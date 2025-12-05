Sharks name B-team for French giants as Plumtree exit fast-tracked
The Sharks have confirmed that John Plumtree will step down as head coach after Sunday’s Investec Champions Cup opener against Toulouse, accelerating a transition that was originally set to take place at the end of the season.
The veteran coach informed ownership of his intention to leave earlier than was originally announced just 36 days ago, signalling an abrupt end to his latest stint in charge.
“This decision was not taken lightly,” said Plumtree. “I have always been, and will always remain, a Sharks man through and through. My commitment to the jersey has been unwavering across my many years of service to the franchise.”
CEO Shaun Bryans described the move as being made “in the best interests of The Sharks” and confirmed that Plumtree will remain in the high-performance system in a role still to be finalised.
Sharks centurion JP Pietersen will take over as interim head coach. The former Springbok has risen quickly through the coaching ranks and is viewed internally as a steadying figure during a difficult campaign.
“Stepping into this role is both an honour and a responsibility,” Pietersen said. “Plum has given so much to this union and to me personally, and we are all grateful for his leadership and the standards he has set. My focus now is to provide stability, clarity and to help this team express the best of who we are. We have a united group, a proud jersey and a community that believes in us, and I’m fully committed to guiding the boys through this transition period with energy and purpose.”
A search for a permanent head coach will continue behind closed doors.
On the field, the Sharks’ Champions Cup campaign could hardly be any more difficult, with a daunting assignment at Stade Ernest-Wallon. Six-time champions Toulouse are leaders of the Top 14 and represent arguably the sternest possible start for a side still trying to arrest early-season URC struggles.
The task is not helped by the fact that it’s a callow selection light on experience.
Nick Hatton captains a team featuring four debutants across the matchday 23. JJ Scheepers and Bathobele Hlekani start in the second row and at blindside respectively, while Cebo Dlamini and Jannes Potgieter are named on the bench in what could be a long afternoon for the Durban-based outfit.
“The boys are hurting after last week’s loss,” Hatton admitted. “It’s a massive challenge against Toulouse, but it’s one we’re looking forward to. We’re working hard to put the Hollywoodbets Sharks back where they deserve to be.”
Jordan Hendrikse returns at flyhalf, with Ross Braude at scrumhalf and Makazole Mapimpi anchoring a back three that also includes Yaw Penxe and Hakeem Kunene. Francois Venter partners Le Roux Malan in midfield.
Sharks: 1 Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, 2 Eduan Swart, 3 Mawande Mdanda, 4 JJ Scheepers, 5 Marvin Orie, 6 Matt Romao, 7 Bathobele Hlekani, 8 Nick Hatton (C), 9 Ross Braude, 10 Jordan Hendrikse, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 12 Francois Venter, 13 Le Roux Malan, 14 Yaw Penxe, 15 Hakeem Kunene.
Replacements: 16 Fez Mbatha, 17 Simphiwe Ngobese, 18 Cebo Dlamini, 19 Jannes Potgieter, 20 Tinotenda Mavesere, 21 Jaden Hendrikse, 22 Jean Smith, 23 Phikolomzi Sobahle
To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here
John was a great natal player but his heart is in nz. John go back. Gary T, the franchise has a great franchise that you are blowing up. I lve in the uk and love the sharks but its not lekker to see. My father has passed and was a sharks supporter and wouldnt dig this. Come on man.
From the few Sharks’ matches I've bothered to watch on TV it was way past time Plumtree - like White eventually did at the Bulls - pushed off. Definitely yesterday's men who just haven't worked out the best way to play rugby, as exhibited by the genius Rassie. Thank heavens for Dobbo down here in Cape Town who seems to have followed the Boks’ example and is winning, like last night in Bayonne. As an ex-season ticket holder at King's Park it’s embarrassing to see how far they've gone down the tube but at least the Stormers - and hopefully the Bulls and the Lions - can give us some SA sides that might be doing better in the EPCR than previously.
Can they just lend all their good players to the other SA teams until they get their house in order?
The ‘franchise’…
What a horrid term.
Agreed, always makes me think of a fast food restaurant
I thought Cash was taking over at the Sharks. Great news for the Lions if he stays, but somebody will pick him up soon.
Johnny wants to walk the line?
As a Sharks supporter I don't think I've ever felt this low about the union or the team.
We seem to bumble from one game to the next, with the same excuses always given, and claims that we'll ‘take the learnings into the next game’, and ‘the players are hurting’ etc etc.
Someone needs to wake up and do something.
Sounds like the All Blacks
How Yaw Penxe keeps getting game time is beyond me. He wouldn't even be picked in a school team. The problem with the sharks (excluding coach and game plan) is that they never pick the right players for the games. I am a sharks supporter btw. And Jayden should be dropped till he gets his former form back
Some years ago, french sides were fine and banned for fielding the B team. Today, everybody, including french, does the same thing. CC should begin in semi finals , it would be fine for players welfare and more and more sides are not interessed in the compétition. They are only here for TV deals and fans money.
It depends on the team. Toulouse always field their top players in the Champions cup, including the group stages. This is my opportunity to watch Dupont et al live - I have a ticket for the Saracens game in Jan., so I’m not complaining. Only a few teams have a realistic chance of winning, so the B team phenomenon isn’t surprising, especially given the huge workload. Add to that the variability in form from season to season, for example, last year Exeter Chiefs were kept off the foot of the Prem by Newcastle and their presence in the Champions Cup was much criticised, while this year, when they’re flying high, they’re not qualified for it.
The La Rochelle v Leinster x2 and the Toulouse v Leinster finals have been outstanding, and to build up to them, there needs to be some sort of competition and selection process. Ideally, I’d trim the competition a bit, but I’ve no complaints if some clubs opt to rest their senior players and send out youngsters - it’s one way of ensuring player welfare, they certainly shouldn’t be fined. Fans know the score, and don’t need to buy tickets if they’re not interested.
lol how long ago was that?
Ffs I’m bored.