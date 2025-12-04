Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
41 - 17
FT
27 - 35
FT
56 - 19
FT
34 - 14
FT
24 - 21
FT
33 - 20
FT
42 - 12
FT
Today
14:00
Tomorrow
12:00
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
11:30
Rugby World Cup

'New Zealand's going to have a tough time': Erasmus offers early RWC call

Rassie Erasmus, Coach of South Africa looks on as the team warms up prior to the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus has warned those tipping the All Blacks to beat Australia in the 2027 Rugby World Cup pool stages that “they underestimate the power of a home nation”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wallabies were drawn with their rivals New Zealand in Pool A of their own World Cup on Wednesday in Sydney, in what is shaping up to be the most eagerly anticipated of the pool stages.

Boasting an 11-match win streak against the Wallabies and sitting five places above them in the world rankings in second, the All Blacks have opened up as early favourites to win that contest by many, but Erasmus believes history suggests people should not be so quick to call that match.

VIDEO

Erasmus will take a keen interest in the contest, as the winner of Pool A is in line to face the Springboks at the quarter-final stages, assuming the reigning champions win Pool B and their round of 16 match-up.

Speaking after discovering his pool for the World Cup (Italy, Georgia and Romania), Erasmus was quizzed about the Trans-Tasman clash.

Fixture
Internationals
South Africa
19:00
21 Aug 26
New Zealand
All Stats and Data

“I think they underestimate the power of a home nation,” the Bok boss said.

“You look at 1995, I don’t think we were favourites going in there, and then we went to France – if that game wasn’t played in France in that specific year, then everyone wouldn’t have talked about us and France.

“I do think they are making a big judgment call to just say ‘the All Blacks are going through’. Playing at home for Australia, they would have worked out in a World Cup the travel, and the rest, the jet lag, where there are five-day turnarounds, when there are seven-day turnarounds, how big is your squad, how strong is your squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They’re playing the host in their pool, New Zealand’s going to have a tough time, as we will, to get to that game against us.”

Related

The potential route to the Rugby World Cup final for the top 6 teams

The 2027 Rugby World Cup pools have now been confirmed, and teams can start plotting their routes to the deeper stages of the competition. 

Read Now


To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here 

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Sevu Reece to end All Blacks career with France move, but there's one snag

12
2

'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

46
3

Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

31
4

The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

36
5

All Blacks great suffers huge plummet in RugbyPass Top 100 in 2025

8
6

'He’s a good friend and I'm devastated': Joe Heyes

1
7

Rated: The best and worst Springboks of 2025

3
8

'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

95

Comments

7 Comments
H
Hammer Head 5 days ago

Italy are also going to be tough…

J
Jacque 6 days ago

Waaaay to long before a WC to even stsrting talking about possibke fixtures

d
d 6 days ago

Actually it would be pretty stupid of NZ to throw their first team into a match that it would be better to lose from a draw perspective. Maybe throw in all the discards like the side that played Wales.

B
BH 6 days ago

Who in the All Blacks said anything regarding their team “underestimating” the Wallabies?


The NZ media, podcasters and journalists don’t count by the way.

B
Bazzallina 6 days ago

I don’t even know the full context of Rassie comment but I bet it is response to a possible some say probable Bok v our mighty ABs 1/4 clash question and what he is saying it is not a shoo in that our ABs win our pool, not throwing a jab it’s legit, I really do not think we would ever do this but anyone else think there is potential for “throwing” a game here? and even tho we will play Oz twice that year before the tournament should still be a great occasion be plenty black jerseys in the stands which u do not see up North

J
JW 6 days ago

I thought he would be replying to the ‘throwing’ question after their loss in 2019. I think he’s saying you don’t need to ‘throw’ a game against a top team like that, you can just let it happen.

D
David 6 days ago

2 years out and stirring the pot already!

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Ross Byrne: 'I've played Munster many times away. I have a very good record there'

Munster away in the Champions Cup can be daunting but Ross Byrne will lean into his Leinster experience to rally Gloucester.

