Six Nations statement: Tom Curry 'Tunnelgate' incident
Tom Curry will face no disciplinary action after Six Nations Rugby reviewed Argentina’s complaint that the England flanker shoved head coach Felipe Contepomi in the tunnel following the Quilter Nations Series win at Allianz Stadium.
Argentina had lodged an official complaint after Contepomi alleged he had been pushed and told to “f*** off” by Curry amid the fallout from a fractious finish to England’s 27-23 victory.
The initial flashpoint was Curry’s late tackle on Juan Cruz Mallia, who later received confirmation of an ACL injury.
Contepomi accused the Sale forward of being a “bully” and said he was “not happy with the situation”, while England head coach Steve Borthwick and centre Henry Slade rejected that characterisation. The RFU indicated it was willing to supply any available footage.
Six Nations issued a formal statement confirming that, after assessing “all available information, statements, and footage” from the November 23 fixture, neither party will be sanctioned.
The governing body said: “Following the Quilter Nations Series fixture between England and Argentina, at Allianz Stadium on Sunday 23rd November, Six Nations Rugby; the Official Tournament Organiser of the Quilter Nations Series, has reviewed all available information, statements, and footage, relating to an incident between England Rugby player, Tom Curry, and Argentina Head Coach, Felipe Contepomi.
“On considering all factors leading into and beyond incident, based on the balance of information, and acknowledging a highly charged end to the fixture, no formal sanction will be issued to either party by Six Nations Rugby on this occasion.
“However, this incident will remain on record and should a similar incident by either party occur in future tournaments, the record of this incident will be brought to the attention of the relevant Disciplinary Committee.”
With the review now closed and Curry facing no charges, the matter ends without punishment but remains on file should there be a repeat in future tournaments.
To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here
Nothing happened, so it will go on record nothing happened until nothing happens again?
Make it make sense!
I’ll have to go by form. Dr Felipe is a man of honour. Captain Tom previously destroyed the character of another player with unproven accusations of a nasty slur.
Nothing happened?
Same could be said about the alleged testicle attack of 2025.
Did we expect any other outcome? NH players are untouchable.
They’re not untouchable, per se.
It’s more that nobody’s allowed to touch them and they can touch anyone they like.
I think it’s a cultural artifact from the colonial era.
Given the lenient ban Etzebeth got I think you need to check your facts. Contepomi found out to be talking nonsense
Ah I didn’t know the 6 nations were on. That’s awesome man.
I hope Curry at least phoned Malia and wished him a speedy recovery. And a “Lo Siento.”
Curry took himself away from the melee on the pitch. Without the tunnel video footage all comments made are pure supposition. It is far more likely that Contepomi approached Curry and remonstrated with him than Curry picking him out to ‘bully’ him. If he did push him it is likely that Contepomi got between him and the English changing room. Supposition on my behalf……
I bet if this was a SA player the committee would have found the necessary footage for a disciplinary action.
Less supposition than you indicate. The statement says “should a similar incident by either party occur in future tournaments”, so it’s clear that there was deemed to be fault to some degree on both sides. Despite ofc some of the ridiculous and nonsensical BS from the ‘permanently offended’ crew on here when the story broke. They’ve all gone rather quiet now…
Like that ball grabbing incident in testiclegate.
We’ll simply never know…
Will the footage be made public at some point?
We know footage doesn’t matter to this lot once they’ve made up their mind.
Were any bollocks squeezed in the incident? Asking for a friend.
WR has had a fantastic season of setting precedents around misconduct. Not.
The pushing of coaches by players is acceptable. Noted.
The unfortunate losers after this situation are Mallía and Toulouse.
Firecracker player. Love him.
And also the fans, who love watching Mallia play.