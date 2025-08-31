Scott Robertson explains what to expect from the Springboks at Eden Park
In arguably the biggest week of his coaching career, All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson is embracing the challenge and pressure that comes with this weekend’s Springboks Test match at Eden Park.
Robertson and his coaching staff have had their work cut out for them after their shock defeat to Argentina in Buenos Aires, especially with the back-to-back World Cup champions in town for the Rugby Championship fixture.
Speaking to media in Auckland on Monday afternoon, Robertson announced that 7-Test midfielder Leicester Fainga’anuku has been brought into the squad for injured midfielder Timoci Tavatavanawai.
Robertson also explained that they will give injured halfback Cortez Ratima every chance to be fit to play this weekend against the Springboks, even with a fractured rib that he suffered during the second Test against Argentina.
“He’s gonna go to the wire on that, so we’re gonna give him every opportunity. He’s pretty important, he’s obviously pretty sore after the game, but he’s tough,” Robertson told media in Auckland.
“It’s one great thing about Cortez, I will give him every opportunity to play.”
After the All Blacks’ struggles in the air against Argentina, Robertson expects to see more of the same tactic from South Africa, suggesting his squad know what’s coming.
“They’ll chance their hand and then go back to the DNA, so it’s coming. We know it’s coming (the high ball) and, you know, that’s all part of it.
“That’s all part of the game, rugby’s a game of strengths and they’ve got theirs, and we’ve got ours, two different styles, we’ll pick our skills, and they pick their skills as well, which is a strength.”
Despite Rassie Erasmus and the Springboks going down to the Wallabies in the first Test of the Rugby Championship at Ellis Park, Robertson expects them to bounce back once again this weekend.
“It’s a fine line, isn’t it, because they played some some great footy, and there was a moment in the Test match, a couple of bounces and momentum went the other way.
“So look, either way, they’ve got the skill set to do it, and what do you want to pick and believe in and that’s the thing about them.
“You know, we expect anything, they’re a very innovative group, so what comes along on the weekend, you can only prepare for what’s in front of you.”
When asked about the prestigious record at Eden Park, Robertson admits the legacy is something his team will embrace.
“It’s a place, the amount of honour and the respect it’s been shown each time you run out there and then obviously that’s just added to that legacy and every team’s got a role and opportunity to add to it.
“We talk about it with a lot of care, we understand the figures, the history, the facts and the occasion, and that creates enough edge in itself.
“You know, human bodies are just prepared for how the mind thinks and you know that occasion and half of New Zealand are coming here.
“It’s pretty amazing. Every time we talk to someone, they feel like you’re turning up so you can’t go anywhere here and not realise the magnitude of it.”
Robertson has coached in many big games before, but the 51-year-old understands that this week is more important than most.
“There’s always pressure. That’s part of the job, the role of the responsibility, there’s a lot of power in that pressure.
“There’s a lot of focus that can come from it. So that’s your attention on a performance now, that’s the job as a head coach, to make sure we get all lined up.”
He's 51? Coaching has definitely aged him.
Let’s Go All Blacks!!!
Both teams will want to peak for this game, and if only one pulls it off then results will favor them. Hopefully they are both at full throttle.
We know that the Boks have a knack of raising their game for the big occasions. And we know that NZ tends to bounce back after a disappointing result.
Ref will matter a lot, as always with these two. Stricter breakdown and obstruction enforcement favors SA; looser empowers NZ.
Actually his comments remind me of Bledisloe 1 last year, were the Wallabies leaked points but then their opposition stopped scoring after a while and let them back in. Dmac kicked a lead in that game but certainly somewhat lucky that Aussie didn’t get such crazy bounces as they did in Ellis park (not to take away from their performance, in either game).
I rate Wayne Smiths input towards rectifying our backline woes. He certainly did that with the women’s team when they somewhat unexpectedly took out the last women’s world cup. Note early return of Faing'anuku is a positive move already. Our forwards can hold their own with SA but we need the backs to do likewise. SA are always a formidable opposition and we need to be at our absolute best fore & aft.
Expecting a response from the abs after their last performance. I reckon Wayne Smith's been involved somewhere this week as he’s the nz performance coach.
Robertsons selections are going to be very interesting. Will he pick the same struggling team he's picked all year or make the necessary changes? I'm guessing we're going to see some changes. Can't wait. Go the ABs!!
Team🚫More like backline. Forwards have been incredible all year despite injuries to the captain, some of our best props, and world breakthrough player of the year.
Jason Holland needs to teach the backs how to play, they look like idiots out there. Rieko being lost on the wing, Beauden’s directionless kicking, he even somehow makes Will Jordan look average.
It’s going to be an epic test match. Both teams are a little off their best at the moment. But just that will make this Eden Park test a humdinger.
Certainly the biggest hype for me was that it was the top two sides in the world. I don’t think you can say that’s the case right now sadly.
Maybe some nerves still giving the record?