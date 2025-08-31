Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
22 - 19
FT
44 - 10
FT
29 - 10
FT
19 - 17
FT
19 - 13
FT
49 - 12
FT
8 - 23
FT
53 - 7
FT
38 - 16
FT
30 - 33
FT
28 - 9
FT
36 - 26
FT
45 - 19
FT
15 - 29
FT
14 - 54
FT
28 - 24
FT
24 - 17
FT
47 - 24
FT
40 - 19
FT
WOMENS
60 - 0
FT
WOMENS
40 - 22
FT
19 - 26
FT
25 - 28
FT
WOMENS
37 - 7
FT
32 - 7
FT
15 - 17
FT
47 - 7
FT
WOMENS
LIVE
53'
LIVE
50'
Today
14:05
Today
20:05
Today
21:05
Today
23:35
Tomorrow
06:00
WOMENS
Tomorrow
08:00
WOMENS
Tomorrow
08:45
WOMENS
Tomorrow
10:45
WOMENS
Tomorrow
14:05
The Rugby Championship

Scott Robertson explains what to expect from the Springboks at Eden Park

By Henry Lee reporting from Auckland
HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 19: Coach Scott Robertson of New Zealand shakes hands with Christian Lio-Willie of New Zealand during the Test Match between New Zealand All Blacks and France at FMG Stadium Waikato on July 19, 2025 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

In arguably the biggest week of his coaching career, All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson is embracing the challenge and pressure that comes with this weekend’s Springboks Test match at Eden Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robertson and his coaching staff have had their work cut out for them after their shock defeat to Argentina in Buenos Aires, especially with the back-to-back World Cup champions in town for the Rugby Championship fixture.

Speaking to media in Auckland on Monday afternoon, Robertson announced that 7-Test midfielder Leicester Fainga’anuku has been brought into the squad for injured midfielder Timoci Tavatavanawai.

Robertson also explained that they will give injured halfback Cortez Ratima every chance to be fit to play this weekend against the Springboks, even with a fractured rib that he suffered during the second Test against Argentina.

“He’s gonna go to the wire on that, so we’re gonna give him every opportunity. He’s pretty important, he’s obviously pretty sore after the game, but he’s tough,” Robertson told media in Auckland.

“It’s one great thing about Cortez, I will give him every opportunity to play.”

After the All Blacks’ struggles in the air against Argentina, Robertson expects to see more of the same tactic from South Africa, suggesting his squad know what’s coming.

“They’ll chance their hand and then go back to the DNA, so it’s coming. We know it’s coming (the high ball) and, you know, that’s all part of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s all part of the game, rugby’s a game of strengths and they’ve got theirs, and we’ve got ours, two different styles, we’ll pick our skills, and they pick their skills as well, which is a strength.”

Despite Rassie Erasmus and the Springboks going down to the Wallabies in the first Test of the Rugby Championship at Ellis Park, Robertson expects them to bounce back once again this weekend.

“It’s a fine line, isn’t it, because they played some some great footy, and there was a moment in the Test match, a couple of bounces and momentum went the other way.

“So look, either way, they’ve got the skill set to do it, and what do you want to pick and believe in and that’s the thing about them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You know, we expect anything, they’re a very innovative group, so what comes along on the weekend, you can only prepare for what’s in front of you.”

When asked about the prestigious record at Eden Park, Robertson admits the legacy is something his team will embrace.

“It’s a place, the amount of honour and the respect it’s been shown each time you run out there and then obviously that’s just added to that legacy and every team’s got a role and opportunity to add to it.

“We talk about it with a lot of care, we understand the figures, the history, the facts and the occasion, and that creates enough edge in itself.

“You know, human bodies are just prepared for how the mind thinks and you know that occasion and half of New Zealand are coming here.

“It’s pretty amazing. Every time we talk to someone, they feel like you’re turning up so you can’t go anywhere here and not realise the magnitude of it.”

Robertson has coached in many big games before, but the 51-year-old understands that this week is more important than most.

“There’s always pressure. That’s part of the job, the role of the responsibility, there’s a lot of power in that pressure.

“There’s a lot of focus that can come from it. So that’s your attention on a performance now, that’s the job as a head coach, to make sure we get all lined up.”

