Braxton Sorensen-McGee: 'I get my confidence from the people around me'

The Black Ferns secured their place in the Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-finals with a decisive 62-19 victory over Japan at a sold-out Sandy Park in Exeter.

Despite facing a heavy defeat and missing 41 tackles, Japan showed significant improvement compared to their previous encounter with the Black Ferns, where they were soundly beaten 95-12 at Eden Park in Auckland in 2022.

New Zealand full-back Braxton Sorensen-McGee shone at Sandy Park, delivering a player-of-the-match performance that included three tries and four conversions. The 18-year-old from Auckland exudes a quiet confidence that comes from her natural talent.

“I get my confidence from the team, my family, and the people around me,” said Sorensen-McGee. “Most of my tries were handed to me.”

Sorensen-McGee played for the championship-winning Blues Super Rugby Aupiki team alongside Black Ferns teammates Ruahei Demant, Katelyn Vahaakolo, Sylvia Brunt, and Portia Woodman-Wickliffe. She expressed her gratitude for being surrounded by more experienced players.

Woodman-Wickliffe scored her 50th try in just her 30th Test for the Black Ferns, becoming the first New Zealand player to reach this milestone.

“What’s my favourite Portia try? Ah, all of them,” Sorensen-McGee laughed. “The way she creates space for everyone and herself is awesome.”

In addition to her scoring, Sorensen-McGee displayed her goal-kicking prowess, successfully slotting four conversions. She has been mentored by former British and Irish Lion Riki Flutey, who assists the Black Ferns.

“It’s a privilege to have him. He’s the best goal kicker I know. He knocks them over in practice all the time without even looking like he’s trying,” she noted.

Japan showcased their skills with a varied kicking game and effective lineouts. “The little chips over the top, they got most of them back. Most of the things they brought, we expected,” Sorensen-McGee commented.

Japan’s head coach, Lesley McKenzie, who played 25 Tests as a hooker for Canada, including in the 2006 and 2010 Rugby World Cups, was impressed with Sorensen-McGee.

“She’s brilliant to watch. As a rival coach, it’s hard to say, but she’s a pleasure to watch with great balance, speed, and skills,” McKenzie stated.

With only 400 registered female rugby players in Japan, many of whom are forced to play with boys due to a lack of resources, they equipped themselves bravely. Japan boasted a lineout that rivalled any in the competition, winning 17 compared to the Black Ferns’ 10, showcasing powerful mauling and creating opportunities for their backline.

“We knew we could get them there,” McKenzie said of the Black Ferns’ lineout.

Mark Bakewell, who has extensive experience in the Premiership and France, is a forwards coach recommended by Eddie Jones. “He does a fantastic job. Lineout play is not typically a strength of our game, but we’ve made real strides there,” McKenzie added.