'It’s huge': Kini Naholo snubs overseas offers to stay in NZ

Hurricanes winger Kini Naholo has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2027 season.

Naholo (26) had considerable interest from overseas before committing to Wellington, so his decision comes as a significant boost for Clark Laidlaw’s side as they look to next year’s Super Rugby Pacific campaign.

“It’s huge news for us that Kini has decided to stay in the country. Certainly, at one point, he was looking at heading offshore,” Laidlaw said. “Through unfortunate circumstances, his season was cut short, but he was a massive part of what we were doing at the start of the year and a massive part of the future.”

The powerful winger had been in prolific form before he ruptured his ACL against the Chiefs in May after scoring 10 tries in as many matches across the 2025 season – a strike rate that had already made him one of the competition’s most dangerous finishers.

“We’re extremely fortunate and grateful that he’s decided to stay with the club and continue his development here,” added Laidlaw. “We’ve got high hopes that he gets through this injury, that he returns next season, and can play as well as he was before he got injured.”

Naholo said the decision was as much about belief as it was about rugby.

“I’m grateful for the trust, support, and belief that the club has shown in me. I’m excited to continue this journey and give everything I’ve got for the team, fans, and the jersey.”

The younger brother of 2015 World Cup winner Waisake Naholo, he first came to prominence at Hastings Boys’ High School in 2017, when he scored 40 tries in a single season and earned New Zealand Schools honours.

He made his NPC debut for Taranaki in 2018 and went on to score 26 tries in 41 appearances, helping them win the 2023 title and the Ranfurly Shield a year later.

Short spells with the Chiefs and Crusaders followed before a move to the Hurricanes in 2023, where he scored nine tries in 10 matches in his debut campaign.

The 5’9, 98kg winger has scored 21 tries in 32 appearances for the Hurricanes to date.

Laidlaw credited Naholo’s progress to his work ethic and consistency.

“Kini’s shown a real maturity around his preparation and his body,” he said. “He’s really reaping the rewards of his consistency in his performances and preparation over the last two or three years, particularly working with Cory Jane around his defence and his wing play. He’s started the rehab from his injury really well, so we just need to support him over the next few months as he works to get back on the field.”

