Sititi: Centurion-to-be Savea has 'revolutionised' loose forward play

Ardie Savea is one game shy of a milestone 100 Test matches in the black jersey, a milestone, health permitting, he is sure to achieve this weekend at Eden Park against the old foes, the Springboks.

In a game with so much on the line – a 31-year unbeaten record at the All Blacks‘ spiritual home ground, the Rugby Championship, and the Freedom Cup – Savea’s accomplishment adds even more weight.

That notion was affirmed in no uncertain terms by Savea’s loose forward running mate, Wallace Sititi, after training on Tuesday.

“He’s been a mentor for me in my short time in the All Blacks,” Sititi said. “Not only myself, but a lot of people that are in this squad currently, and boys that have gone before us.

“He’s a special human being, a special member of our squad. He leads our forward pack. It’s a big occasion in its own right, a big occasion for Ardie and his family, and we’ll build into the week.”

The 2024 Breakthrough Player of the Year labelled Savea’s Tests to date “99 of the best” before reflecting on Savea’s legacy in the game.

“He sort of revolutionised the loose forward position, I think we’re seeing that this year as well. He’s somebody I model my game by, bits of it, and also somebody that I take inspiration from.”

The team celebrated a new centurion in their last game, a 29-23 defeat to Argentina, when Codie Taylor clocked his 100th Test cap. The loss inevitably soured the occasion, something the team want to avoid repeating at all costs.

Savea himself is a man who leads through positivity, though, and his words of wisdom will keep Sititi and his teammates grounded ahead of the big Test.

“His favourite term is ‘just have a jam’. That’s what footy is, that’s why we play. We love watching the footy. As much as there’s pressure, at the end of the day, it’s just going out there having a jam with the boys. Living the dream.”

Also helping the All Blacks prepare for the Test this week is New Zealand icon Sir Wayne Smith, a coach who has helped shape the All Blacks’ identity over the past two decades.

Head coach Scott Robertson told reporters on Monday that it was always the plan to have Smith join the group this week in Auckland, answering the unspoken question of whether his presence is a response to their recent loss in Buenos Aires.

Regardless, Sititi and the players have been hanging on every word from the man known as ‘The Professor’.

“He’s a legend in his own right, someone who’s been there and someone who’s gone through these moments in these times. So, we really lean on him as well, and the little gold nuggets he’s thrown around are something special and something that we’ll take very seriously.”