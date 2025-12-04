Trailfinders sign another Black Fern as injury cover

Trailfinders have signed New Zealand’s Tanya Kalounivale as injury cover until 31st March 2026.

The 26-year-old tighthead prop joins the club after representing New Zealand at the recent Rugby World Cup in England in which the team secured a bronze medal. She has 27 caps for the Black Ferns and appeared five times during their World Cup campaign.

The 27-time capped international debuted in the 2022 Pacific Four Series and was a part of New Zealand’s winning Rugby World Cup squad on home soil later that year.

The signing comes days after the club announced the signing of fellow Black Fern Maia Roos, with Georgia Ponsonby and Alana Borland already running out in Trailfinders colours.

On signing for the club, Kalounivale said: “I’m really excited to be here, learning and experiencing a different style of rugby to what I’m used to. The whole team has been incredibly welcoming from the moment I arrived.

“I’m excited for what’s to come and for the ways I can grow both as a person and as a rugby player, make new friends, and experience a whole new culture.”

Head Coach, Barney Maddison, said: “Tanya has been the cornerstone of the Black Ferns pack over the past couple of years. To be able to bring someone like her into the Club to help us out is massive.

“She’s a fantastic rugby player. In the short period of time she has been here, she has already added so much value to the environment. With the long-term injuries to both Rori Wood and Flo Long it provides us with a great level of cover in the front row.”