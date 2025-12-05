Historic first South Africa U18 Girls squad named

South Africa Rugby have named a 26-player U18s Girls squad for an historic two-game series with the Netherlands.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team will play matches against the Europeans on the 12 and 16 of December.

It is the first time that a South Africa U18 Girls side to ever be named. The playing group was selected at the end of a U18 Elite Player Development camp held in Riebeek Kasteel this week.

Former Springbok wing Jongi Nokwe has been named head coach of the team. Aneesah Adams and Lesego Malebadi have been named assistant coaches of the team.

VIDEO

The squad will be based out of the Stellenbosch Academy of Sport and matches will be played at Paul Roos Gymnasium’s Markötter Stadium.

“This is a big development in our women’s programme and to see the excitement amongst the girls, and the enormous amounts of hard work they put in this week, bodes well for the future,” Nokwe said.

“We can’t wait to get stuck in with this squad and start working towards the two matches. It’s going to be tough, but everyone involved is ready for this challenge, which is also a wonderful opportunity for the players and management alike.”

SA U18 Girls squad

Isipho Dungelo (WP), Masizana Orie (EP), Likhona Masiza (WP), Mivuyo Pawuli (WP), Nokulinda Makhubela (Pumas), Asive Gaqa (WP), Chuma Isaac (EP), Hlekane Baloyi (Bulls), Keesha Cloete (Boland), Ambesiwe Pontshi (Border), Vuyiswa Ngwenya (Pumas), Sinelizwei Rasmeni (WP), Palesa Matee (WP), Lindokuhle Nxawe (Border), Danica Pypers (WP), Likhona Dyani (EP), Lukhanye Lolo (EP), Nailha Jansen (SWD), Julene Hass (EP), Nodumiso Molusi (Lions), Chanice Scholtz (EP), Nadelean Leeuskieter (EP), Nuha Levy (WP), Coby Mentoor (WP), Jessie Schoeman (WP), Anitha Fazi (WP)