Recommended

'Clumsy': Kiwi pundits weigh in on recent All Blacks discipline issues

The answer for the All Blacks' No.9 jersey is Kyle Preston

OPINION

Darry and Roe join All Blacks squad as midfielder ruled out

South Africa close in on historic quarter-final after stunning Italy


We've ranked the best women's rugby players in the world, from 50 - 1! View the Top 50 now

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Fissler Confidential: Wallaby's Exeter move could come with complications

3
2

Gallagher PREM 2025/26 squads rated: Gloucester

1
3

Franco Smith sheds light on 'good conversations' with RFU over England role

3
4

Scotland hint at one clear candidate to succeed Gregor Townsend

5

Innovative Bristol overcome geographical constraints to land latest recruit

9
6

Ireland star to make Gloucester debut but no sign yet of All Black signing

7

The Welshman in France eager to plunder Wales' shrinking URC talent pool

8

Exeter Chiefs lose two players to training ground incidents

Comments

14 Comments
V
Venomenal1 3 days ago

He's 51? Coaching has definitely aged him.

G
GermanFilipinoIndoSan 5 days ago

Let’s Go All Blacks!!!

F
Flankly 5 days ago

Both teams will want to peak for this game, and if only one pulls it off then results will favor them. Hopefully they are both at full throttle.


We know that the Boks have a knack of raising their game for the big occasions. And we know that NZ tends to bounce back after a disappointing result.


Ref will matter a lot, as always with these two. Stricter breakdown and obstruction enforcement favors SA; looser empowers NZ.

J
JW 5 days ago

Actually his comments remind me of Bledisloe 1 last year, were the Wallabies leaked points but then their opposition stopped scoring after a while and let them back in. Dmac kicked a lead in that game but certainly somewhat lucky that Aussie didn’t get such crazy bounces as they did in Ellis park (not to take away from their performance, in either game).

C
Cantab 5 days ago

I rate Wayne Smiths input towards rectifying our backline woes. He certainly did that with the women’s team when they somewhat unexpectedly took out the last women’s world cup. Note early return of Faing'anuku is a positive move already. Our forwards can hold their own with SA but we need the backs to do likewise. SA are always a formidable opposition and we need to be at our absolute best fore & aft.

B
Budhachief 5 days ago

Expecting a response from the abs after their last performance. I reckon Wayne Smith's been involved somewhere this week as he’s the nz performance coach.


Robertsons selections are going to be very interesting. Will he pick the same struggling team he's picked all year or make the necessary changes? I'm guessing we're going to see some changes. Can't wait. Go the ABs!!

J
JWH 5 days ago

Team🚫More like backline. Forwards have been incredible all year despite injuries to the captain, some of our best props, and world breakthrough player of the year.


Jason Holland needs to teach the backs how to play, they look like idiots out there. Rieko being lost on the wing, Beauden’s directionless kicking, he even somehow makes Will Jordan look average.

S
SF 5 days ago

It’s going to be an epic test match. Both teams are a little off their best at the moment. But just that will make this Eden Park test a humdinger.

J
JW 5 days ago

Certainly the biggest hype for me was that it was the top two sides in the world. I don’t think you can say that’s the case right now sadly.


Maybe some nerves still giving the record?

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

'We're fitter, faster, stronger' - The day Ireland stunned the Black Ferns

Ireland were outsiders when the teams met for the first time at Rugby World Cup 2014, yet pulled off an historic, and seminal, triumph.

1
LONG READ

Top 14 season preview: More Test stars head to France but can anyone topple Toulouse?

France's top-flight campaign kicks off this weekend with at least 11 of the 14 clubs holding play-off ambitions.

2
LONG READ

50 Tests unbeaten in 31 years...so why don't NZR want more at their 'spiritual home'?

Eden Park may be where the All Blacks are most successful, but it is not a venue loved by New Zealand Rugby.

12

Comments on RugbyPass

S
SB 31 minutes ago
All Blacks outlast Springboks at Eden Park to protect hallowed ground

Not for me. I thoroughly enjoyed Ireland vs France, the South Africa vs Australia first test and the Australia vs Argentina match more. It had all the hype and did not live up to expectations, especially because the Springboks failed to turn up in the first half making error after error.

50 Go to comments
S
SB 33 minutes ago
Sititi: Centurion-to-be Savea has 'revolutionised' loose forward play

Luckily All Rugby shows every game that Matera has played since the 13/14 season. He has played at 7 at club level but very rarely. His last game there was in June 2021 for Stade Francais. Sorry to use the word always, that was not correct. Nearly all the time he plays 6 or 8 at club level.

15 Go to comments
S
SM 42 minutes ago
We’ve seen good players get worse within the All Blacks

No argument with 99% of this article. But you're bananas if J Barret “hasn't done anything to earn selection”. I see you don't watch northern hemisphere rugby.

