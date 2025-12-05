Northern Edition
'We’ve got to put our best foot forward': how Harlequins are contending with injuries

Harlequins' Head Coach Ross Chisholm during the Premiership Women's Rugby match between Harlequins and Gloucester Hartpury Women at The Stoop on November 9, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Midweek Harlequins confirmed the extent of the injuries Ross Chisholm is contending with at the Twickenham Stoop.

Headline amongst a list of 10 stricken players was the confirmation that Layla Sae’s time in Premiership Women’s Rugby is over with an ACL injury.

The news came a month after the Black Fern arrived in West London alongside her international teammate Liana Mikaele-Tu’u. But that is just the tip of the iceberg.

VIDEO

Experienced Scotland and South Africa lock forwards Sarah Bonar and Danelle Lochner, have a three to four month wait until their return to the pitch, while Wales back-row Alex Callendar is six to eight weeks away.

“Seeing the injury list that went out this list that went out this week, we have suffered quite a few injuries in that back five post-World Cup and Layla adds to that list,” Chisholm said.

“It’s something that we can’t control too much of, and we’ve just got to put our best foot forward.

“My job as head coach is to try and create cohesion in the group that sometimes is constantly changing at the moment.

“I don’t think we’ve fielded the same side for the first four games. There’s good things about that, but there’s also some downside to that.”

There is some good news for Harlequins. At the time of writing Spain prop Laura Delgado and Ireland flanker Aoife Wafer are both two to three weeks away from a return.

Even with such a wealth of experienced, talented players away Chisholm has been impressed with the individual form of several key players.

The head coached named Mikaele-Tu’u, Jade Konkel, Nicole Wythe, Ella Cromack and Kayleigh Powell among the players that have impressed him most in a squad pushed to its limits.

Heading into Round 6 of the 2025/26 PWR season, Harlequins have a trip to Leicester Tigers.

The West Londoners hope that Mattioli Woods Welford Road can be the hunting ground for a return to winning ways.

After an opening weekend win over Loughborough Lightning, Chisholm has watched his team falter against Saracens, Gloucester Hartpury and Exeter Chiefs.

“Results haven’t gone the way we wanted them to go, and I think we just tried to focus on the performance rather than the result too much,” Chisholm said.

“Gloucester and Exeter are two really good sides that we push right to the limit, and on a different day you get over the line.

“I think we did loads of good stuff but also there’s loads of stuff that we can reflect on and get better, because there are reasons we lost those games.

“We were really poor against Sarries and we hold our hands up to that. We were nowhere near where we needed to be.

“If you’re slightly off on your day, any team can beat anyone and that’s almost what we’re focused on in these next three games.”

Comments on RugbyPass

S
Stuart Lee 27 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

100% agree with Guscott. The Boks will be the most dominant team only when they show that they are truly the best. This will be achieved at the next RWC. 3 peat on the cards. Imagine Rassie using the pool games like training runs. No point in winning or being 2nd in the pool just to face either of the only 2 other competent teams (All Blacks and England) early in the RWC2027. Boks to finish 3rd in Pool B then play Ireland or Scotland with a fresh pack of forwards who have been rested for 2 weeks. Bokbefok.

95 Go to comments
u
unknown 33 minutes ago
Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

Kolisi, I feel, is overrated and has always been given more exposure, purely because of who he is.

With regards to Pollock - he has come in at such pace and made immediate impacts such that he, in all reality, should be given the spot he was.



...

31 Go to comments
T
TM 1 hour ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

Keep on living in the past !…..see you in 2027 boet !

95 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

Painful

280 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
'It’s a bittersweet time': Crusaders confirm Sevu Reece's departure

If a few balls arrive to them….

4 Go to comments
S
SJ 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Absolutely!

46 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

It is pretty obvious you have to be right all the time, and you cannot bear it when things do not go your way.

You start attacking the man not the ball.



...

280 Go to comments
T
TR0011 2 hours ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 | Best Rugby Player in the World | RugbyPass

This is good stuff, appreciate RP building this out, spent hours on it already! - also how’d you get a stat for every player?

25 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Remember the time Sexton came down from the stands in a game he was not playing in to abuse the referee? - he was conveniently given a 3 week suspension so that he would be available for all of Ireland’s World Cup fixtures when the maximum is 52 weeks. I wonder how they decided 3 matches was enough?

Remember Owen Farrell receiving his SECOND head to shoulder ban of 2023 in August, and 5th of his career, and 6 Nations rescinding the clear and obvious red card so that it didn’t interfere with poor Owen’s world cup prep, and only after a legal challenge form World Rugby was it even acknowledged that he has once again clattered someone in the head? And they then made up a new rule so they could reduce his ban to only 4 weeks when he should have been looking at 12 weeks, so that he would be available for the world cup? And that doesn’t include multiple shoulders to the head he was only penalised for where any other player would get an immediate yellow or red. There was 2 in 2 weeks against NZ and SA one year.



...

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I’m very close to upgrading it to a 1620 word apology out of sheer boredom.

46 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 2 hours ago
The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

So far for the Lions in the URC, he has got 10 mins vs Zebre and 6 vs the Bulls.

36 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Aside from Eben’s case. You said there was no excuse for eye gouging. WR has set a precedent that retaliation is fine for grabbing testicles. I assume eye gouging must be okay in that case too?

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Sexton and Farrell have received bans foe their (relatively minor) infractions. Not sure what you are implying with them.

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I didn’t see him claim that and no evidence of it exists. Etzebeth claimed he was in danger of being “rag dolled”.

No excuse for eye gouging under any circumstances including retaliation.



...

46 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

It is so obvious from every video and image that he repeatedly and deliberately went for his eyes.

Translation:



...

46 Go to comments
K
Koro Teeps 2 hours ago
Jason Holland confirms Super Rugby move after All Blacks exit

And NDAs

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I don’t buy it for one minute. He’s a failure in my eyes. He can’t even dislodge an eyeball with his thumb. So much for being strong.

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

What if someone grabs your testicles? Can you eye gouge then?

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

You didn’t defend Earl’s selection against all comers. You didn’t defend it in conversation with me. I don’t need to ask PMcD because I have read your comments.

I wasn’t campaigning for Fin Smith at the start of the 6N. You’re lying! But Fin Smith did deserve the shirt by the end of the 6N. Marcus Smith never did.



...

280 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Even so, he needs a better publicist.

46 Go to comments
