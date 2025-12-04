Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth ban for 'intentional' foul play confirmed
Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth has been handed his ban after being found guilty of intentional contact with the eye of Wales back-row Alex Mann.
The Quilter Nations Series organisers made the formal announcement this afternoon.
Etzebeth was sent off late in South Africa’s 73-0 win in Cardiff for a clear thumb to the eye of Mann, an incident that has dominated the fallout from the match.
Mann himself did not face a citing, despite efforts from some supporters to frame the exchange as mutual.
In its official statement, the disciplinary body announced: “South Africa number 19, Eben Etzebeth, appeared before an independent Disciplinary Committee via video link having received a red card for an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.12 in the match between South Africa and Wales on Saturday 22 November 2025.
“Having considered the Player’s and other evidence and reviewed the footage, and for the reasons set out in the full written decision, the Disciplinary Committee have determined that contact with the eye was intentional and a mid-range entry point of eighteen weeks/matches was appropriate. Some mitigating factors, including the Player’s previous record, were applied by the Committee reducing the eighteen week entry point by six weeks to twelve weeks/matches.”
The written judgement states that All Blacks star Ardie Savea provided a character reference for Etzebeth.
In his testimony in the transcript of the case, Etzebeth denied making intentional contact with Mann’s eyes: “Welsh#7 [Alex Mann] and I were both on the ground. We started pushing and shoving each other on the ground. The shoving and pushing continued until we got onto our feet but nothing serious came of that. Just pushing and shoving each other. A few other players (from both sides) joined in, and the situation was basically deescalating and almost over. There were one or two Welsh players in between me and the Welsh#7.
“I got an open palm to the face in my upper neck/chin area by Welsh#7,” said Etzebeth. “I looked at the assistant referee to check whether he saw what the Welsh#7 did. I received no reaction from the assistant referee and Welsh #7 went on to pull my jersey towards him, again. At this time I felt I had to start defending myself otherwise I’m going to be rag dolled by Welsh #7. It was at that time that I wanted to push him against the shoulder to try and get hold of him, so he doesn’t continue to have control of me and my jersey. There were lots of other players involved. South African #20 [Marco van Staden] was behind the Welsh#7 and some of the Welsh players were between us. I made contact first with his shoulder. My hand went into his face. It was very quick and the slow-motion showed that I made contact with his eye.
“I did not, at any stage, aim for his eyes or intend to make contact with his eye,” said Etzebeth.
The confirmation aligns with reporting earlier in the day, suggesting the sanction sat at 12 weeks, reduced from an 18-week mid-range entry point for intentional contact with the eye.
For their part, the disciplinary panel said that Etzebeth had his thumb in Mann’s eye for roughly one second and ‘continued pushing down, still grimacing as W7 bent 90 degrees at the waist turning away from the Player [Etzebeth]. We are satisfied that the Player knew what he was doing. It was intentional targeting of the face and eye. Still he did not desist. Both W11 [Rio Dyer] and W23 [Ben Thomas] tried to force the Player away.
“He then pulled his left hand round from the back of the W7 neck and head and pushed his right hand into and across the lower part of W7’s face. Thereafter the Player appears to have pushed his left hand into W7’s face. All the time he is staring at W7. Eventually they are pulled apart.”
The conclusion of the case ends several days of speculation around both the timing and severity of the punishment, with the committee [initially at least] having reportedly opted to take until Sunday to finalise the outcome; an unusually long deliberation period that turned the case into one of the most discussed disciplinary proceedings in recent memory.
The handling of intent, precedent and Etzebeth’s disciplinary record has become one of the most discussed disciplinary processes in recent memory.
His suspension will cover the following matches:
7 December 2025 – Toulouse vs Sharks, EPCR Champions Cup
13 December 2025 – Sharks vs Saracens, EPCR Champions Cup
20 December 2025 – Sharks vs Bulls, United Rugby Championship
3 January 2026 – Lions vs Sharks, United Rugby Championship
10 January 2026 – Sale Sharks vs Sharks, EPCR Champions Cup
17 January 2026 – Sharks vs Clermont, EPCR Champions Cup
24 January 2026 – Stormers vs Sharks, United Rugby Championship
31 January 2026 – Sharks vs Stormers, United Rugby Championship
21 February 2026 – Sharks vs Lions, United Rugby Championship
28 February 2026 – Bulls vs Sharks, United Rugby Championship
21 March 2026 – Sharks vs Munster, United Rugby Championship
27 March 2026 – Sharks vs Cardiff Rugby, United Rugby Championship
Are you talking about throat sliting Ardie Savea?
