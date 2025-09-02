Northern Edition
Women's Rugby World Cup

Women's Rugby World Cup 2025: Round 2 Top Performers

Top of the stats charts for a second week, Ilona Maher of the USA (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images).

There were some remarkable individual and team performances the length and breadth of England as the second weekend of the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 delivered a bucketful of highlights, including two players bringing up a half-century of Test tries and the first genuine shock result in the tournament since Ireland beat New Zealand in 2014.

The day after Jess Breach’s hat-trick for England in the record 92-3 win against Samoa took her past the 50-mark, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe became the first New Zealand rugby player to reach the treasured milestone, breaking Doug Howlett’s longstanding record in crossing for her side’s first try against Japan.

While England and New Zealand have dominated women’s international rugby for many a year, newcomers Brazil became everyone’s favourite second team when Bianca Silva ran more than half the length of the Sandy Park pitch to score their first Rugby World Cup try in the final match of the weekend against France. Brazil’s fans, and their adopted followers, celebrated as if they’d won the world title.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s women, who for so long have been in the shadow of the Springboks, seized the opportunity to take centre stage with a 29-24 win against Italy, which saw them reach the quarter-finals for the first time in history.

Here, we give a rundown of the players who topped the charts in the main attack/defence categories from data supplied by Opta.

Tries
1= Jess Breach (England) 3
1= Braxton Sorensen-McGee (New Zealand) 3
3. Multiple players x 2

Breach went one better than in round one by scoring a hat-trick, to take her overall tally for the tournament to five, after retaining her place in an otherwise much-changed Red Roses’ team vs Samoa. New Zealand’s teen sensation Braxton Sorensen-McGee also dotted down for three tries in a spectacular display against Japan, which also saw her carry for 207 metres, the most of any player in round two.

Try Assists
1. Nassira Konde (France) 4
2= Multiple players x 2

Always in the right time and the right place, Konde was the link in the chain that led to four tries for teammates. Simple catch and pass skill execution was all that was needed for the first three assists, but the fourth – after she had scored herself – was the result of a good offload under pressure.

Points
1. Helena Rowland (England) 27
2. Braxton Sorensen-McGee (New Zealand) 23
3. Lina Queyroi (France) 19

Rowland certainly didn’t want for opportunities to kick at goal, with England crossing the Samoan line 14 times. The three kicks she missed were all on the right-hand side of the posts, two hugging the touchline. Rowland is now the second-highest scorer at the tournament behind Canada’s six-try star from round one, Julia Schell. Sorensen-McGee complemented her try hat-trick with four conversions from six attempts.

Ball Carries
1= Sophie de Goede (Canada) 20
1= Keia Mae Sagapolu Sanele (USA) 20
3= Claudia Pena (Spain) 19
3= Hope Rogers (USA) 19

A few caps into her return from a long injury lay-off, de Goede served up a reminder of her brilliant all-round ability. In addition to kicking six from six off the tee, the No.8 was perpetually in motion, either carrying the ball herself or stopping opponents in their tracks. Keia Mae Sagapolu Sanele was equally impressive in the carry stakes, clattering into Australian defenders at will during the USA’s 31-all draw against the Wallaroos.

Defenders Beaten
Emilie Boulard (France) 10
Marine Menager (France) 8
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe (New Zealand) 8
Kolora Lomani (Fiji) 8

Making her first appearance of the tournament and only her fourth of the year, Boulard had a field day in Exeter. The full-back stepped her way to the try line for Les Bleues’ first score and added another in the second half as she continued to bamboozle the Brazilian defence with her footwork. Team-mate Marine Menager also bagged a brace and beat eight defenders, along with New Zealand’s Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, in the Black Ferns’ win against Japan, and Kolara Lomani, in Fiji’s defeat to Scotland.

Line Breaks
Claudia Moloney-MacDonald (England) 7
Jess Breach (England) 7
Braxton Sorensen-McGee (New Zealand) 5
Asia Hogan-Rochester (Canada) 5

England broke through Samoa’s defence at will in chalking up a record 92-3 win, and Claudia Moloney-MacDonald and hat-trick scorer Jess Breach were the chief protagonists. Having set up so many opportunities herself, Moloney-MacDonald had the final word when she crossed for the Red Roses’ 14th and final try in the last minute. Their tally of seven line breaks was only two short of the record of nine, since Opta started collecting Women’s Rugby World Cup data, set by Portia Woodman-Wickliffe on her way to eight tries against Hong Kong China in 2017.

Defence

228
Tackles Made
84
46
Tackles Missed
26
83%
Tackle Completion %
76%

Successful Tackles
1. Evie Gallagher (Scotland) 35
2. Rachel Malcolm (Scotland) 25
3= Multiple players 23

Gallagher came very close to breaking the tournament record of 38 set by Japan’s Ayano Sakurai vs Australia in 2017 (since Opta started collecting data in 2017) after an immense defensive effort vs Fiji. Her captain, Rachel Malcolm, actually had a better tackle ratio in terms of game time, with a tackle nearly every other minute. Malcolm spent 51 minutes on the Salford Community Stadium pitch, whereas Gallagher lasted the duration.

