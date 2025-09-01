Northern Edition
Women's Rugby World Cup

SA Rugby issue statement following Springbok Women's remarkable win

Players of South Africa celebrate at full time during the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 match between Italy and South Africa at LNER Community Stadium in Monks Cross, York, on August 31, 2025. (Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The president of SA Rugby has reacted after the Springbok Women reached the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in their history following victories over Brazil and Italy in the pool stages in England.

A 66-6 win over Brazil was followed by a 29-24 triumph against Italy, ranked four places above South Africa, securing a knockout berth at the fifth attempt.

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander congratulated the squad and staff on their achievement.

“On behalf of the South African Rugby Union, I extend my deepest admiration and pride,” he said. “You have made history, and you have made us proud. It was a performance that transcended sport. It was not only a remarkable victory – it was a demonstration of what it means to be South African.

“You showed grit, determination, and belief in one another, and have inspired the whole nation. You showed us once again that rugby is more than a game for us – it is a force for unity, pride, and hope.”

South Africa led from the opening minute against Italy through a try by No.8 Aseza Hele. The Six Nations side twice drew level before Sinazo Mcatshulwa’s 74th-minute score sealed the result.

Alexander said the team’s progress would encourage future generations of players.

“Your courage on the field will have lit a fire in the hearts of young girls and women players everywhere in SA to dream of wearing the green and gold,” he said. “This team carries the flag with dignity and heart. You played not just for the scoreboard, but for every community in South Africa. Your performance was a statement of identity – of who we are and what we stand for.”

The Springbok Women conclude their pool fixtures against world number four France at Franklin’s Gardens in Northampton on Sunday, with kick-off at 17:45 (SA time).

We've ranked the best women's rugby players in the world, from 50 - 1! View the Top 50 now

6 Comments

6 Comments
D
DS 3 days ago

“You played not just for the scoreboard, but for every community in South Africa.”


And thereby hangs the tail of why SA can be one of the most successful countries in the world at everything once our politicians get themselves together and get us working together as a nation, but I won't hold my breath too long on that one.

B
Ben 4 days ago

I still don't know the score. You’d think I would after reading an official statement about the game in question on an official site employing journalists

E
ER 4 days ago

29-24 Second Paragraph..?

C
Cantab 4 days ago

Nothing succeeds like success. I can see the SA women eventually emulating their men’s side and reaching the top echelon of sides As always finance will be the key as shown by England.

C
CN 5 days ago

Let’s hope it not only inspires future generations but also future funding

