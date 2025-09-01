Israel Dagg: The All Blacks problem Fainga'anuku can help solve vs Boks

After initially being ruled ineligible for All Blacks selection in the Rugby Championship, Leicester Fainga’anuku is now in camp thanks to a caveat in the eligibility rules.

The versatile back has returned from two seasons in the Top 14 with Toulon, but was denied immediate All Blacks availability due to his youth at the time of leaving New Zealand, which was following the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

But, as his Tasman Mako midfield partner and fellow All Black Timoci Tavatavanawai left the field just 19 minutes into their win over Otago on the weekend, having suffered a broken arm, Fainga’anuku’s eligibility was restored.

The wing-cum-centre is one of a handful of players joining camp this week as injury replacements and cover, and joins at a time when there is significant doubt being cast over selections in his positions.

Former All Blacks fullback Israel Dagg was adamant Fainga’anuku should be considered for the matchday 23 straight away, even with such a short lead-in for what may be the biggest Test of this World Cup cycle.

“First things first, if you are in this country playing rugby, you are eligible to play for anyone, I feel. That’s it in a nutshell,” Dagg said on his ‘Scotty and Izzy’ Sport Nation radio show.

“Secondly, if you’re in the environment and you’re training, you have to be considered for selection. So, for me, it brought a whole lot of excitement bringing Leicester back into the fold.

“His strengths? Big boy, can catch a high ball, can play multiple positions, has a utility factor, and he’s an experienced player at the highest level. He played at the Rugby World Cup in 2023, and it was actually shocking that he left, but you can understand his reasons.

“So it gives me a bit of confidence knowing that a man of his calibre is back… This is a guy that has no fear.

“He offers so much over the ball – you think of jackling, I think that’s where we got beaten to the punch in Argentina, just our ability to get over the ball and slow it down, particularly in those wide rucks. In the second Test, we just had no impact at the breakdown whatsoever.”

Dagg’s sentiment was backed up by his co-host, Scotty Stevenson, who played down any lingering concerns about Fainga’anuku’s readiness for the international arena.

“Leicester Fainga’anuku said this himself; he’s just come out of the toughest club competition in the world, the Top 14. I don’t think there’s any argument that that’s not the toughest club competition in the world. For starters, it goes for 24 months straight, it’s a ridiculously long competition, and he’s come back and obviously, yes, he’s playing NPC now, but he’s got a body of work over the last 18 months which would rival anyone’s workload in the All Blacks. In fact, it would absolutely eclipse it.”