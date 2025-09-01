Northern Edition
The Rugby Championship

Rassie Erasmus clears up confusion over latest Springboks squad update

Faf de Klerk and Bongi Mbonambi of South Africa during the South Africa men's national rugby team photograph, captains run and press conference at Twickenham on June 21, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus has revealed Faf de Klerk’s call-up to the Springboks squad was a precaution to cover Morne van den Berg rather than replacing hooker Bongi Mbonambi.

Having originally missed out on the South Africa squad that will take on the All Blacks over the next two weeks in the Rugby Championship, scrum-half de Klerk was called into the Bok squad while his fellow double World Cup-winning team-mate Mbonambi remained home.

While Erasmus appeared to be pulling off a similar move to the 2023 World Cup, where fly-half Handre Pollard was drafted in to replace injured hooker Malcolm Marx, de Klerk’s recall is slightly more innocuous on this occasion.

With Marx, Marnus van der Merwe and Jan-Hendrik Wessels already with the squad in New Zealand, Erasmus recently said that they did not see the need to call in any cover at hooker, and took the opportunity to provide cover for van den Berg, who was carrying a niggle but trained fully on Monday.

Fixture
Rugby Championship
New Zealand
24 - 17
Full-time
South Africa
All Stats and Data

“Faf did not replace Bongi,” Erasmus said. “Morne van den Berg suffered a niggle at training, but he trained fully today, so he’s looking good. Faf was called up as a precaution. He is an experienced player and brings a lot to the team.

“In Bongi’s case, there’s an illness in his family, and he’ll join us as quickly as he can, but we have sufficient cover in that position with Malcom (Marx), Marnus (van der Merwe), and Jan-Hendrik (Wessels), who can also cover prop.”

With various niggles throughout the Bok squad, Erasmus explained why he has opted to name his squad for the showdown at Eden Park closer to matchday rather than the usual procedure of announcing it earlier in the week.

“It’s a tough match for both sides, and they are a team that analyse thoroughly,” he added.

“Over and above that, we are not sure what team they’ll announce, while we also have a few injured players at home, and one or two who are not available for selection this week, so there’s a bit of an unknown factor for us both. By announcing our team later in the week, we believe it will even things out more.”

Comments

1 Comment
S
SB 5 days ago

Cool that the Springboks have a prop who can cover hooker.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Comments on RugbyPass

S
SB 31 minutes ago
All Blacks outlast Springboks at Eden Park to protect hallowed ground

Not for me. I thoroughly enjoyed Ireland vs France, the South Africa vs Australia first test and the Australia vs Argentina match more. It had all the hype and did not live up to expectations, especially because the Springboks failed to turn up in the first half making error after error.

50 Go to comments
S
SB 32 minutes ago
Sititi: Centurion-to-be Savea has 'revolutionised' loose forward play

Luckily All Rugby shows every game that Matera has played since the 13/14 season. He has played at 7 at club level but very rarely. His last game there was in June 2021 for Stade Francais. Sorry to use the word always, that was not correct. Nearly all the time he plays 6 or 8 at club level.

15 Go to comments
S
SM 42 minutes ago
We’ve seen good players get worse within the All Blacks

No argument with 99% of this article. But you're bananas if J Barret “hasn't done anything to earn selection”. I see you don't watch northern hemisphere rugby.

76 Go to comments
P
PR 47 minutes ago
All Blacks outlast Springboks at Eden Park to protect hallowed ground

Agreed. All Blacks clinical when it mattered most and thoroughly deserved the win.

50 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 51 minutes ago
'There's been a lot of noise': Quinn Tupaea on the All Blacks' backline

People forget that Tupaea was one of the few positive newcomers during a bleak period a few years ago. Proper midfielder, it’s great to see him back.

1 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
All Blacks centurion Savea reacts to dream-like moment in win over Boks

As a passionate South Africa supporter I'm obviously gutted we lost, and missed our chance to make history. But I’m a huge fan of the Springbok vs All Black rivalry and have huge respect for the All Black players. Congratulations to Ardie Savea on his 100th cap, classy player and Great All Black.

1 Go to comments
N
NK 1 hour ago
Sititi: Centurion-to-be Savea has 'revolutionised' loose forward play

“Always” is a strong word, mate, and I somehow doubt that anyone can check every game Matera ever played at club level.

He can play across the back row and we have seen it multiple times for club and country. Argentina used to play with him at OS and Kremer at BS. Today they played JM Gonzalez at OS, Kremer at BS and Matera at 8.



...

15 Go to comments
N
NK 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | 2025 Rugby Championship

Rieko and Jordie being rated with equal marks is strange. Apart from his try saving involvement, Rieko was average at best.

DMac probably deserved 0.5 more for his aerial game.



...

12 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
We’ve seen good players get worse within the All Blacks



the worst AB team for some time to defend the record and the best Bok side to arrive at Eden Park for some time to break it.

You have trouble reading like OTS?



...

76 Go to comments
S
SteveD 2 hours ago
All Blacks outlast Springboks at Eden Park to protect hallowed ground

Thank heaven this is apparently the last full so-called Rugby Championship until 2029. While the ABs deserved to win, it was only because some of the Boks were pretty useless! Dickson did not impress either, and the weather was awful. Altogether pretty boring for a neutral and we can only hope that it doesn't hose down in Wellington next week and Nika Amashukeli does his usual excellent job of penalising each side equally.

50 Go to comments
P
PM 2 hours ago
Springboks player ratings vs New Zealand | The Rugby Championship

The game was closer than the scores suggest.

Wiese returns next week and he would have been made for this game, so should make a difference,



...

6 Go to comments
C
Can I have a word your Honour? 3 hours ago
All Blacks outlast Springboks at Eden Park to protect hallowed ground

I’m not too sure if Karl Dickson does any URC games as being English, he does the Gallagher PREM whereas the URC is SA, Ire, Wal & Sco. He might have refereed a couple of the SA Teams in the Champions & Challenge Cup games though if they qualified & weren’t playing an English side.

50 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
Franco Smith sheds light on 'good conversations' with RFU over England role

Didn’t they come pretty close with Nick Mallett at one stage?

3 Go to comments
J
John H 3 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | 2025 Rugby Championship

Scrum issue is not always present. AB Samisoni Taukeiho is not the best scrummage. May start McAlister next week, as Taylorxwill be out

12 Go to comments
B
BAZ 3 hours ago
Ireland v Black Ferns: What and who do Ireland have to fear?

REIGNS FOR REINS? got a dictionary?😯

2 Go to comments
B
BAZ 3 hours ago
Ireland v Black Ferns: What and who do Ireland have to fear?

REIGNS for REINS? got a dictionary?😎

2 Go to comments
B
BAZ 3 hours ago
Rassie vows changes after Springboks gift All Blacks early points

I THINK RASSIE ERASMUS IS UPSET! IS HASSLED !!Like me for getting a ban for a well worded Black Ferns development again in the wrong place so won’t be offered a job!

1 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
Springboks player ratings vs New Zealand | The Rugby Championship

The error count is just consistently too high

6 Go to comments
S
SB 4 hours ago
New Zealand vs South Africa | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

And we need to do it fast.

14 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
Springboks player ratings vs New Zealand | The Rugby Championship

Most of these ratings are a couple of points too high. Kwagga's 4 is unfairly low.

In the one game that the Boks have been targeting for months, this looked nothing like a world champion team. It was not old guys running out of gas towards the end, nor a team without talent or a game plan, it was a team displaying a shocking number of errors, both forced and unforced. And between the errors there was very little that was outstanding or brilliant.



...

6 Go to comments