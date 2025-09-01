Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
22 - 19
FT
44 - 10
FT
29 - 10
FT
19 - 17
FT
19 - 13
FT
49 - 12
FT
8 - 23
FT
53 - 7
FT
38 - 16
FT
30 - 33
FT
28 - 9
FT
36 - 26
FT
45 - 19
FT
15 - 29
FT
14 - 54
FT
28 - 24
FT
24 - 17
FT
47 - 24
FT
40 - 19
FT
WOMENS
60 - 0
FT
WOMENS
40 - 22
FT
19 - 26
FT
25 - 28
FT
WOMENS
37 - 7
FT
32 - 7
FT
15 - 17
FT
47 - 7
FT
WOMENS
LIVE
51'
LIVE
50'
Today
14:05
Today
20:05
Today
21:05
Today
23:35
Tomorrow
06:00
WOMENS
Tomorrow
08:00
WOMENS
Tomorrow
08:45
WOMENS
Tomorrow
10:45
WOMENS
Tomorrow
14:05
Women's Rugby World Cup

Braxton Sorensen-McGee: 'I get my confidence from the people around me'

By Adam Julian at Sandy Park, Exeter
New Zealand's full back Braxton Sorensen-McGee (R) sores a try during the Women's Rugby World Cup pool C match between New Zealand and Japan at Sandy Park, Exeter, southwest England, on August 31, 2025. (Photo by Adrian Dennis / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Black Ferns secured their place in the Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-finals with a decisive 62-19 victory over Japan at a sold-out Sandy Park in Exeter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite facing a heavy defeat and missing 41 tackles, Japan showed significant improvement compared to their previous encounter with the Black Ferns, where they were soundly beaten 95-12 at Eden Park in Auckland in 2022.

New Zealand full-back Braxton Sorensen-McGee shone at Sandy Park, delivering a player-of-the-match performance that included three tries and four conversions. The 18-year-old from Auckland exudes a quiet confidence that comes from her natural talent.

Video Spacer

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe receives Women’s Top 50 award

New Zealand Women’s superstar Portia Woodman-Wickliffe spoke to RugbyPass after receiving the prestigious, inaugural RugbyPass Women’s Top 50 award this week.

View Top 50

Video Spacer

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe receives Women’s Top 50 award

New Zealand Women’s superstar Portia Woodman-Wickliffe spoke to RugbyPass after receiving the prestigious, inaugural RugbyPass Women’s Top 50 award this week.

View Top 50

“I get my confidence from the team, my family, and the people around me,” said Sorensen-McGee. “Most of my tries were handed to me.”

Sorensen-McGee played for the championship-winning Blues Super Rugby Aupiki team alongside Black Ferns teammates Ruahei Demant, Katelyn Vahaakolo, Sylvia Brunt, and Portia Woodman-Wickliffe. She expressed her gratitude for being surrounded by more experienced players.

Woodman-Wickliffe scored her 50th try in just her 30th Test for the Black Ferns, becoming the first New Zealand player to reach this milestone.

“What’s my favourite Portia try? Ah, all of them,” Sorensen-McGee laughed. “The way she creates space for everyone and herself is awesome.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to her scoring, Sorensen-McGee displayed her goal-kicking prowess, successfully slotting four conversions. She has been mentored by former British and Irish Lion Riki Flutey, who assists the Black Ferns.

“It’s a privilege to have him. He’s the best goal kicker I know. He knocks them over in practice all the time without even looking like he’s trying,” she noted.

Related

Black Ferns bulldoze their way into knockouts: Four takeaways from New Zealand v Japan

The Black Ferns, after a shaky start, found their groove and ran in 10 tries, to serve a reminder in the gusty confines of Sandy Park, that they are unwilling to be blown away by the Red Roses, should the two heavyweights meet later in the tournament.

Read Now

Japan showcased their skills with a varied kicking game and effective lineouts. “The little chips over the top, they got most of them back. Most of the things they brought, we expected,” Sorensen-McGee commented.

