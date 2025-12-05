Northern Edition
International

Six Nations statement: Tom Curry 'Tunnelgate' incident

Tom Curry of England reacts during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between England and Fiji at Allianz Stadium on November 08, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

Tom Curry will face no disciplinary action after Six Nations Rugby reviewed Argentina’s complaint that the England flanker shoved head coach Felipe Contepomi in the tunnel following the Quilter Nations Series win at Allianz Stadium.

Argentina had lodged an official complaint after Contepomi alleged he had been pushed and told to “f*** off” by Curry amid the fallout from a fractious finish to England’s 27-23 victory.

The initial flashpoint was Curry’s late tackle on Juan Cruz Mallia, who later received confirmation of an ACL injury.

Contepomi accused the Sale forward of being a “bully” and said he was “not happy with the situation”, while England head coach Steve Borthwick and centre Henry Slade rejected that characterisation. The RFU indicated it was willing to supply any available footage.

Six Nations issued a formal statement confirming that, after assessing “all available information, statements, and footage” from the November 23 fixture, neither party will be sanctioned.

The governing body said: “Following the Quilter Nations Series fixture between England and Argentina, at Allianz Stadium on Sunday 23rd November, Six Nations Rugby; the Official Tournament Organiser of the Quilter Nations Series, has reviewed all available information, statements, and footage, relating to an incident between England Rugby player, Tom Curry, and Argentina Head Coach, Felipe Contepomi.

“On considering all factors leading into and beyond incident, based on the balance of information, and acknowledging a highly charged end to the fixture, no formal sanction will be issued to either party by Six Nations Rugby on this occasion.

“However, this incident will remain on record and should a similar incident by either party occur in future tournaments, the record of this incident will be brought to the attention of the relevant Disciplinary Committee.”

With the review now closed and Curry facing no charges, the matter ends without punishment but remains on file should there be a repeat in future tournaments.


Comments

D
Dave Didley 5 days ago

Nothing happened, so it will go on record nothing happened until nothing happens again?


Make it make sense!

I’ll have to go by form. Dr Felipe is a man of honour. Captain Tom previously destroyed the character of another player with unproven accusations of a nasty slur.

H
Hammer Head 5 days ago

Nothing happened?


Same could be said about the alleged testicle attack of 2025.

R
Rugby Jo 5 days ago

Did we expect any other outcome? NH players are untouchable.

H
Hammer Head 5 days ago

They’re not untouchable, per se.


It’s more that nobody’s allowed to touch them and they can touch anyone they like.


I think it’s a cultural artifact from the colonial era.

u
unknown 5 days ago

Given the lenient ban Etzebeth got I think you need to check your facts. Contepomi found out to be talking nonsense

T
Thomas K 5 days ago

Ah I didn’t know the 6 nations were on. That’s awesome man.

A
AD 5 days ago

I hope Curry at least phoned Malia and wished him a speedy recovery. And a “Lo Siento.”

J
JoBe 5 days ago

Curry took himself away from the melee on the pitch. Without the tunnel video footage all comments made are pure supposition. It is far more likely that Contepomi approached Curry and remonstrated with him than Curry picking him out to ‘bully’ him. If he did push him it is likely that Contepomi got between him and the English changing room. Supposition on my behalf……

j
js 5 days ago

I bet if this was a SA player the committee would have found the necessary footage for a disciplinary action.

E
Ed the Duck 5 days ago

Less supposition than you indicate. The statement says “should a similar incident by either party occur in future tournaments”, so it’s clear that there was deemed to be fault to some degree on both sides. Despite ofc some of the ridiculous and nonsensical BS from the ‘permanently offended’ crew on here when the story broke. They’ve all gone rather quiet now…

H
Hammer Head 5 days ago

Like that ball grabbing incident in testiclegate.


We’ll simply never know…

L
Lou Cifer 6 days ago

Will the footage be made public at some point?

D
DP 6 days ago

We know footage doesn’t matter to this lot once they’ve made up their mind.

H
Hammer Head 6 days ago

Were any bollocks squeezed in the incident? Asking for a friend.


