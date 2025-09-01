South Africa create history: What we learned from RWC 2025 round two

Had someone asked you to predict the first seven teams to qualify for the quarter-finals, at least five of the names would easily have rolled off your tongue.

England, Canada, New Zealand, France and Ireland were all expected to make at least the last eight. As soon as Scotland beat Wales on the opening weekend, they were a good bet to join them.

But you would have got long odds on the identity of the seventh nation. The team that currently sits proudly atop Pool D: South Africa.

This has been a breakthrough tournament already for the Springbok Women. Their resounding opening 66-6 defeat of debutants Brazil was impressive, yet they followed it up with something even better.

South Africa’s 29-24 defeat of Italy – their first ever win against a team in the top 10 of World Rugby’s women’s rankings – was a statement in so many ways.

On both sides of the ball, South Africa were brilliant in York. Aseza Hele and Nadine Roos both rampant as the Springbok Women raced into 12-0 and 17-5 leads.

Yet the resilience the team displayed in the second half was every bit as impressive as the lightning quick hands that cut open the Azzurre defence in the first.

Seeing their lead wiped out not once but twice did not faze the South Africans, they just set about getting another try and defending their line for their lives.

It paid off and set up an historic quarter-final against either Ireland or New Zealand. Neither will relish coming up against the Springbok Women.

Eagles ensure Pool A race goes to the wire

York was almost certainly the place to be this weekend. Less than 24 hours before South Africa stunned Italy, Australia and USA played out arguably the match of the tournament so far.

As the rain came down at York Community Stadium, the two teams took on each other with the intensity of a knockout match, which in essence it was.

Australia knew that victory would send them into the quarter-finals with a match – against tournament favourites England – to spare.

Conversely, the Women’s Eagles were aware that a second successive Pool A defeat would send them home.

What transpired was an 80-minute test match played at full throttle. Both teams enjoying periods in the ascendancy but unable to maintain their dominance.

The USA enjoyed the majority of possession (63 per cent), finishing the match with 155 carries to their opponents’ 73 and forcing the Wallaroos to make an eye-watering 233 tackles. Yet they had only 49 per cent of the territory.

In the closing stages those stats were turned on their head. Australia enjoying 60 per cent possession in the final 10 minutes and threatening to prise the victory from the USA’s hands.

But in the end it was a stalemate and a result that keeps the race for the quarter-finals alive into the final weekend of the pool stage. The USA need a big win against Samoa, Australia must keep things tight against England.

Roll on York and Brighton.

Favourites continue to impress

Canada, England, New Zealand and France continue to set the pace at the World Cup.

Hosts England scored 14 tries in a rampant performance against Samoa in Northampton on Saturday, a feat Les Bleues equalled against Brazil in Exeter on Sunday, hours after the Black Ferns had run in 10 on the same ground.

Kevin Rouet’s Canada had been rather more circumspect in Salford on Saturday, racking up six tries in a 42-0 defeat of Wales.

But that does not mean the Canadians were any less impressive. They had to weather an early storm against Sean Lynn’s side but once they had scored the opening try of the match, the result rarely looked in doubt.

The disparity in pace of the respective backlines ensured that Canada looked dangerous every time their backs put their collective foot on the gas.

It was surprising to hear how positive the Welsh players were as they descended on the mixed zone to conduct interviews post-match. Even though they had failed to make their early pressure count, or trouble the scorers as they limped out of the tournament, the general feeling was they had “restored the pride” in the red jersey.

Fijiana give Scotland a scare

Another team that was buoyant in defeat on Saturday, and with good reason, was Fiji.

The Fijiana put on a performance to be proud of at Salford Community Stadium and had it not been for some ill-discipline could have upset Scotland on a rainy afternoon.

Ioan Cunningham’s side enjoyed 63 per cent possession, making a mammoth 412 post-contact metres in the process.

Even when reduced to 14 and then 13 players in the final 10 minutes, the Fijiana still dominated possession as they pressed for more scoreboard success.

Scotland were grateful to more than one piece of magic from Emma Orr and Francesca McGhie – who put in a try-saving tackle to go with her two scores – as they were able to keep their opponents at arm’s length.

However, Fiji’s performance suggests Wales cannot simply rock up to Sandy Park next weekend and expect to record a morale-boosting win.