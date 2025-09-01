Why women's rugby may hold the key for the future of the Welsh game

The opening statements have been made, and on 1 September the trial begins in earnest. Within a couple of months, all the evidence will be in and the jury will consider its verdict. Soon after, the ‘foreperson’ will rise to their feet and announce a decision on the WRU’s proposal to defibrillate the ailing and failing body of Welsh rugby.

It is an important reminder of the gender-based issues which have dropped under the radar in the media wrangle between ‘remainers’ [those who prefer the existing four-team format] and ‘leavers’ [those who want a reduction to two].

Two of the five pillars of the WRU’s new consultation document are squarely based on bringing the women’s game up to the same standard as England’s Professional Women’s Rugby on the far side of Offa’s Dyke:

Two clubs, four teams: each club hosts a professional men’s and professional women’s team, funded for excellence and winning at the highest level.

Significant investment in pathways, including a new women’s domestic competition, expanded academies and player development centres, and enhanced coaching opportunities.

The men’s team would comprise 50 players, with a playing budget of around £7.8 million, while the women’s investment would subsidise two squads of 40, with budgets designed to compete with the PWR, currently the most advanced professional club/provincial league anywhere on planet rugby.

Both regions would be supported by a national academy, a network of player development centres and a domestic competition equivalent to Super Rygbi Cymru. The new ‘world-class’ National Campus would be a common foundation for both versions of the game, men and women alike.

The four-team remainers have ignored or downplayed the amount of investment needed in the women’s game, but the leavers know it is vital to the health of present-day rugby in Wales. The Women’s World Cup has proved its point in the very first week of the tournament, without needing to resort to evidence culled from the showpiece matches at the pointy end of the competition.

During the opening week of the tournament, 3.2 million visitors with a unique footprint accessed World Cup content on the BBC Sport website and app, and viewing figures from just the opening weekend exceeded those for the entire World Cup four years ago. The live attendance record was broken in the opening encounter, with 42,723 watching the Red Roses beat the USA 69-7 at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, a traditional hotbed of soccer in the Northeast. The game drew a peak audience of 2.4m on BBC One as 4.6m tuned in on the first weekend overall.

Women’s rugby is here to stay. If anyone was in doubt, the point was drilled home by Black Ferns icon and 2021 World Cup winner Ruby Tui on the BBC: “If you could buy shares in women’s rugby, it would be your number one investment right now. It’s such a buzz to be here in England to witness this phenomenal growth of our game. World records are being broken every weekend.”

European soccer champion Chloe Kelly blew women’s rugby the ultimate kiss of social media approval when she appeared on the telly in the half-time break during England’s second-round game with Samoa. Kelly has over 1m followers on Instagram and reportedly earns over £8,000 for every sponsored post she makes.

The WRU realises it needs to catch up in a hurry just to earn a seat at the women’s table, let alone claim a slice of the increasingly inviting financial pie on offer. With its new restructuring proposals, the Welsh Rugby Union would still be investing in four teams, but instead of the quartet belonging exclusively to the men’s version they would be evenly split between men and women. That’s a sign of the times and it’s progress, old friend.

Nowhere is the fundamental interconnectedness of the two games better illustrated than in the refereeing career of Scotland’s finest, Hollie Davidson. The Aberdeenshire native only picked up her first whistle in 2017 and appeared to have reached the apogee of her officiating lifetime when she managed the 2021 World Cup final between England and New Zealand. In fact, it was just the beginning of a radical crossover into the men’s game.

You could hear the glass ceilings shatter, one after another. In 2023, Davidson was the only female appointed to the referees panel for the World Rugby U20s [men’s] Championship. She became the first woman to form part of an officiating crew for a men’s senior international at the 2024 Six Nations game between England and Wales. Six months later she was taking the lead for South Africa vs Portugal in Bloemfontein, and underlined World Rugby’s confidence in her abilities by refereeing the first Test between the Springboks and the Azzurri at one of the grandest rugby cathedrals in the world, Loftus Versveld, one year later. If you can hack it in Bloem and at Loftus, you can hack it anywhere.

