7:23am, 14 April 2020

Australian Jono Lance is reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ about a summer switch from the Gallagher Premiership to the Guinness PRO14. The Worcester out-half first moved to Sixways on a short-term deal three years ago. He then has a short spell back in Super Rugby before penning the two-year contract in 2018 that is due to soon elapse, leaving him considering his options elsewhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

Set to turn 30 in June, the half-back has an impressive pedigree having won Super Rugby titles at the Reds and the Waratahs and played for Australia at U20s and sevens level

According to the RugbyPaper, Lance, who has been sharing the No10 Warriors jersey with Duncan Weir this term, is believed to be highly thought of by Edinburgh boss Richard Cockerill and the Scottish club are said to be confident they will get a deal across the line.

RugbyPass follows the incredible story of Leicester’s Matt Hampson

Lance made his way to England in late 2017 after the Force were chucked out of Super Rugby, and he told RugbyPass last year how much he was enjoying his time back in the UK having lived there for a spell as a teenager.

It was 1999 when he arrived in Yorkshire for two years while his father Dean coached Super League’s Leeds Rhinos. Now he’s back and retracing his steps, even if he’s doing so in a different rugby code.

“I lived in England when I was young when my dad coached the rugby league team in Leeds. It was when I was nine until I was 11. I remember going to the smaller stadiums with the atmosphere and the drums and the trumpets. That definitely made a lasting impression.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As well as that, the shorter bus rides to and from games is a bit different to flying at least three and up to 12 hours to get to an away game. That is exciting, but also the pressure that comes with the relegation/promotion side of English sport is something that is a drawcard.

“There were many factors but I had enjoyed my three-month stint here at Worcester and when I got back to Australia I enjoyed that but I was looking forward to heading back over here.”