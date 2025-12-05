Six Nations statement: Tom Curry 'Tunnelgate' incident

Tom Curry will face no disciplinary action after Six Nations Rugby reviewed Argentina’s complaint that the England flanker shoved head coach Felipe Contepomi in the tunnel following the Quilter Nations Series win at Allianz Stadium.

Argentina had lodged an official complaint after Contepomi alleged he had been pushed and told to “f*** off” by Curry amid the fallout from a fractious finish to England’s 27-23 victory.

The initial flashpoint was Curry’s late tackle on Juan Cruz Mallia, who later received confirmation of an ACL injury.

Contepomi accused the Sale forward of being a “bully” and said he was “not happy with the situation”, while England head coach Steve Borthwick and centre Henry Slade rejected that characterisation. The RFU indicated it was willing to supply any available footage.

Six Nations issued a formal statement confirming that, after assessing “all available information, statements, and footage” from the November 23 fixture, neither party will be sanctioned.

The governing body said: “Following the Quilter Nations Series fixture between England and Argentina, at Allianz Stadium on Sunday 23rd November, Six Nations Rugby; the Official Tournament Organiser of the Quilter Nations Series, has reviewed all available information, statements, and footage, relating to an incident between England Rugby player, Tom Curry, and Argentina Head Coach, Felipe Contepomi.

“On considering all factors leading into and beyond incident, based on the balance of information, and acknowledging a highly charged end to the fixture, no formal sanction will be issued to either party by Six Nations Rugby on this occasion.

“However, this incident will remain on record and should a similar incident by either party occur in future tournaments, the record of this incident will be brought to the attention of the relevant Disciplinary Committee.”

With the review now closed and Curry facing no charges, the matter ends without punishment but remains on file should there be a repeat in future tournaments.