boks “find a way to win” style came back into play. I think the NZ public will be less forgiving if the Boks win on Saturday but with my head I think the AB’s will do it - but if it’s a very tight game down to the last kick then I think Boks will do it.,

W
Wayneo 9 days ago

In the World of Rugby there are 2 elephants and when they fight the only one that suffers is the grass. And, of course, the beers after the game.

H
Hammer Head 9 days ago

cramming before a test?

G
GL 9 days ago

Wayne Smith spending time with the team is the best news i have heard this week.


Whether it is enough time change the backline and make it work, let’s see on Saturday

C
Cantab 9 days ago

A positive move as WS is the sort of level head the malfunctioning backline needs to get them back on track. Seems to be an 11th hour appointment though & it remains to be seen if a radical improvement can be achieved immediately with 2 critical tests against the auld foe looming.

H
Hammer Head 9 days ago

It would have helped more if they’d brought him in at the beginning of the RC, surely.


Reminds me when they brought Hansen in for a few days during the World Cup. I wondered then, as I wonder now, whether that sent the right message to the players.


An SOS?


How many “call a friends” does an AB coach get before he gets the boot?

T
TT 9 days ago

Ex AB & Ferns coach Wayne Smith back into the fold to help with their preparations ahead of their Springboks Test at Eden Park.


Robertson’s 'quickest to 5th loss' fellow AB coach.


Any qualified help beneficial.


BUT the elephant in the room is that this is finally an open admission that the current AB back & strategy coaches are NOT up to it.


If so cheers to a belated admission.


Of course ADD Schmidt (post Wallabies soon) & then you're on the way to maximum performance.

(Yer, yer, Schmidt always says he's not available... til he is).

H
Hammer Head 9 days ago

It smacks of it alright.


“He knows his way around test footy”.


The rest of them don’t?

O
Over the sideline 9 days ago

Not sure you know the facts. W Smith is, and has been for a while, signed by NZR as an overseer. He hasn’t “just been bought in”.

S
SB 9 days ago

Let’s see if it makes any difference.

H
Hammer Head 9 days ago

I’m sure it will make a difference. Just not sure if it will make a good difference or bad difference.


If they keep him to telling campfire stories and pep talks - good difference.


If he starts getting into tactics with the other 8 coaches, could create mild to rank confusion. Especially 6 days out from the biggest test at Eden Park in 30 years.


I’m sure it’ll be fine though.


Having Wayne putter about there with the other 8 coaches may be a welcome distraction for the players in the buildup to the biggest test at Eden Park in 30 years.


Not to mention the occasion of the biggest test at Eden Park in 30 years.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

The A-Z of Welsh rugby for 2025-26

Welsh rugby is in the midst of a tumultuous period where it is searching for the right path forward as the 2025-2026 season starts

1
LONG READ

Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

With the financial boon of a Lions tour off the field, on it, the Wallabies and Wallaroos are showing signs each can become a force.

70
LONG READ

Why English rugby needs Christian Wade and his Mission 102

For too long, rugby has stifled individuality, and the prolific wing's quest to break the league try record will be eye-catching when he joins Newcastle Red Bulls.

1

Comments on RugbyPass

D
DP 18 minutes ago
'This is it. A seat at the top table': Springbok Women head into 'uncharted territory'

We all know they are going to get absolutely smoked. I would like to see them score a couple of tries as they continue to evolve. Love how far they’ve come.

1 Go to comments
D
DP 19 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

And the Kiwis are all wife beaters, what a surprise.

2 Go to comments
B
BA 22 minutes ago
Black Ferns welcome back key duo from injury for World Cup quarter-final

Brunt and Tanya are both injured Risi had a player fall on her lower leg and limped around for awhile but she did play on so probably more rest as she is top dog at 9 Joseph could do with more game time

4 Go to comments
C
CG 51 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

The saffers are all Rio’s junkies, what a surprise

2 Go to comments
P
PickOllieMathisYeowRazorYouCoward 52 minutes ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

No comparison (Ollie has a far superior skillset), and I know they probably won’t select him until next year at the earliest.

Which is a short sighted by our selectors.



...

23 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I'm convinced that defenses contribute enormously to winning matches. With a solid defense, the attacker begins to pay a progressive mental toll. I've admired RSA's defense in recent years, but in the matches of 2025, being "stretched out to the edges" gave up a lot of space.

201 Go to comments
B
BA 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

no doubt he played a bit for the ABs 7s too straight out of school but didn’t play much last season as think might been injured he got the wheels

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

LMAO. Are you seriously comparing Mathis to Richie McCaw?

A lot has changed to the structures of NZ Rugby since 2001.



...

23 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

I think Razor really hoped that Tavatavanawai was going to be a impact bench player and he never really did much off the bench in his two 20 minute opportunities, in fact he kicked or passed every time rather than doing what he is best at- bulldozing runs up the middle.

At the same time, Tupaea took advantage of his opportunities off the bench and added impact, plus showed he could cover both 12 and 13.



...

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

Jordan, McKenzie, and B. Barrett have all dropped high balls the past two tests. Single out Jordan if it makes you able to paint the narrative you want but Jordan has more good days under high ball than poor , same as McKenzie and Barrett (Jordan was immense in the Super Rugby Grand Final catching every high ball while McKenzie struggled for instance).

I would have selected Jordan at right wing, not because he is not an outstanding fullback as he clearly is, but because I want the best goal kicker on the pitch for 80 minutes and that is clearly McKenzie so he needs to be selected at fullback.



...

78 Go to comments
B
BP 2 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

Is this piece meant to publicise the 15s game? Why even mention 7s?

4 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

All Super Rugby and NPC teams have GPS systems stitched into their jerseys that All Black coaches have access to.

78 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

I’m licking my lips right now

4 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I don’t know Fran, but it took SA half an hour to get with the intensity of the game and by then they were 17-3 adrift! They will be very annoyed they gave away two soft tries at the front end. Looking forward immensely to Wellington, if that Bok backline does gel it could be something special.😁

201 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

Yep I think you have to give Joe huge credit for the way he has approached the job, with long-terms aims in mind. Kudos.

I did make it Exeter last weekend, good game down there and more of a contest by the Scots than the score indicated.



...

70 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I cannot be certain but I believe there was a powerplay towards the end of the appointment process, and part of LK’s deal may have been that he got a clean tilt at the RWC. I doubt he wanted to work as an assistant again.

70 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 4 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I’m surprised to hear you say that. I thought RA did everything they could to keep him and the extension was a result of that effort, but also a demonstration that they failed.

70 Go to comments
P
PaPaRumple 4 hours ago
Jake White: Rassie's brave Boks call may spell the end for some

Bro this guy FL is the biggest troll on this site. Ignore him, I think he was touched by a South African man as a child and now has a chip on his shoulder or something. Or maybe it's just because he supports England who have all the money in world rugby but none of the trophies. Either way he is not worth wasting you time on.

10 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

If both teams aren’t “licking their lips” then they are all in the wrong profession.

4 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 4 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

The Springboks are undoubtedly undergoing a process of change, both in their squad and in their approach to play, which limits the scope of their executions. In contrast, NZL has probably begun an upward curve that, like the Wallabies, is able to capitalize more effectively on RSA's weaknesses. I just finished watching the match in detail last night, and in my opinion, NZL adapted more quickly than RSA to the adverse weather conditions. RSA planned the week with the weather forecast spread out in the palm of their hand...?

201 Go to comments