Japan’s head coach, Lesley McKenzie, who played 25 Tests as a hooker for Canada, including in the 2006 and 2010 Rugby World Cups, was impressed with Sorensen-McGee.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She’s brilliant to watch. As a rival coach, it’s hard to say, but she’s a pleasure to watch with great balance, speed, and skills,” McKenzie stated.

With only 400 registered female rugby players in Japan, many of whom are forced to play with boys due to a lack of resources, they equipped themselves bravely. Japan boasted a lineout that rivalled any in the competition, winning 17 compared to the Black Ferns’ 10, showcasing powerful mauling and creating opportunities for their backline.

“We knew we could get them there,” McKenzie said of the Black Ferns’ lineout.

Mark Bakewell, who has extensive experience in the Premiership and France, is a forwards coach recommended by Eddie Jones. “He does a fantastic job. Lineout play is not typically a strength of our game, but we’ve made real strides there,” McKenzie added.

Recommended

South Africa create history: What we learned from RWC 2025 round two

OPINION

'We’ve changed our lives forever': Why Bok Women's victory ranks so high

OPINION

Why women's rugby may hold the key for the future of the Welsh game

FEATURED

Watch: Portia Woodman-Wickliffe breaks All Blacks great’s try record


We've ranked the best women's rugby players in the world, from 50 - 1! View the Top 50 now

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

France announce side for South Africa: 'We’re going to take this team very seriously'

4
2

Springbok Women shuffle pack for Pool D decider v France

3

Young stars shift roles again as Black Ferns name strong side for Ireland

7
4

Groundbreaking referee Sara Cox set for another record

1
5

'I think I actually punched him': England back-row Alex Matthews

6

Red Roses announce team for Australia with new captain named

1
7

Why Australia and the USA will be taking notes from this Rugby World Cup

8

SA Rugby issue statement following Springbok Women's remarkable win

6

Comments

1 Comment
d
d 4 days ago

She sounds quite grounded , which is good. the comment about her balance is accurate, she just kept stepping out of tackles on her way to the line! The top sides might be better tacklers though.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

'We're fitter, faster, stronger' - The day Ireland stunned the Black Ferns

Ireland were outsiders when the teams met for the first time at Rugby World Cup 2014, yet pulled off an historic, and seminal, triumph.

1
LONG READ

Top 14 season preview: More Test stars head to France but can anyone topple Toulouse?

France's top-flight campaign kicks off this weekend with at least 11 of the 14 clubs holding play-off ambitions.

2
LONG READ

50 Tests unbeaten in 31 years...so why don't NZR want more at their 'spiritual home'?

Eden Park may be where the All Blacks are most successful, but it is not a venue loved by New Zealand Rugby.

12

Comments on RugbyPass

S
SB 29 minutes ago
All Blacks outlast Springboks at Eden Park to protect hallowed ground

Not for me. I thoroughly enjoyed Ireland vs France, the South Africa vs Australia first test and the Australia vs Argentina match more. It had all the hype and did not live up to expectations, especially because the Springboks failed to turn up in the first half making error after error.

50 Go to comments
S
SB 31 minutes ago
Sititi: Centurion-to-be Savea has 'revolutionised' loose forward play

Luckily All Rugby shows every game that Matera has played since the 13/14 season. He has played at 7 at club level but very rarely. His last game there was in June 2021 for Stade Francais. Sorry to use the word always, that was not correct. Nearly all the time he plays 6 or 8 at club level.

15 Go to comments
S
SM 40 minutes ago
We’ve seen good players get worse within the All Blacks

No argument with 99% of this article. But you're bananas if J Barret “hasn't done anything to earn selection”. I see you don't watch northern hemisphere rugby.

76 Go to comments
P
PR 45 minutes ago
All Blacks outlast Springboks at Eden Park to protect hallowed ground

Agreed. All Blacks clinical when it mattered most and thoroughly deserved the win.

50 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 49 minutes ago
'There's been a lot of noise': Quinn Tupaea on the All Blacks' backline

People forget that Tupaea was one of the few positive newcomers during a bleak period a few years ago. Proper midfielder, it’s great to see him back.

