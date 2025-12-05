Rassie Erasmus: SA Rugby set out huge new deal for Bok coach

SA Rugby has moved to lock in Rassie Erasmus long term by extending the Bok coach’s contract through to the 2031 Rugby World Cup, confirming the deal at Friday’s general meeting of member unions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mark Alexander, President of SA Rugby, told delegates that the extension was both a strategic and symbolic step. “This decision reflects not only Rassie’s remarkable track record of success, but also the enduring impact he has made in shaping the identity of our game,” he said.

“Under his leadership, the Springboks have achieved historic milestones, consistently setting the standard for performance on the global stage. He has refined a style of play that is uniquely suited to our strengths – combining physicality, tactical intelligence and resilience – and in doing so, has ensured that South African rugby remains both distinctive and formidable.

VIDEO

“Beyond results, his tenure has been defined by vision and consistency. He has instilled a culture of accountability, unity and belief that resonates across our players, management and supporters. His ability to adapt, innovate and inspire has positioned South African Rugby as a benchmark for others, while safeguarding the traditions and values that make our game a source of national pride.”

Erasmus, first appointed Director of Rugby in 2018, has overseen a period of unprecedented success, including back-to-back Rugby World Cup triumphs in 2019 and 2023 and consecutive Rugby Championship titles since formally taking over as head coach in 2024.

The Springboks have also ended the last three seasons as the world’s top-ranked side.

Speaking on the new deal, Erasmus said: “This was a quick and easy conversation to reach agreement. I have always said that I would find it hard to coach any other international team, and I’m very happy to continue as long as the South African public wants me.

“I’d like to thank SA Rugby and the franchises for the support and backing they have given me and the Springboks over the past few years. It hasn’t always been easy but we’re improving. Although this a long-term agreement we’re not looking beyond a really tough 2026 schedule right now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

SA Rugby confirmed that announcements regarding other members of the Springbok coaching group will follow in due course.

Alexander said the extension was about safeguarding continuity across structures beneath the senior team. “This extension is a vote of confidence in Rassie’s proven ability to deliver results, refine our strategy and inspire future generations,” he said. “Together, we look forward to building on this foundation of success, confident that under his guidance, South African rugby will continue to thrive, lead and unite our nation through the power of the game.”