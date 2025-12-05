Schell out for season with injuries to ACL

Julia Schell will miss the remainder of the Premiership Women’s Rugby season after she sustained injuries to her anterior cruciate ligament.

It was confirmed by Trailfinders Women that the Canada full-back sustained the injury 70 minutes into her team’s 57-5 loss to Saracens in Round 5.

The 29-year-old had started all of Trailfinders’ PWR games to date. She had scored two tries and registered two assists.

That form continued Schell’s form over from the Women’s Rugby World Cup where she started all six games for Canada as they finished the tournament as runners-up to England.

Schell made history in the opening round of the Women’s Rugby World Cup when she scored six tries in 21 minutes against Fiji at York’s Community Stadium.

Barney Maddison, Trailfinders Women head coach, said:

“I’m absolutely gutted for Jules. Off the back of a really strong World Cup and an impressive start in the PWR, she was in a really rich vein of form.

“There is no doubt that with her attitude and mindset, she will come back stronger from this, and we will all support her every step of the way.”