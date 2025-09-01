Northern Edition
The Rugby Championship

Israel Dagg: The All Blacks problem Fainga'anuku can help solve vs Boks

Leicester Fainga'anuku. (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

After initially being ruled ineligible for All Blacks selection in the Rugby Championship, Leicester Fainga’anuku is now in camp thanks to a caveat in the eligibility rules.

The versatile back has returned from two seasons in the Top 14 with Toulon, but was denied immediate All Blacks availability due to his youth at the time of leaving New Zealand, which was following the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

But, as his Tasman Mako midfield partner and fellow All Black Timoci Tavatavanawai left the field just 19 minutes into their win over Otago on the weekend, having suffered a broken arm, Fainga’anuku’s eligibility was restored.

The wing-cum-centre is one of a handful of players joining camp this week as injury replacements and cover, and joins at a time when there is significant doubt being cast over selections in his positions.

Former All Blacks fullback Israel Dagg was adamant Fainga’anuku should be considered for the matchday 23 straight away, even with such a short lead-in for what may be the biggest Test of this World Cup cycle.

“First things first, if you are in this country playing rugby, you are eligible to play for anyone, I feel. That’s it in a nutshell,” Dagg said on his ‘Scotty and Izzy’ Sport Nation radio show.

“Secondly, if you’re in the environment and you’re training, you have to be considered for selection. So, for me, it brought a whole lot of excitement bringing Leicester back into the fold.

“His strengths? Big boy, can catch a high ball, can play multiple positions, has a utility factor, and he’s an experienced player at the highest level. He played at the Rugby World Cup in 2023, and it was actually shocking that he left, but you can understand his reasons.

“So it gives me a bit of confidence knowing that a man of his calibre is back… This is a guy that has no fear.

“He offers so much over the ball – you think of jackling, I think that’s where we got beaten to the punch in Argentina, just our ability to get over the ball and slow it down, particularly in those wide rucks. In the second Test, we just had no impact at the breakdown whatsoever.”

Dagg’s sentiment was backed up by his co-host, Scotty Stevenson, who played down any lingering concerns about Fainga’anuku’s readiness for the international arena.

“Leicester Fainga’anuku said this himself; he’s just come out of the toughest club competition in the world, the Top 14. I don’t think there’s any argument that that’s not the toughest club competition in the world. For starters, it goes for 24 months straight, it’s a ridiculously long competition, and he’s come back and obviously, yes, he’s playing NPC now, but he’s got a body of work over the last 18 months which would rival anyone’s workload in the All Blacks. In fact, it would absolutely eclipse it.”

Comments

59 Comments
S
SM 9 days ago

Far to many players seem to be selected on stats and media experts,think maybe like a poll not accurate. Reiko Dmac and ALB need to go for Carter Rihanna and Lester. I thought Taylor was infective at 8 stats say he was?

W
Wiseguy 8 days ago

Stats are facts. Would you rather pick on feelings?


I like Rihanna though, she’s great.


What infection does Taylor have? does he need a Dr?

J
John H 9 days ago

Put him at center, no slower than Proctor

m
mm 9 days ago

Neutral wallabies supporter. The available AB squad has the worst set of backs I’ve ever seen in my 30 + years of watching the blacks. BB once a great still ok but fading. Halfback issues. McKenzie super rugby level genius but not a test animal and also ageing. Centres terrible, wings terrible. Bench backs not test level yet. FB on his day best in world but prone to big game yips. Of how the nightly have fallen.

J
JWH 8 days ago

Fair assessment tbh. But WJ is definitely not a big game yips player. Just has a few off games every now and then.

E
Eden Comfort 9 days ago

If the score is close at half-time.

That psychological win will fuel the Springboks to victory.

ABs will have to nail the coffin early in the 1st half.. Quickly bury them early in the 2nd with speed and precision, execution with pinpoint accuracy.

ABs style was hit gear 5 early and play on gear 5 for 80mins

j
johnz 9 days ago

It’s been a while since the ABs played for 80mins, which is a big worry going into this match.

H
Hammer Head 9 days ago

I’m not keeping track, at all, the number of AB related articles to springboks published by RP in the buildup to the biggest test match at Eden park in 30 years.


Three in one day to zip?