To all the raging screen warriors take a break relax nobody cares about your diatribe
Way too harsh should be 4 weeks max
Agreed! For his sheer stupidity in responding to provocation.
Very interesting that the starting point was mid-range.
The hate towards Eben is very much deep and clear on these comments….
“Hey kids, if you say afterwards that you didn’t mean it then you won’t get in too much trouble.”
“Oh, and never apologise, it makes you look more manly”
According to Mann’s statement, EE did apologise to him. Therefore, 🖕
I was expecting 6 months, so 12 weeks is incredibly light.
Manifestly inadequate. Sending the wrong message
He was guilty, he is banned. Stop your winging and get on with it. There have been times when players have transgressed, some have got more severe bans than others. It is the way it works and no amount of winging is going to change it. World rugby is not controlled by SA
Rugby. If you have so many conspiracy theories, build a bunker and get lost in it.
Should have got a year. Minimum. First Barnes hands them the RWC title, then Pearce in the third world, the. Carley in Dublin.
Those unmarked envelopes from the SARFU full of cash taken from the NH supporters are accepted by World Rugby to look the other way. Sad.
Took you long enough to crawl out from under the rock, naaijill 🤣 Did you spend the time crafting your response (if you did, it was a complete waste of time) or were you practicing for Saturday afternoon on the taxi’s backseat?
Don’t forget Ben O’Keefe!
let us know the details …. who exactly fills those “envelopes full of cash”? SA-Rugby or the “NH-supporters” (whoever that is) … and if the latter, how exactly does the flow work? …. looking forward to hearing from you the insights on this scoop
This shows that Rugby nowadays is controlled by the mafia of the top teams. If this offense were to have been done by Kremer, i.e., he would have been banned for a minimum of 6 months. What South Africa - Rasmus is proposing is not Rugby. This is a bench loaded with boxers and enforcers that can cost the lives of rugby players
🤦♂️
Don’t quit your day job, son. If you have one.
Another crack head lay off the opioid you're tripping again
It must be a joke…
Well, evidence if we need one that WR is corrupted by some federations, SA to not named it. When it’s a french, without evidence it’s 70. When it’s a SA with full evidence, it’s 12. Parody of justice.
That, the joke of the 1/4 against France and the 1/2 against England in 2023 at the world cup, 1995 again the WC against France and NZ, the AMA not being respected. Too much for me. It’s a shame. As a French I still remember 2011 (hello NZ fans), but these actions are shaming rugby much more. As usual.
You referring to the French player who had multiple red cards in is career, as well as a previous red card for gouging already? don’t let facts get in the way when comparing to a player with his 1st red card in 140+ tests and what….3 YCs in total🤡
I thought you might have been a frog 🐸 I'll send you some tissues 😢
you forgot to state SAR having paid the Namibian guy to break the jaws of your chouchou Antoine Dupond in RWC 2023 ……
Another cry baby Frenchman. Grow up you god damn baby.
Could have been worse. I don’t want to see this stuff in rugby.
Should have been worse. I don't want to see players who may not be able to see.
Nobody wants to.
I don’t know anybody who would like to see it …..
and those who actually would, I don’t want to make any acquaintance with
One assumes that if Nelson Mandela had still be alive and given a character statement on Etzebeth, then he would have been given the freedom of the city of Cardiff whilst also being declared the patron saint of chancers.
You literally couldn’t make this s#/t up!!
Nice little summer holiday for Eben. Courtesy of yet another howler of a process.
I think WR is just into the entertainment factor of it all now. And the masses are indeed frothing over it.
Everything’s made up and the points don’t matter.
A french prop was banned 52 weeks for an eye-gouge few years ago. The main difference is that they were absolutely no evidence the prop did anything wrong (nothing on the footage, no injury), and he always denied it. Still banned much longer than a guy who purposely and with strenght put his thumb to the eye of his opponent and doesn't even has the face to admit it. The images are clear. Only hard core SA fans can support that decision. He should have been banned at the very least 50 weeks.
