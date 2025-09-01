Springbok Women's plan worked 'to a tee' in Italy upset

Springbok Women head coach Swys de Bruin and captain Nolusindiso Booi expressed their delight after South Africa’s first victory over Italy, a 29-24 win in York on Sunday that confirmed their place in the Women’s Rugby World Cup play-offs for the first time.

The result, their first in four meetings with Italy, also ensured that South Africa will break into the world’s top ten in the World Rugby rankings for the first time.

De Bruin highlighted his side’s resilience after Italy twice drew level, as well as the tactical execution of the coaching group.

“I am so proud of everyone, this was really a team effort, not only from all here in England, but also our support structures back home, and this performance justifies the belief SA Rugby had in us,” he said.

“Italy showed their Six Nations experience to come back from being 17-5 down, but my team wanted the victory more. We had a plan on how to beat Italy and credit to my coaches, as it worked to a tee. Our first phase helped us to score some tries, while we also outplayed them in the backs with some delightful tries.

“We improved on every positive statistic out there and we are only two rounds into this tournament. It is such a relief and one can only thank God that it worked as planned.”

Booi said the result was evidence of the squad’s development and self-belief.

“The performance was magic, we never stopped fighting, knowing what was at stake,” she said. “This win was for all who came before us, those who paved the way. Look at where we started and look where we are now – in the top ten of the world game. This is just so rewarding for everyone, especially the coaches who prepared us for this moment.”

Booi, competing in her fourth Rugby World Cup, added that the milestone carried personal significance.

“I will not play rugby again at this level after this tournament and to now have won two pool games in a row and qualify for the quarter-finals is just such a humble feeling of gratitude. We worked so hard for this and now we finally reap some rewards.”

She said the team’s drive to break into the world’s top ten had been a motivating factor.

“We knew why we were playing,” she said. “The support today out here in York was massive and certainly pushed us to stay on the top of our game. There were just too many people that would have been disappointed if we did not make history today.”

South Africa will return to Northampton on Monday to prepare for their final pool fixture against unbeaten France at Franklin’s Gardens.