1 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
All Blacks centurion Savea reacts to dream-like moment in win over Boks

As a passionate South Africa supporter I'm obviously gutted we lost, and missed our chance to make history. But I’m a huge fan of the Springbok vs All Black rivalry and have huge respect for the All Black players. Congratulations to Ardie Savea on his 100th cap, classy player and Great All Black.

1 Go to comments
N
NK 1 hour ago
Sititi: Centurion-to-be Savea has 'revolutionised' loose forward play

“Always” is a strong word, mate, and I somehow doubt that anyone can check every game Matera ever played at club level.

He can play across the back row and we have seen it multiple times for club and country. Argentina used to play with him at OS and Kremer at BS. Today they played JM Gonzalez at OS, Kremer at BS and Matera at 8.



...

15 Go to comments
N
NK 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | 2025 Rugby Championship

Rieko and Jordie being rated with equal marks is strange. Apart from his try saving involvement, Rieko was average at best.

DMac probably deserved 0.5 more for his aerial game.



...

12 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
We’ve seen good players get worse within the All Blacks



the worst AB team for some time to defend the record and the best Bok side to arrive at Eden Park for some time to break it.

You have trouble reading like OTS?



...

76 Go to comments
S
SteveD 2 hours ago
All Blacks outlast Springboks at Eden Park to protect hallowed ground

Thank heaven this is apparently the last full so-called Rugby Championship until 2029. While the ABs deserved to win, it was only because some of the Boks were pretty useless! Dickson did not impress either, and the weather was awful. Altogether pretty boring for a neutral and we can only hope that it doesn't hose down in Wellington next week and Nika Amashukeli does his usual excellent job of penalising each side equally.

50 Go to comments
P
PM 2 hours ago
Springboks player ratings vs New Zealand | The Rugby Championship

The game was closer than the scores suggest.

Wiese returns next week and he would have been made for this game, so should make a difference,



...

6 Go to comments
C
Can I have a word your Honour? 3 hours ago
All Blacks outlast Springboks at Eden Park to protect hallowed ground

I’m not too sure if Karl Dickson does any URC games as being English, he does the Gallagher PREM whereas the URC is SA, Ire, Wal & Sco. He might have refereed a couple of the SA Teams in the Champions & Challenge Cup games though if they qualified & weren’t playing an English side.

50 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
Franco Smith sheds light on 'good conversations' with RFU over England role

Didn’t they come pretty close with Nick Mallett at one stage?

3 Go to comments
J
John H 3 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | 2025 Rugby Championship

Scrum issue is not always present. AB Samisoni Taukeiho is not the best scrummage. May start McAlister next week, as Taylorxwill be out

12 Go to comments
B
BAZ 3 hours ago
Ireland v Black Ferns: What and who do Ireland have to fear?

REIGNS FOR REINS? got a dictionary?😯

2 Go to comments
B
BAZ 3 hours ago
Ireland v Black Ferns: What and who do Ireland have to fear?

REIGNS for REINS? got a dictionary?😎

2 Go to comments
B
BAZ 3 hours ago
Rassie vows changes after Springboks gift All Blacks early points

I THINK RASSIE ERASMUS IS UPSET! IS HASSLED !!Like me for getting a ban for a well worded Black Ferns development again in the wrong place so won’t be offered a job!

1 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
Springboks player ratings vs New Zealand | The Rugby Championship

The error count is just consistently too high

6 Go to comments
S
SB 4 hours ago
New Zealand vs South Africa | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

And we need to do it fast.

14 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
Springboks player ratings vs New Zealand | The Rugby Championship

Most of these ratings are a couple of points too high. Kwagga's 4 is unfairly low.

In the one game that the Boks have been targeting for months, this looked nothing like a world champion team. It was not old guys running out of gas towards the end, nor a team without talent or a game plan, it was a team displaying a shocking number of errors, both forced and unforced. And between the errors there was very little that was outstanding or brilliant.



...

6 Go to comments