WR has had a fantastic season of setting precedents around misconduct. Not.


The pushing of coaches by players is acceptable. Noted.

S
SB 6 days ago

The unfortunate losers after this situation are Mallía and Toulouse.

D
Dave Didley 5 days ago

Firecracker player. Love him.

J
JJ 6 days ago

And also the fans, who love watching Mallia play.

S
Stuart Lee 23 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

100% agree with Guscott. The Boks will be the most dominant team only when they show that they are truly the best. This will be achieved at the next RWC. 3 peat on the cards. Imagine Rassie using the pool games like training runs. No point in winning or being 2nd in the pool just to face either of the only 2 other competent teams (All Blacks and England) early in the RWC2027. Boks to finish 3rd in Pool B then play Ireland or Scotland with a fresh pack of forwards who have been rested for 2 weeks. Bokbefok.

95 Go to comments
u
unknown 29 minutes ago
Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

Kolisi, I feel, is overrated and has always been given more exposure, purely because of who he is.

With regards to Pollock - he has come in at such pace and made immediate impacts such that he, in all reality, should be given the spot he was.



...

31 Go to comments
T
TM 1 hour ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

Keep on living in the past !…..see you in 2027 boet !

95 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

Painful

280 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
'It’s a bittersweet time': Crusaders confirm Sevu Reece's departure

If a few balls arrive to them….

4 Go to comments
S
SJ 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Absolutely!

46 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

It is pretty obvious you have to be right all the time, and you cannot bear it when things do not go your way.

You start attacking the man not the ball.



...

280 Go to comments
T
TR0011 1 hour ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 | Best Rugby Player in the World | RugbyPass

This is good stuff, appreciate RP building this out, spent hours on it already! - also how’d you get a stat for every player?

25 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Remember the time Sexton came down from the stands in a game he was not playing in to abuse the referee? - he was conveniently given a 3 week suspension so that he would be available for all of Ireland’s World Cup fixtures when the maximum is 52 weeks. I wonder how they decided 3 matches was enough?

Remember Owen Farrell receiving his SECOND head to shoulder ban of 2023 in August, and 5th of his career, and 6 Nations rescinding the clear and obvious red card so that it didn’t interfere with poor Owen’s world cup prep, and only after a legal challenge form World Rugby was it even acknowledged that he has once again clattered someone in the head? And they then made up a new rule so they could reduce his ban to only 4 weeks when he should have been looking at 12 weeks, so that he would be available for the world cup? And that doesn’t include multiple shoulders to the head he was only penalised for where any other player would get an immediate yellow or red. There was 2 in 2 weeks against NZ and SA one year.



...

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I’m very close to upgrading it to a 1620 word apology out of sheer boredom.

46 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 2 hours ago
The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

So far for the Lions in the URC, he has got 10 mins vs Zebre and 6 vs the Bulls.

36 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Aside from Eben’s case. You said there was no excuse for eye gouging. WR has set a precedent that retaliation is fine for grabbing testicles. I assume eye gouging must be okay in that case too?

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Sexton and Farrell have received bans foe their (relatively minor) infractions. Not sure what you are implying with them.

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I didn’t see him claim that and no evidence of it exists. Etzebeth claimed he was in danger of being “rag dolled”.

No excuse for eye gouging under any circumstances including retaliation.



...

46 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

It is so obvious from every video and image that he repeatedly and deliberately went for his eyes.

Translation:



...

46 Go to comments
K
Koro Teeps 2 hours ago
Jason Holland confirms Super Rugby move after All Blacks exit

And NDAs

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I don’t buy it for one minute. He’s a failure in my eyes. He can’t even dislodge an eyeball with his thumb. So much for being strong.

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

What if someone grabs your testicles? Can you eye gouge then?

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

You didn’t defend Earl’s selection against all comers. You didn’t defend it in conversation with me. I don’t need to ask PMcD because I have read your comments.

I wasn’t campaigning for Fin Smith at the start of the 6N. You’re lying! But Fin Smith did deserve the shirt by the end of the 6N. Marcus Smith never did.



...

280 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Even so, he needs a better publicist.

46 Go to comments
Close