LONG READ

Ellie Kildunne: Why the Women's World Cup was like a wedding and a divorce

Kildunne is one of the biggest names in the women’s game, and she has in part earned that through proving herself to be not only a consistent player but also a big-game player.

LONG READ

Should Fabien Galthie take the hint from UBB's bullfighters?

A chastening loss to the Springboks suggests France's future lies with the free-wheeling European champions, not the serial Toulousain winners.

130

Comments on RugbyPass

S
Stuart Lee 20 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

100% agree with Guscott. The Boks will be the most dominant team only when they show that they are truly the best. This will be achieved at the next RWC. 3 peat on the cards. Imagine Rassie using the pool games like training runs. No point in winning or being 2nd in the pool just to face either of the only 2 other competent teams (All Blacks and England) early in the RWC2027. Boks to finish 3rd in Pool B then play Ireland or Scotland with a fresh pack of forwards who have been rested for 2 weeks. Bokbefok.

95 Go to comments
u
unknown 26 minutes ago
Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

Kolisi, I feel, is overrated and has always been given more exposure, purely because of who he is.

With regards to Pollock - he has come in at such pace and made immediate impacts such that he, in all reality, should be given the spot he was.



...

31 Go to comments
T
TM 1 hour ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

Keep on living in the past !…..see you in 2027 boet !

95 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

Painful

280 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
'It’s a bittersweet time': Crusaders confirm Sevu Reece's departure

If a few balls arrive to them….

4 Go to comments
S
SJ 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Absolutely!

46 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

It is pretty obvious you have to be right all the time, and you cannot bear it when things do not go your way.

You start attacking the man not the ball.



...

280 Go to comments
T
TR0011 1 hour ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 | Best Rugby Player in the World | RugbyPass

This is good stuff, appreciate RP building this out, spent hours on it already! - also how’d you get a stat for every player?

25 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Remember the time Sexton came down from the stands in a game he was not playing in to abuse the referee? - he was conveniently given a 3 week suspension so that he would be available for all of Ireland’s World Cup fixtures when the maximum is 52 weeks. I wonder how they decided 3 matches was enough?

Remember Owen Farrell receiving his SECOND head to shoulder ban of 2023 in August, and 5th of his career, and 6 Nations rescinding the clear and obvious red card so that it didn’t interfere with poor Owen’s world cup prep, and only after a legal challenge form World Rugby was it even acknowledged that he has once again clattered someone in the head? And they then made up a new rule so they could reduce his ban to only 4 weeks when he should have been looking at 12 weeks, so that he would be available for the world cup? And that doesn’t include multiple shoulders to the head he was only penalised for where any other player would get an immediate yellow or red. There was 2 in 2 weeks against NZ and SA one year.



...

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I’m very close to upgrading it to a 1620 word apology out of sheer boredom.

46 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 2 hours ago
The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

So far for the Lions in the URC, he has got 10 mins vs Zebre and 6 vs the Bulls.

36 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Aside from Eben’s case. You said there was no excuse for eye gouging. WR has set a precedent that retaliation is fine for grabbing testicles. I assume eye gouging must be okay in that case too?

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Sexton and Farrell have received bans foe their (relatively minor) infractions. Not sure what you are implying with them.

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I didn’t see him claim that and no evidence of it exists. Etzebeth claimed he was in danger of being “rag dolled”.

No excuse for eye gouging under any circumstances including retaliation.



...

46 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

It is so obvious from every video and image that he repeatedly and deliberately went for his eyes.

Translation:



...

46 Go to comments
K
Koro Teeps 2 hours ago
Jason Holland confirms Super Rugby move after All Blacks exit

And NDAs

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I don’t buy it for one minute. He’s a failure in my eyes. He can’t even dislodge an eyeball with his thumb. So much for being strong.

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

What if someone grabs your testicles? Can you eye gouge then?

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

You didn’t defend Earl’s selection against all comers. You didn’t defend it in conversation with me. I don’t need to ask PMcD because I have read your comments.

I wasn’t campaigning for Fin Smith at the start of the 6N. You’re lying! But Fin Smith did deserve the shirt by the end of the 6N. Marcus Smith never did.



...

280 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Even so, he needs a better publicist.

46 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT