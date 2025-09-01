Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
22 - 19
FT
44 - 10
FT
29 - 10
FT
19 - 17
FT
19 - 13
FT
49 - 12
FT
8 - 23
FT
53 - 7
FT
38 - 16
FT
30 - 33
FT
28 - 9
FT
36 - 26
FT
45 - 19
FT
15 - 29
FT
14 - 54
FT
28 - 24
FT
24 - 17
FT
47 - 24
FT
40 - 19
FT
WOMENS
60 - 0
FT
WOMENS
40 - 22
FT
19 - 26
FT
25 - 28
FT
WOMENS
37 - 7
FT
32 - 7
FT
15 - 17
FT
47 - 7
FT
WOMENS
LIVE
52'
LIVE
50'
Today
14:05
Today
20:05
Today
21:05
Today
23:35
Tomorrow
06:00
WOMENS
Tomorrow
08:00
WOMENS
Tomorrow
08:45
WOMENS
Tomorrow
10:45
WOMENS
Tomorrow
14:05
Women's Rugby World Cup

'France needed that': Why heavy victory for Les Bleues v Brazil was important

France's number 8 Marie Morland (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring their second try during the Women's Rugby World Cup pool D match between France and Brazil at Sandy Park, Exeter, southwest England, on August 31, 2025. (Photo by Adrian Dennis / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

France expected that. No, France needed that. After a determined, stern-faced, no-frills win over Italy in their Women’s Rugby World Cup opener, Les Bleues had to blast away the attacking cobwebs with a smile against Pool D tournament debutants Brazil.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bianca Silva’s 64th-minute try for As Yaras, rightly, drew the loudest cheer from a full-house in Exeter. Not only was it their first-ever try at their first-ever Rugby World Cup, it was the glorious long-range conclusion of a superb break down the wing from the second-half replacement following a stolen lineout. A highlight-reel highlight.

But the rest was all about France, as they made sure of quarter-final qualification in some style.

Video Spacer

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe receives Women’s Top 50 award

New Zealand Women’s superstar Portia Woodman-Wickliffe spoke to RugbyPass after receiving the prestigious, inaugural RugbyPass Women’s Top 50 award this week.

View Top 50

Video Spacer

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe receives Women’s Top 50 award

New Zealand Women’s superstar Portia Woodman-Wickliffe spoke to RugbyPass after receiving the prestigious, inaugural RugbyPass Women’s Top 50 award this week.

View Top 50

“This match against Brazil is an opportunity to show a different side, to improve, and to fine-tune the many details that didn’t necessarily work against Italy,” captain Marine Ménager had said in the lead-up to the match.

The numbers say a lot: 14 tries, 74 percent territory, 51 percent possession, 60 defenders beaten, 147 runs, 24 offloads, more than 1,000m of ball carries, a 53-0 scoreline at half-time, rising to 84-5 at the final whistle – France’s second highest points tally, after their 99-0 win over Japan in 1994.

Match Summary

0
Penalty Goals
0
14
Tries
1
7
Conversions
0
0
Drop Goals
0
147
Carries
117
19
Line Breaks
1
17
Turnovers Lost
15
10
Turnovers Won
6

But the manner of victory says more. Driven by fizzing livewire Pauline Bourdon Sansus, named player of the match on her return to the starting line-up after a two-match ban, France launched attack after attack from – just about – everywhere.

They dared and they won, from Emilie Boulard’s fifth-minute touchdown that got the scoreboard moving, the first of her two scores on Sunday afternoon; through 19-year-old backrow Marie Morland’s touchdown on debut two minutes later, and Bourdon Sansus’s own try five minutes later; through the additional braces for Ménager, Seraphine Okemba, and Kelly Arbey, who had the final try-scoring word 11 minutes from time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We had a blast,” Ménager said afterwards, as the sounds of the two sides partying together drifted through the press room. “We respected this Brazilian team. We tried to play fair and we got the result. Scoring more than 80 points in a World Cup match is a great performance.”

Morland – in for the injured Teani Feleu – made such an impact that it was easy to forget this was her first international cap. It wasn’t just her early try, though that helped. She offloaded out of the tackle, made herself available in attack and defence, and just looked comfortable on and off the ball.

Related

French flair powers Les Bleues into quarters: Four takeaways from France v Brazil

France are through to the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-finals, beating Brazil 84-5 at Exeter’s Sandy Park.