76 Go to comments
P
PR 47 minutes ago
All Blacks outlast Springboks at Eden Park to protect hallowed ground

Agreed. All Blacks clinical when it mattered most and thoroughly deserved the win.

50 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 51 minutes ago
'There's been a lot of noise': Quinn Tupaea on the All Blacks' backline

People forget that Tupaea was one of the few positive newcomers during a bleak period a few years ago. Proper midfielder, it’s great to see him back.

1 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
All Blacks centurion Savea reacts to dream-like moment in win over Boks

As a passionate South Africa supporter I'm obviously gutted we lost, and missed our chance to make history. But I’m a huge fan of the Springbok vs All Black rivalry and have huge respect for the All Black players. Congratulations to Ardie Savea on his 100th cap, classy player and Great All Black.

1 Go to comments
N
NK 1 hour ago
Sititi: Centurion-to-be Savea has 'revolutionised' loose forward play

“Always” is a strong word, mate, and I somehow doubt that anyone can check every game Matera ever played at club level.

He can play across the back row and we have seen it multiple times for club and country. Argentina used to play with him at OS and Kremer at BS. Today they played JM Gonzalez at OS, Kremer at BS and Matera at 8.



...

15 Go to comments
N
NK 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | 2025 Rugby Championship

Rieko and Jordie being rated with equal marks is strange. Apart from his try saving involvement, Rieko was average at best.

DMac probably deserved 0.5 more for his aerial game.



...

12 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
We’ve seen good players get worse within the All Blacks



the worst AB team for some time to defend the record and the best Bok side to arrive at Eden Park for some time to break it.

You have trouble reading like OTS?



...

76 Go to comments
S
SteveD 2 hours ago
All Blacks outlast Springboks at Eden Park to protect hallowed ground

Thank heaven this is apparently the last full so-called Rugby Championship until 2029. While the ABs deserved to win, it was only because some of the Boks were pretty useless! Dickson did not impress either, and the weather was awful. Altogether pretty boring for a neutral and we can only hope that it doesn't hose down in Wellington next week and Nika Amashukeli does his usual excellent job of penalising each side equally.

50 Go to comments
P
PM 2 hours ago
Springboks player ratings vs New Zealand | The Rugby Championship

The game was closer than the scores suggest.

Wiese returns next week and he would have been made for this game, so should make a difference,



...

6 Go to comments
C
Can I have a word your Honour? 3 hours ago
All Blacks outlast Springboks at Eden Park to protect hallowed ground

I’m not too sure if Karl Dickson does any URC games as being English, he does the Gallagher PREM whereas the URC is SA, Ire, Wal & Sco. He might have refereed a couple of the SA Teams in the Champions & Challenge Cup games though if they qualified & weren’t playing an English side.

50 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
Franco Smith sheds light on 'good conversations' with RFU over England role

Didn’t they come pretty close with Nick Mallett at one stage?

3 Go to comments
J
John H 3 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | 2025 Rugby Championship

Scrum issue is not always present. AB Samisoni Taukeiho is not the best scrummage. May start McAlister next week, as Taylorxwill be out

12 Go to comments
B
BAZ 3 hours ago
Ireland v Black Ferns: What and who do Ireland have to fear?

REIGNS FOR REINS? got a dictionary?😯

2 Go to comments
B
BAZ 3 hours ago
Ireland v Black Ferns: What and who do Ireland have to fear?

REIGNS for REINS? got a dictionary?😎

2 Go to comments
B
BAZ 3 hours ago
Rassie vows changes after Springboks gift All Blacks early points

I THINK RASSIE ERASMUS IS UPSET! IS HASSLED !!Like me for getting a ban for a well worded Black Ferns development again in the wrong place so won’t be offered a job!

1 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
Springboks player ratings vs New Zealand | The Rugby Championship

The error count is just consistently too high

6 Go to comments
S
SB 4 hours ago
New Zealand vs South Africa | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

And we need to do it fast.

14 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
Springboks player ratings vs New Zealand | The Rugby Championship

Most of these ratings are a couple of points too high. Kwagga's 4 is unfairly low.

In the one game that the Boks have been targeting for months, this looked nothing like a world champion team. It was not old guys running out of gas towards the end, nor a team without talent or a game plan, it was a team displaying a shocking number of errors, both forced and unforced. And between the errors there was very little that was outstanding or brilliant.



...

6 Go to comments