I’ve seen more articles (two) about England’s exciting developments at flyhalf in their build up to their next test (in November?).


(It’s 90 odd year old George Ford. Or is that test caps. How exciting).


Anyway. Who’s counting.


Since Ben’s toast to the boks I guess there wasn’t much else to write about?

O
Over the sideline 9 days ago

Write one yourself.

H
Hammer Head 9 days ago

thanks to a caveat in the eligibility rules.

What was the caveat? “…unless desperation sinks in…”

C
Cantab 9 days ago

Get rid of provincial biases. LF is a 1st choice selection for the AB outside backs and has solid credentials. Would like to see him joined by Narawa, Carter & Clarke as well. We may then have genuine strike power provided of course we can also resolve the injury crisis at half back !!

N
Nickers 9 days ago

There is certainly no harm in clear out of the back field.


We are really missing Telea this year. His ability to turn nothing into something was one of very few positives in our attack last year.


I would love to see all of those players come in - Carter to cover 9 and wing from the bench!

H
Hammer Head 9 days ago

Sounds like a major overhaul is needed. Do you expect to see this by Saturday?

K
Koro Teeps 9 days ago

Fainga'anuku is the weapon our backline has been missing.

O
Over the sideline 9 days ago

Just another example of Razor playing favourites. Rona jas been excelling all SR and now shining brighter than LF in the NPC. Why isn’t Rona in instead of LF? I’ve watched every minute of LFs games and he’s gone ok. Good for sure, but not great.

Lots of NZ SR players need to desert NZ as they will never be considered for higher honours no matter what. Let’s ask Rona what he thinks of the SR comp. Is it tough? Is it attritional?

“The player said the top 14 was tough” is just pathetic. LF needed to earn his spot and it all looks like nepotism from the Saders family.

J
JB 9 days ago

Another example? Is that why Blackadder, Havilli, Grace, Ennor, Bell, Bower, Christie, Lio Willie, Rehanna, McLeod, Springer, Fihaki plus others have not been selected? You know, all championship winning team members. But hey basically the whole chiefs teams has had a look in but is that not enough for you?

T
Tim 9 days ago

They all be selected. Leicester is a proven international player with knowledge of the inner workings of the ABs. Seems like a no-brainer.

G
GP 9 days ago

Leicester Fainga’anuku as Izzy Dagg said, should be brought in to match day 23. It is time for changes. His Tasman and Crusaders team mate David Havili should be there too. Outstanding Canterbury lock Sam Darry should be in the match day 23. Wellington and Crusaders halfback Kyle Preston to start. Others not in this squad who should be there. Narawa to start on one wing. Same old, same old not working.

N
Nickers 9 days ago

I don’t think it matters who they bring in. This attack is completely out of ideas. Whatever Hansen and Holland have been trying to do for the past 20 games is getting worse and worse by the week. A couple of players had bad performances last week which compounded things, but generally speaking our backline attack under Razor has relied on moments of brilliance from Telea or Jordan, not anything created by whatever our attacking system is supposed to be.

G
GM 9 days ago

I think the words ‘David Havili’ blew your credibility!

S
SB 9 days ago

Good to hear Scotty Stevenson speak some facts about the Top 14, Super Rugby is so easy in comparison. With Tavatavanawai injured, my backline would be Christie McKenzie Fainga’anuku J. Barrett Ioane Jordan B. Barrett with Preston and Love on the bench.

C
Chiefs Mana 9 days ago

Hmmm don’t think Sumo is the pundit you think he is, don’t mind your backline though.


I would have Dmac at 10, clarke and love on wings, BB and LF off bench with the latter building into a starting role once he has a better handle on ABs moves/structure. And where he is best suited for us.

O
Over the sideline 9 days ago

Top 14 is not what you think. Nor is it what LF thinks.

LF played 39 games of Rugby in 2 years. All club level and only around 10-14 in 2 seasons, against top opposition. He scored 16 tries in those 39 matches.

To give a comparison, Dmac played 28 matches last year alone. 1 season. And close to 50% were test matches… WAY TOUGHER than top 14. Most regular ABs would play 22-25 matches every year.

The top 14 squads are 50 players deep. Plus they have another 50 U20s too.

Long comp but shared by so many players they don’t play as much rugby as many like to think.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