After receiving her ceremonial Scottish Rugby referees cap at Murrayfield in February, Davidson paid tribute to the rocket-fuelled speed of her upward trajectory while recognising the difficulties she has experienced along the way:

“All of the experiences that happened to me in 2024 I did not foresee happening. Going from refereeing South Africa-Portugal men to being in charge for Ireland-Fiji and then being referee for the Stade Francais-Saracens Champions Cup game was crazy.

“When I was running the line for the Ireland-England men’s game just a couple of weeks ago, I was really excited to go out there whereas one year before, when I made my men’s Six Nations debut, I was so nervous and maybe I thought I shouldn’t have been there.

“Now I feel quite comfortable in the environment and I deserve to have my spot here. It’s probably a mind shift from me.

“[But] earlier in my career it was really hard, probably because it’s just such unknown territory, you’re just not used to it. I’d gone from a corporate job where there were no people effing and blinding at me every day to something completely different.”

Progress comes with a heavy price tag. Before the First World War, women were barred from taking Law Society exams, with the Court of Appeal ruling they did not qualify as ‘persons’ under the Solicitors Act. It was not until the Sex Disqualification Act of 1919 women were legally enabled to become upholders and interpreters of the law, much less hold a whistle in one of the most macho, male-dominated games on the planet.

As fate would have it, the twin threads of Davidson’s refereeing career, and Wales’ urgent need to improve in the fastest-growing segment of the game crossed in the World Cup pool match between Wales and Canada at the Salford Community Stadium last Saturday. The world number two-ranked Canucks duly dispatched the Welsh 42-0 and Davidson gave an object lesson in how to referee a modern elite scrum, male or female.

Up until the 70th minute, Davidson only awarded two penalties and one free-kick in 16 scrum sets, despite an obvious imbalance in power and technique between the two sides. In the meat of the match, she produced a stream of quick usable ball from the set-piece in a performance which deserves to be a model for the men’s version of the game.

The key to her sympathetic handling was a refusal to penalise Wales simply for the inability of their forwards to hold much stronger opponents.

On both occasions Wales [in white] are being pushed back at a rate of knots, but Davidson sees no reason to interfere with the ball being played out from the back on the retreat. Wales may be weaker in the contest but they are not committing any offence -either by standing up, or twisting in, or otherwise causing the scrum to destabilise or collapse. So why just not ‘play on’? It is a good question for the men’s edition of the game, and it promotes the use of ‘channel one’ ball and development of number eight skills at the base.

Davidson’s interpretations were as clear as daylight, and she only [reluctantly] penalised Wales when they failed to stay together as a unit and dangerously collapsed the scrum.

As for the step-around wheel epidemic with which the men’s game has been blighted, Davidson remained a model of patience, giving both sides every chance to opt out of the ultimate ‘scrum con’ by withholding the ultimate sanction for it.

At the first set-piece, the Scottish official warns “I’ll reset it [if you wheel]” midway through the scrum, then admonishes Welsh tight-head Sisilia Tuipulotu at the end: “Go forward first, before there’s any movement.” In the second, she only awards a penalty when there is no response to her previous nudge and the Welsh forwards again shift their weight straight across the face of the scrum: “You’re driving across, then round” she finger-wags the big prop. This is crystal-clear instruction, and no player could ask for more.

Sisilia plies her trade for Gloucester-Hartpury, little brother Kepu is contracted to Bath in the English Premiership and her cousin Carwyn has moved away from the Scarlets to Section Paloise in the Top 14. The story for some of Wales’ top young talent is emigration, and it might never have happened had there been enough incentive to stay in the country.

The incentive is not just financial, it is the prospect of winning silverware, and that is what Tuipulotu did in the 2025 PWR. She is part of a winning program sitting just across the border. For Wales, success consists in rebuilding the men’s pyramid while launching an entirely fresh initiative with its women. If it produces a referee of Hollie Davidson’s quality in the process, so much the better, for both versions of the game.