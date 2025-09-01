Northern Edition
The Rugby Championship

Wallabies welcome 'father figure' back against Pumas

Australia singing the national anthem during the Castle Lager Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Australia at DHL Stadium on August 23, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Allan Alaalatoa has been praised as the calming “father figure” of the Wallabies squad, with the returning prop tipped to play a big role in Saturday’s Rugby Championship clash with Argentina in Townsville.

Australia haven’t won the four-nations tournament since 2015, but they have set a foundation to end that 10-year drought after defeating South Africa 38-22 in Johannesburg before following it up with a fighting 30-22 loss to the world champions in Cape Town.

All four countries have identical 1-1 records, with NZ on top of the table courtesy of collecting two bonus points, and the Wallabies (one bonus point) sitting second.

Argentina are fourth but are coming off an historic first home win over the All Blacks.

argie Argentina are buoyant after a famous 29-23 home win over the All Blacks in Buenos Aires. (AP PHOTO)
Alaalatoa has been sidelined since injuring his shoulder in the second Test against the British and Irish Lions, and his return is pivotal for the Wallabies as they prepare to take on a physical Argentina pack.

While lock Will Skelton has returned to his French club and they’ve lost fullback Tom Wright to an ACL, the Australians welcome back playmaker Tom Lynagh while backrower Pete Samu is in his first Test squad in two years.

Fellow veteran prop James Slipper, who will make his own return after recovering from a concussion, heaped praise on his long-time Brumbies teammate.

“It’s massive. Having Al back in is kind of like that father figure for a lot of the boys in the team,” Slipper said on Monday.

“Just to have him back in the team and voicing his opinion, and leading by example at training is only going to help us.

“He’s an incredible player, but an incredible person. So to have him back in there, a player of his calibre, will only help us for sure.”

Alaalatoa scored a whopping eight tries for the Brumbies last season – and the nature of them definitely caught the eye of Slipper.

“They were all, like, one metre (away),” Slipper joked.

“He’s a powerful player. He’s a big man, and you get a player that size close to the line, nine times out of 10, you’ll get him over the line.”

A top of 30 degrees is forecast for Townsville on Saturday, and Slipper is embracing the conditions before they head south to Sydney for the second Test between the countries.

“There’ll be a lot of hurt out there on the field, no doubt,” he said.

“Luckily for us, we’re up here for the week, so we’ll get used to that.

“I think it will be a fast match – the Argentinians play at really high tempo, quick ball sort of rugby games, and we like to do the same.

“So it sets up to be a really fast game. The conditions will be telling.”

James O’Connor missed a crucial late conversion and two penalties in the dying minutes of the Wallabies’ loss in Cape Town, but Slipper is backing the veteran flyhalf to put it out of his mind.

“His career speaks for itself. He’s been around for a long time. He’s played across the world, so his experience has been really good for the group,” Slipper said.

“Obviously he would love to have got those kicks, but knowing Rabs he’ll kick on from that for sure.”


Comments on RugbyPass

U
Utiku Old Boy 6 minutes ago
Wallabies pull Houdini act over Pumas with 86th minute try to win

This was a very good game. Argentina could easily have won it and have fluidity and strength across the park. They are world class level and are showing this trajectory is not a flash in the pan. Oz now seems to have this growing belief and “never-say-die” willingness to back themselves and Bell deserved the match winner. The RC is the closest its ever been and the quality is so high and the margins so small.

3 Go to comments
S
SB 32 minutes ago
All Blacks outlast Springboks at Eden Park to protect hallowed ground

Not for me. I thoroughly enjoyed Ireland vs France, the South Africa vs Australia first test and the Australia vs Argentina match more. It had all the hype and did not live up to expectations, especially because the Springboks failed to turn up in the first half making error after error.

50 Go to comments
S
SB 34 minutes ago
Sititi: Centurion-to-be Savea has 'revolutionised' loose forward play

Luckily All Rugby shows every game that Matera has played since the 13/14 season. He has played at 7 at club level but very rarely. His last game there was in June 2021 for Stade Francais. Sorry to use the word always, that was not correct. Nearly all the time he plays 6 or 8 at club level.

