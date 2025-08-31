Scott Robertson explains what to expect from the Springboks at Eden Park

In arguably the biggest week of his coaching career, All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson is embracing the challenge and pressure that comes with this weekend’s Springboks Test match at Eden Park.

Robertson and his coaching staff have had their work cut out for them after their shock defeat to Argentina in Buenos Aires, especially with the back-to-back World Cup champions in town for the Rugby Championship fixture.

Speaking to media in Auckland on Monday afternoon, Robertson announced that 7-Test midfielder Leicester Fainga’anuku has been brought into the squad for injured midfielder Timoci Tavatavanawai.

Robertson also explained that they will give injured halfback Cortez Ratima every chance to be fit to play this weekend against the Springboks, even with a fractured rib that he suffered during the second Test against Argentina.

“He’s gonna go to the wire on that, so we’re gonna give him every opportunity. He’s pretty important, he’s obviously pretty sore after the game, but he’s tough,” Robertson told media in Auckland.

“It’s one great thing about Cortez, I will give him every opportunity to play.”

After the All Blacks’ struggles in the air against Argentina, Robertson expects to see more of the same tactic from South Africa, suggesting his squad know what’s coming.

“They’ll chance their hand and then go back to the DNA, so it’s coming. We know it’s coming (the high ball) and, you know, that’s all part of it.

“That’s all part of the game, rugby’s a game of strengths and they’ve got theirs, and we’ve got ours, two different styles, we’ll pick our skills, and they pick their skills as well, which is a strength.”

Despite Rassie Erasmus and the Springboks going down to the Wallabies in the first Test of the Rugby Championship at Ellis Park, Robertson expects them to bounce back once again this weekend.

“It’s a fine line, isn’t it, because they played some some great footy, and there was a moment in the Test match, a couple of bounces and momentum went the other way.

“So look, either way, they’ve got the skill set to do it, and what do you want to pick and believe in and that’s the thing about them.

“You know, we expect anything, they’re a very innovative group, so what comes along on the weekend, you can only prepare for what’s in front of you.”

When asked about the prestigious record at Eden Park, Robertson admits the legacy is something his team will embrace.

“It’s a place, the amount of honour and the respect it’s been shown each time you run out there and then obviously that’s just added to that legacy and every team’s got a role and opportunity to add to it.

“We talk about it with a lot of care, we understand the figures, the history, the facts and the occasion, and that creates enough edge in itself.

“You know, human bodies are just prepared for how the mind thinks and you know that occasion and half of New Zealand are coming here.

“It’s pretty amazing. Every time we talk to someone, they feel like you’re turning up so you can’t go anywhere here and not realise the magnitude of it.”

Robertson has coached in many big games before, but the 51-year-old understands that this week is more important than most.

“There’s always pressure. That’s part of the job, the role of the responsibility, there’s a lot of power in that pressure.

“There’s a lot of focus that can come from it. So that’s your attention on a performance now, that’s the job as a head coach, to make sure we get all lined up.”