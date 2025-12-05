Sharks name B-team for French giants as Plumtree exit fast-tracked

The Sharks have confirmed that John Plumtree will step down as head coach after Sunday’s Investec Champions Cup opener against Toulouse, accelerating a transition that was originally set to take place at the end of the season.

The veteran coach informed ownership of his intention to leave earlier than was originally announced just 36 days ago, signalling an abrupt end to his latest stint in charge.

“This decision was not taken lightly,” said Plumtree. “I have always been, and will always remain, a Sharks man through and through. My commitment to the jersey has been unwavering across my many years of service to the franchise.”

CEO Shaun Bryans described the move as being made “in the best interests of The Sharks” and confirmed that Plumtree will remain in the high-performance system in a role still to be finalised.

Sharks centurion JP Pietersen will take over as interim head coach. The former Springbok has risen quickly through the coaching ranks and is viewed internally as a steadying figure during a difficult campaign.

“Stepping into this role is both an honour and a responsibility,” Pietersen said. “Plum has given so much to this union and to me personally, and we are all grateful for his leadership and the standards he has set. My focus now is to provide stability, clarity and to help this team express the best of who we are. We have a united group, a proud jersey and a community that believes in us, and I’m fully committed to guiding the boys through this transition period with energy and purpose.”

A search for a permanent head coach will continue behind closed doors.

On the field, the Sharks’ Champions Cup campaign could hardly be any more difficult, with a daunting assignment at Stade Ernest-Wallon. Six-time champions Toulouse are leaders of the Top 14 and represent arguably the sternest possible start for a side still trying to arrest early-season URC struggles.

The task is not helped by the fact that it’s a callow selection light on experience.

Nick Hatton captains a team featuring four debutants across the matchday 23. JJ Scheepers and Bathobele Hlekani start in the second row and at blindside respectively, while Cebo Dlamini and Jannes Potgieter are named on the bench in what could be a long afternoon for the Durban-based outfit.

“The boys are hurting after last week’s loss,” Hatton admitted. “It’s a massive challenge against Toulouse, but it’s one we’re looking forward to. We’re working hard to put the Hollywoodbets Sharks back where they deserve to be.”

Jordan Hendrikse returns at flyhalf, with Ross Braude at scrumhalf and Makazole Mapimpi anchoring a back three that also includes Yaw Penxe and Hakeem Kunene. Francois Venter partners Le Roux Malan in midfield.

Sharks: 1 Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, 2 Eduan Swart, 3 Mawande Mdanda, 4 JJ Scheepers, 5 Marvin Orie, 6 Matt Romao, 7 Bathobele Hlekani, 8 Nick Hatton (C), 9 Ross Braude, 10 Jordan Hendrikse, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 12 Francois Venter, 13 Le Roux Malan, 14 Yaw Penxe, 15 Hakeem Kunene.

Replacements: 16 Fez Mbatha, 17 Simphiwe Ngobese, 18 Cebo Dlamini, 19 Jannes Potgieter, 20 Tinotenda Mavesere, 21 Jaden Hendrikse, 22 Jean Smith, 23 Phikolomzi Sobahle