15 Go to comments
S
SM 43 minutes ago
We’ve seen good players get worse within the All Blacks

No argument with 99% of this article. But you're bananas if J Barret “hasn't done anything to earn selection”. I see you don't watch northern hemisphere rugby.

76 Go to comments
P
PR 48 minutes ago
All Blacks outlast Springboks at Eden Park to protect hallowed ground

Agreed. All Blacks clinical when it mattered most and thoroughly deserved the win.

50 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 52 minutes ago
'There's been a lot of noise': Quinn Tupaea on the All Blacks' backline

People forget that Tupaea was one of the few positive newcomers during a bleak period a few years ago. Proper midfielder, it’s great to see him back.

1 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
All Blacks centurion Savea reacts to dream-like moment in win over Boks

As a passionate South Africa supporter I'm obviously gutted we lost, and missed our chance to make history. But I’m a huge fan of the Springbok vs All Black rivalry and have huge respect for the All Black players. Congratulations to Ardie Savea on his 100th cap, classy player and Great All Black.

1 Go to comments
N
NK 1 hour ago
Sititi: Centurion-to-be Savea has 'revolutionised' loose forward play

“Always” is a strong word, mate, and I somehow doubt that anyone can check every game Matera ever played at club level.

He can play across the back row and we have seen it multiple times for club and country. Argentina used to play with him at OS and Kremer at BS. Today they played JM Gonzalez at OS, Kremer at BS and Matera at 8.



...

15 Go to comments
N
NK 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | 2025 Rugby Championship

Rieko and Jordie being rated with equal marks is strange. Apart from his try saving involvement, Rieko was average at best.

DMac probably deserved 0.5 more for his aerial game.



...

12 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
We’ve seen good players get worse within the All Blacks



the worst AB team for some time to defend the record and the best Bok side to arrive at Eden Park for some time to break it.

You have trouble reading like OTS?



...

76 Go to comments
S
SteveD 2 hours ago
All Blacks outlast Springboks at Eden Park to protect hallowed ground

Thank heaven this is apparently the last full so-called Rugby Championship until 2029. While the ABs deserved to win, it was only because some of the Boks were pretty useless! Dickson did not impress either, and the weather was awful. Altogether pretty boring for a neutral and we can only hope that it doesn't hose down in Wellington next week and Nika Amashukeli does his usual excellent job of penalising each side equally.

50 Go to comments
P
PM 2 hours ago
Springboks player ratings vs New Zealand | The Rugby Championship

The game was closer than the scores suggest.

Wiese returns next week and he would have been made for this game, so should make a difference,



...

6 Go to comments
C
Can I have a word your Honour? 3 hours ago
All Blacks outlast Springboks at Eden Park to protect hallowed ground

I’m not too sure if Karl Dickson does any URC games as being English, he does the Gallagher PREM whereas the URC is SA, Ire, Wal & Sco. He might have refereed a couple of the SA Teams in the Champions & Challenge Cup games though if they qualified & weren’t playing an English side.

50 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
Franco Smith sheds light on 'good conversations' with RFU over England role

Didn’t they come pretty close with Nick Mallett at one stage?

3 Go to comments
J
John H 3 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | 2025 Rugby Championship

Scrum issue is not always present. AB Samisoni Taukeiho is not the best scrummage. May start McAlister next week, as Taylorxwill be out

12 Go to comments
B
BAZ 3 hours ago
Ireland v Black Ferns: What and who do Ireland have to fear?

REIGNS FOR REINS? got a dictionary?😯

2 Go to comments
B
BAZ 3 hours ago
Ireland v Black Ferns: What and who do Ireland have to fear?

REIGNS for REINS? got a dictionary?😎

2 Go to comments
B
BAZ 3 hours ago
Rassie vows changes after Springboks gift All Blacks early points

I THINK RASSIE ERASMUS IS UPSET! IS HASSLED !!Like me for getting a ban for a well worded Black Ferns development again in the wrong place so won’t be offered a job!

1 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
Springboks player ratings vs New Zealand | The Rugby Championship

The error count is just consistently too high

6 Go to comments
S
SB 4 hours ago
New Zealand vs South Africa | Squads & Team Sheets | RugbyPass

And we need to do it fast.

14 Go to comments