Dominant Tackles
1. Eloise Webb (South Africa) 4
2= Multiple players 2

Any player wearing a Springbok on their chest, even outside backs like Webb, knows only one way to tackle – to hit hard. Webb, a half-time sub, wasn’t on long enough to break into double figures in the tackle count, but the majority of the ones she did put in stopped Italian attackers dead in their tracks, as the Springbok Women hung on to record a famous win.

Turnovers won
1. Ilona Maher (USA) 3
2= Multiple players 2

Credit to Maher, she is justifying the hype with her performances at this Women’s Rugby World Cup. After topping the post-contact metres made chart in round one, the social media star made her presence felt where it hurts – at the breakdown. For someone who had only played a handful of Tests before this year, the sevens convert has mastered the art of staying on her feet at the ruck and competing for the ball really well.

Comments

2 Comments
T
Tom 9 days ago

Maher is ridiculous, just a shame for us that her other commitments and opportunities mean she's unlikely to play fifteens much if at all after this.

C
CN 9 days ago

I wonder how many players like Maher we will lose after the RWC either through retirement or returning to 7s.

Comments on RugbyPass

D
DP 26 minutes ago
'This is it. A seat at the top table': Springbok Women head into 'uncharted territory'

We all know they are going to get absolutely smoked. I would like to see them score a couple of tries as they continue to evolve. Love how far they’ve come.

1 Go to comments
D
DP 27 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

And the Kiwis are all wife beaters, what a surprise.

2 Go to comments
B
BA 30 minutes ago
Black Ferns welcome back key duo from injury for World Cup quarter-final

Brunt and Tanya are both injured Risi had a player fall on her lower leg and limped around for awhile but she did play on so probably more rest as she is top dog at 9 Joseph could do with more game time

4 Go to comments
C
CG 59 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

The saffers are all Rio’s junkies, what a surprise

2 Go to comments
P
PickOllieMathisYeowRazorYouCoward 1 hour ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

No comparison (Ollie has a far superior skillset), and I know they probably won’t select him until next year at the earliest.

Which is a short sighted by our selectors.



...

23 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I'm convinced that defenses contribute enormously to winning matches. With a solid defense, the attacker begins to pay a progressive mental toll. I've admired RSA's defense in recent years, but in the matches of 2025, being "stretched out to the edges" gave up a lot of space.

201 Go to comments
B
BA 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

no doubt he played a bit for the ABs 7s too straight out of school but didn’t play much last season as think might been injured he got the wheels

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

LMAO. Are you seriously comparing Mathis to Richie McCaw?

A lot has changed to the structures of NZ Rugby since 2001.



...

23 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

I think Razor really hoped that Tavatavanawai was going to be a impact bench player and he never really did much off the bench in his two 20 minute opportunities, in fact he kicked or passed every time rather than doing what he is best at- bulldozing runs up the middle.

At the same time, Tupaea took advantage of his opportunities off the bench and added impact, plus showed he could cover both 12 and 13.



...

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

Jordan, McKenzie, and B. Barrett have all dropped high balls the past two tests. Single out Jordan if it makes you able to paint the narrative you want but Jordan has more good days under high ball than poor , same as McKenzie and Barrett (Jordan was immense in the Super Rugby Grand Final catching every high ball while McKenzie struggled for instance).

I would have selected Jordan at right wing, not because he is not an outstanding fullback as he clearly is, but because I want the best goal kicker on the pitch for 80 minutes and that is clearly McKenzie so he needs to be selected at fullback.



...

78 Go to comments
B
BP 2 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

Is this piece meant to publicise the 15s game? Why even mention 7s?

4 Go to comments
S
SC 3 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

All Super Rugby and NPC teams have GPS systems stitched into their jerseys that All Black coaches have access to.

78 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

I’m licking my lips right now

4 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I don’t know Fran, but it took SA half an hour to get with the intensity of the game and by then they were 17-3 adrift! They will be very annoyed they gave away two soft tries at the front end. Looking forward immensely to Wellington, if that Bok backline does gel it could be something special.😁

201 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

Yep I think you have to give Joe huge credit for the way he has approached the job, with long-terms aims in mind. Kudos.

I did make it Exeter last weekend, good game down there and more of a contest by the Scots than the score indicated.



...

70 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I cannot be certain but I believe there was a powerplay towards the end of the appointment process, and part of LK’s deal may have been that he got a clean tilt at the RWC. I doubt he wanted to work as an assistant again.

70 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 4 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I’m surprised to hear you say that. I thought RA did everything they could to keep him and the extension was a result of that effort, but also a demonstration that they failed.

70 Go to comments
P
PaPaRumple 4 hours ago
Jake White: Rassie's brave Boks call may spell the end for some

Bro this guy FL is the biggest troll on this site. Ignore him, I think he was touched by a South African man as a child and now has a chip on his shoulder or something. Or maybe it's just because he supports England who have all the money in world rugby but none of the trophies. Either way he is not worth wasting you time on.

10 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

If both teams aren’t “licking their lips” then they are all in the wrong profession.

4 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 5 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

The Springboks are undoubtedly undergoing a process of change, both in their squad and in their approach to play, which limits the scope of their executions. In contrast, NZL has probably begun an upward curve that, like the Wallabies, is able to capitalize more effectively on RSA's weaknesses. I just finished watching the match in detail last night, and in my opinion, NZL adapted more quickly than RSA to the adverse weather conditions. RSA planned the week with the weather forecast spread out in the palm of their hand...?

201 Go to comments