As you aren't on the committee that made the decision your opinion is irrelevant
It was 70 weeks for David Attoub, FFR stop the joke at 52.
I guess WR has banned EE based on the actual rules they have in place ….
Just imagine for a second if Eben had been gouged by a NH player in the same manner. And they got 12 weeks!
You'd need to escape to another planet. The internet would break.
Feel sorry for the Sharks who had nothing to do with the incident yet suffer the consequences. Maybe missing international matches would be more appropriate.
that would be football (“soccer”) then …..
but I fully agree with you …. anyway it seems to me, club competitions are considered an unavoidable nuisance for WR (they don’t seem to get it, that it would be decent club competitions which would grow the game, not 4 times a year ABs vs Boks)
Mike Tindall must be rubbing his hands in glee when World Rugby make decisions like this.
All of a sudden R360 now gets a whole bunch of credence & credibility!
That's really true ! If that league apply harsh punishments on these kind of things, actually respect the rules of rugby (unlike WR) and don’t use corrupted/incompetent refs, they might get the crowd heart. I’m tired of that. I don't want to watch these jokes no more.
But I don’t think it’s gonna be that way on the end. Money rules the world, as we can see with that so short “ban”. Everyone around the world were for a big big ban. Even SA rugby experts agreed on an HUGE ban (i'm not talking about SA fans, most of them seems brainwashed to give their life to their team). And at the end, we got this ? Few diamonds must have changed pockets. As usual.
Comedy. The Disciplinary hearings are a complete joke in terms of laxism. 8 weeks for the French girl biting at the W RWC. 33% of the sanction off for being a good boy after committing one of the worst offences in rugby. Didn’t admit guilt, yet gets given every leniency. And if we’re being honest, what does Ardie Savea have to do with anything? Screams of “we need someone with cachet to give us an excuse to give him as small a sentence as possible”
Ardie most probably got a bag or 2 of diamonds or a few Bitcoins from Eben, Siya, Rassie or the SARU!
An intentional act of Eye Gouging deserves no mitigation and no character references.
12 weeks off over summer? Cushty. I’m off to the beach & then I’ll be back for a Braai every day for the next 12 weeks!
If they’d banned him for life then Trumpty Dumpty could have given him refugee status.
“I did not, at any stage, aim for his eyes or intend to make contact with his eye,” said Etzebeth.
Right.
that is a lie, you only have to look at the rplay and see Etzebeth out of control fury. oh well, same old mafia controls the sport we love, but this is not Rugby
. . . And their comments suggest they didn’t believe him either.
Let the whining commence!
Can it even be considered a ban if it only covers a dozen Micky Mouse Matches?
And as of last weekend, he has now played more test matches than professional club matches across a 13 year career.
141-140.
Meaningless ban.
the owner’s of the Sharks will perhaps consider it as a ban …..
I think the full 18 would’ve been just. That thumb got right in there. If it wasn’t on a rugby field man would be facing some form of legal repercussions.
If it wasn’t on a rugby field, it would have been a completely different situation. But here’s the kicker, it WAS on a rugby field and it WAS during a particularly tetchy part of the game. Consequently your point is entirely pointless.
It's a great example for other players at all levels of the game. If you're going to go for the eyes, makes sure it’s November time.
Get back rested for your club season knockouts.
Would it have been the full 18 weeks if Mann lost the use of his eye?
The picture of Etzebeth doing the Eye Gouge says a thousand words. Intentional prolonged eye gouge. There should have been no mitigation, no recognition of any alleged previous good behaviour. It should have been a career ending ban.
Just pathetically gutless by World Rugby & the new precedent has been set…
I see “slow-motion” is a concept that you have not grasped yet. Take your time …
“Intentional” exists in your prejudice.
Strange if true. Doping is within the 1-2 year mark for a ban. An attempt to blind is considered 1/8th to 1/4 the level of offence?
Great for the big lad, less so for the sport’s integrity.
He must have pled guilty and apologised to Alex Mann - away from the view of cameras?
That’s not a total surprise and is a sensible length ban given this was his first red card in 141 International appearances.
It will be interesting to read the evidence when they upload the material (hasn’t been updated yet).
And Ardie’s role?