Read Now

It was clear that a coaches’ gauntlet had been laid down prior to the match. So it proved. Satisfied coach Gaëlle Mignot said afterwards: “We set ourselves a high bar, to score every time we entered the ‘red zone’. The first half was very accomplished, very successful.

“We still have improvements to make – there were moments where we lost consistency. It was important to be focused from A to Z, to play a full match. We had to go through that, if we want to be ambitious.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The win set up a Pool D decider against South Africa next Sunday in Northampton, after the Springbok Women beat Italy 29-24 in York to lead Les Bleues by a single bonus point with one last group stage match to go. The winners go into the last eight at the top of Pool D. The losers – most likely – face New Zealand.

In the media, South Africa’s first win over Italy, and first-time qualification for the quarter-finals, was reported as a shock. But the France camp weren’t surprised.

“It was a scenario we had in mind before even starting this World Cup,” Ménager said. “We met them at [France training camp] Marcoussis during training for the Six Nations Tournament. They’re very strong.

“We told ourselves [then] that, potentially, we might have a group final to play in this last match – and that’s the case.

“There’s a lot of excitement because it’s going to be a big match. It’s going to be tough. We’re going to have to be ready. So, we’re going to prepare very, very hard. We’re going to recover well and quickly move on to next weekend’s match.

“This World Cup isn’t easy. We started with Italy, a match that was far from a foregone conclusion. Against Brazil, we have had a chance to free ourselves a little more in our game and gain confidence. And we have a big, big match with a team completely different from the other two four our last group match.

“I can think of no better way to prepare for a quarter-final.”

Mignot echoed her captain’s sentiment: “[South Africa’s] win against Italy doesn’t surprise me – we’ve been saying for a long time that they’re improving,” she said, also looking back to the Six Nations’ training between the two national sides.

South Africa’s progress was, she said, proof that the women’s game is in ever-improving shape. “We also saw a big match between the United States and Australia. We were told from the outset that the top two in each group were decided – that’s not the case and it shows the good health of women’s rugby.”

Recommended

SA Rugby issue statement following Springbok Women's remarkable win

Why women's rugby may hold the key for the future of the Welsh game

FEATURED

Historic weekend for Springbok Women capped by record ranking

Player comparisons: South Africa stamp their ticket to the quarterfinals


We've ranked the best women's rugby players in the world, from 50 - 1! View the Top 50 now

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

France announce side for South Africa: 'We’re going to take this team very seriously'

4
2

Springbok Women shuffle pack for Pool D decider v France

3

Young stars shift roles again as Black Ferns name strong side for Ireland

7
4

Groundbreaking referee Sara Cox set for another record

1
5

'I think I actually punched him': England back-row Alex Matthews

6

Red Roses announce team for Australia with new captain named

1
7

Why Australia and the USA will be taking notes from this Rugby World Cup

8

SA Rugby issue statement following Springbok Women's remarkable win

6

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

'We're fitter, faster, stronger' - The day Ireland stunned the Black Ferns

Ireland were outsiders when the teams met for the first time at Rugby World Cup 2014, yet pulled off an historic, and seminal, triumph.

1
LONG READ

Top 14 season preview: More Test stars head to France but can anyone topple Toulouse?

France's top-flight campaign kicks off this weekend with at least 11 of the 14 clubs holding play-off ambitions.

2
LONG READ

50 Tests unbeaten in 31 years...so why don't NZR want more at their 'spiritual home'?

Eden Park may be where the All Blacks are most successful, but it is not a venue loved by New Zealand Rugby.

12

Comments on RugbyPass

S
SB 29 minutes ago
All Blacks outlast Springboks at Eden Park to protect hallowed ground

Not for me. I thoroughly enjoyed Ireland vs France, the South Africa vs Australia first test and the Australia vs Argentina match more. It had all the hype and did not live up to expectations, especially because the Springboks failed to turn up in the first half making error after error.

50 Go to comments
S
SB 31 minutes ago
Sititi: Centurion-to-be Savea has 'revolutionised' loose forward play

Luckily All Rugby shows every game that Matera has played since the 13/14 season. He has played at 7 at club level but very rarely. His last game there was in June 2021 for Stade Francais. Sorry to use the word always, that was not correct. Nearly all the time he plays 6 or 8 at club level.

15 Go to comments
S
SM 40 minutes ago
We’ve seen good players get worse within the All Blacks

No argument with 99% of this article. But you're bananas if J Barret “hasn't done anything to earn selection”. I see you don't watch northern hemisphere rugby.

