Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth ban for 'intentional' foul play confirmed

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth has been handed his ban after being found guilty of intentional contact with the eye of Wales back-row Alex Mann.

The Quilter Nations Series organisers made the formal announcement this afternoon.

Etzebeth was sent off late in South Africa’s 73-0 win in Cardiff for a clear thumb to the eye of Mann, an incident that has dominated the fallout from the match.

Mann himself did not face a citing, despite efforts from some supporters to frame the exchange as mutual.

In its official statement, the disciplinary body announced: “South Africa number 19, Eben Etzebeth, appeared before an independent Disciplinary Committee via video link having received a red card for an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.12 in the match between South Africa and Wales on Saturday 22 November 2025.

“Having considered the Player’s and other evidence and reviewed the footage, and for the reasons set out in the full written decision, the Disciplinary Committee have determined that contact with the eye was intentional and a mid-range entry point of eighteen weeks/matches was appropriate. Some mitigating factors, including the Player’s previous record, were applied by the Committee reducing the eighteen week entry point by six weeks to twelve weeks/matches.”

The written judgement states that All Blacks star Ardie Savea provided a character reference for Etzebeth.

In his testimony in the transcript of the case, Etzebeth denied making intentional contact with Mann’s eyes: “Welsh#7 [Alex Mann] and I were both on the ground. We started pushing and shoving each other on the ground. The shoving and pushing continued until we got onto our feet but nothing serious came of that. Just pushing and shoving each other. A few other players (from both sides) joined in, and the situation was basically deescalating and almost over. There were one or two Welsh players in between me and the Welsh#7.

“I got an open palm to the face in my upper neck/chin area by Welsh#7,” said Etzebeth. “I looked at the assistant referee to check whether he saw what the Welsh#7 did. I received no reaction from the assistant referee and Welsh #7 went on to pull my jersey towards him, again. At this time I felt I had to start defending myself otherwise I’m going to be rag dolled by Welsh #7. It was at that time that I wanted to push him against the shoulder to try and get hold of him, so he doesn’t continue to have control of me and my jersey. There were lots of other players involved. South African #20 [Marco van Staden] was behind the Welsh#7 and some of the Welsh players were between us. I made contact first with his shoulder. My hand went into his face. It was very quick and the slow-motion showed that I made contact with his eye.

“I did not, at any stage, aim for his eyes or intend to make contact with his eye,” said Etzebeth.

The confirmation aligns with reporting earlier in the day, suggesting the sanction sat at 12 weeks, reduced from an 18-week mid-range entry point for intentional contact with the eye.

For their part, the disciplinary panel said that Etzebeth had his thumb in Mann’s eye for roughly one second and ‘continued pushing down, still grimacing as W7 bent 90 degrees at the waist turning away from the Player [Etzebeth]. We are satisfied that the Player knew what he was doing. It was intentional targeting of the face and eye. Still he did not desist. Both W11 [Rio Dyer] and W23 [Ben Thomas] tried to force the Player away.

“He then pulled his left hand round from the back of the W7 neck and head and pushed his right hand into and across the lower part of W7’s face. Thereafter the Player appears to have pushed his left hand into W7’s face. All the time he is staring at W7. Eventually they are pulled apart.”

The conclusion of the case ends several days of speculation around both the timing and severity of the punishment, with the committee [initially at least] having reportedly opted to take until Sunday to finalise the outcome; an unusually long deliberation period that turned the case into one of the most discussed disciplinary proceedings in recent memory.

The handling of intent, precedent and Etzebeth’s disciplinary record has become one of the most discussed disciplinary processes in recent memory.

His suspension will cover the following matches:

7 December 2025 – Toulouse vs Sharks, EPCR Champions Cup

13 December 2025 – Sharks vs Saracens, EPCR Champions Cup

20 December 2025 – Sharks vs Bulls, United Rugby Championship

3 January 2026 – Lions vs Sharks, United Rugby Championship

10 January 2026 – Sale Sharks vs Sharks, EPCR Champions Cup

17 January 2026 – Sharks vs Clermont, EPCR Champions Cup

24 January 2026 – Stormers vs Sharks, United Rugby Championship

31 January 2026 – Sharks vs Stormers, United Rugby Championship

21 February 2026 – Sharks vs Lions, United Rugby Championship

28 February 2026 – Bulls vs Sharks, United Rugby Championship

21 March 2026 – Sharks vs Munster, United Rugby Championship

27 March 2026 – Sharks vs Cardiff Rugby, United Rugby Championship