76 Go to comments
P
PR 45 minutes ago
All Blacks outlast Springboks at Eden Park to protect hallowed ground

Agreed. All Blacks clinical when it mattered most and thoroughly deserved the win.

50 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 50 minutes ago
'There's been a lot of noise': Quinn Tupaea on the All Blacks' backline

People forget that Tupaea was one of the few positive newcomers during a bleak period a few years ago. Proper midfielder, it’s great to see him back.

1 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
All Blacks centurion Savea reacts to dream-like moment in win over Boks

As a passionate South Africa supporter I'm obviously gutted we lost, and missed our chance to make history. But I’m a huge fan of the Springbok vs All Black rivalry and have huge respect for the All Black players. Congratulations to Ardie Savea on his 100th cap, classy player and Great All Black.

1 Go to comments
N
NK 1 hour ago
Sititi: Centurion-to-be Savea has 'revolutionised' loose forward play

“Always” is a strong word, mate, and I somehow doubt that anyone can check every game Matera ever played at club level.

He can play across the back row and we have seen it multiple times for club and country. Argentina used to play with him at OS and Kremer at BS. Today they played JM Gonzalez at OS, Kremer at BS and Matera at 8.



...

15 Go to comments
N
NK 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | 2025 Rugby Championship

Rieko and Jordie being rated with equal marks is strange. Apart from his try saving involvement, Rieko was average at best.

DMac probably deserved 0.5 more for his aerial game.



...

12 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
We’ve seen good players get worse within the All Blacks



the worst AB team for some time to defend the record and the best Bok side to arrive at Eden Park for some time to break it.

You have trouble reading like OTS?



...

76 Go to comments
S
SteveD 2 hours ago
All Blacks outlast Springboks at Eden Park to protect hallowed ground

Thank heaven this is apparently the last full so-called Rugby Championship until 2029. While the ABs deserved to win, it was only because some of the Boks were pretty useless! Dickson did not impress either, and the weather was awful. Altogether pretty boring for a neutral and we can only hope that it doesn't hose down in Wellington next week and Nika Amashukeli does his usual excellent job of penalising each side equally.

50 Go to comments
P
PM 2 hours ago
Springboks player ratings vs New Zealand | The Rugby Championship

The game was closer than the scores suggest.

Wiese returns next week and he would have been made for this game, so should make a difference,



...

6 Go to comments
C
Can I have a word your Honour? 3 hours ago
All Blacks outlast Springboks at Eden Park to protect hallowed ground

I’m not too sure if Karl Dickson does any URC games as being English, he does the Gallagher PREM whereas the URC is SA, Ire, Wal & Sco. He might have refereed a couple of the SA Teams in the Champions & Challenge Cup games though if they qualified & weren’t playing an English side.

50 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
Franco Smith sheds light on 'good conversations' with RFU over England role

Didn’t they come pretty close with Nick Mallett at one stage?

3 Go to comments
J
John H 3 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | 2025 Rugby Championship

Scrum issue is not always present. AB Samisoni Taukeiho is not the best scrummage. May start McAlister next week, as Taylorxwill be out

12 Go to comments
B
BAZ 3 hours ago
Ireland v Black Ferns: What and who do Ireland have to fear?

REIGNS FOR REINS? got a dictionary?😯

2 Go to comments
B
BAZ 3 hours ago
Ireland v Black Ferns: What and who do Ireland have to fear?

REIGNS for REINS? got a dictionary?😎

2 Go to comments
B
BAZ 3 hours ago
Rassie vows changes after Springboks gift All Blacks early points

I THINK RASSIE ERASMUS IS UPSET! IS HASSLED !!Like me for getting a ban for a well worded Black Ferns development again in the wrong place so won’t be offered a job!

1 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
Springboks player ratings vs New Zealand | The Rugby Championship

The error count is just consistently too high

6 Go to comments
S
SB 4 hours ago
New Zealand vs South Africa | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

And we need to do it fast.

14 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
Springboks player ratings vs New Zealand | The Rugby Championship

Most of these ratings are a couple of points too high. Kwagga's 4 is unfairly low.

In the one game that the Boks have been targeting for months, this looked nothing like a world champion team. It was not old guys running out of gas towards the end, nor a team without talent or a game plan, it was a team displaying a shocking number of errors, both forced and unforced. And between the errors there was very little that was outstanding or brilliant.



...

6 Go to comments