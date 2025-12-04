Northern Edition
Rugby World Cup

Sione Tuipulotu explains why this RWC will be different for Scotland

By PA
Scotland captain Sione Tuipulotu/ PA

Sione Tuipulotu is excited about leading Scotland on their “journey” towards what he hopes will be a fruitful World Cup in Australia in just under two years.

The Melbourne-born captain will be 30 when the global showpiece kicks off in his homeland in October 2027.

Scotland learned on Wednesday that they will face Ireland, Portugal and Uruguay in their pool, and Tuipulotu is intent on ensuring Gregor Townsend’s side are in the best possible shape when they head Down Under.

VIDEO

“It does feel strange talking about it, with it being so far away, but I suppose it’s something we have to start thinking about because that is the path that’s been laid out for us now,” said the British and Irish Lions tourist, who got his first taste of a World Cup in France two years ago.

“The whole focus now turns to the Six Nations and all the rugby that we’re going to play before that World Cup in Australia, but I think that is the journey now.

Fixture
Investec Champions Cup
Sale
21 - 26
Full-time
Glasgow
All Stats and Data

“You go into a World Cup to show everything that you’ve learned over the last World Cup cycle. It’s right there for our group.

“There’s a lot of rugby to be played between now and then, and it’s up to myself and the playing group to make sure we’re in the best position to go and have our best World Cup ever in a couple of years.”

Tuipulotu believes Scotland’s World Cup prospects will be enhanced by increased exposure to Southern Hemisphere teams in the new Nations Championship.

“I think it’s something that we probably need, in terms of playing top-level opposition every single year,” said Tuipulotu. “I know we get that in the Six Nations, but I think experience against some of the Southern Hemisphere teams matters when you go to a World Cup.

“We need to be experienced against the Southern Hemisphere, because for the last two World Cups, they’ve been the teams to be successful.”

Tuipulotu is optimistic that Scotland will also benefit from a recent autumn series that left them reeling after they lost to both New Zealand and Argentina from positions of strength.

“I’m still angry,” he said. “And why shouldn’t I be angry? I care about winning for Scotland and I know the players do as well.

“My feeling coming out of those two games is that what we’re chasing is closer than what we think.

“And it’s important that we take the lessons that we needed to learn after that Argentina game specifically. And I think maybe that (collapse from 21-0 up) needed to happen for us to address what’s possibly been either holding us back or also just be realistic and accept our flaws.

“Stand there as a team, as players, as individuals and say what I did wrong as a captain or what we did wrong as a playing group for us not to get those results. And I felt like we did that in the last week and looked at each other honestly. We can’t prove that that’s solved anything until we get to the Six Nations.

“But we’ve got to go show everyone that we have – not necessarily that we have learned, but that we have grown.”

1

Sevu Reece to end All Blacks career with France move, but there's one snag

12
2

'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

46
3

Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

31
4

The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

36
5

All Blacks great suffers huge plummet in RugbyPass Top 100 in 2025

8
6

'He’s a good friend and I'm devastated': Joe Heyes

1
7

Rated: The best and worst Springboks of 2025

3
8

'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

95

Comments on RugbyPass

S
Stuart Lee 23 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

100% agree with Guscott. The Boks will be the most dominant team only when they show that they are truly the best. This will be achieved at the next RWC. 3 peat on the cards. Imagine Rassie using the pool games like training runs. No point in winning or being 2nd in the pool just to face either of the only 2 other competent teams (All Blacks and England) early in the RWC2027. Boks to finish 3rd in Pool B then play Ireland or Scotland with a fresh pack of forwards who have been rested for 2 weeks. Bokbefok.

95 Go to comments
u
unknown 29 minutes ago
Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

Kolisi, I feel, is overrated and has always been given more exposure, purely because of who he is.

With regards to Pollock - he has come in at such pace and made immediate impacts such that he, in all reality, should be given the spot he was.



...

31 Go to comments
T
TM 1 hour ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

Keep on living in the past !…..see you in 2027 boet !

95 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

Painful

280 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
'It’s a bittersweet time': Crusaders confirm Sevu Reece's departure

If a few balls arrive to them….

4 Go to comments
S
SJ 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Absolutely!

46 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

It is pretty obvious you have to be right all the time, and you cannot bear it when things do not go your way.

You start attacking the man not the ball.



...

280 Go to comments
T
TR0011 1 hour ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 | Best Rugby Player in the World | RugbyPass

This is good stuff, appreciate RP building this out, spent hours on it already! - also how’d you get a stat for every player?

25 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Remember the time Sexton came down from the stands in a game he was not playing in to abuse the referee? - he was conveniently given a 3 week suspension so that he would be available for all of Ireland’s World Cup fixtures when the maximum is 52 weeks. I wonder how they decided 3 matches was enough?

Remember Owen Farrell receiving his SECOND head to shoulder ban of 2023 in August, and 5th of his career, and 6 Nations rescinding the clear and obvious red card so that it didn’t interfere with poor Owen’s world cup prep, and only after a legal challenge form World Rugby was it even acknowledged that he has once again clattered someone in the head? And they then made up a new rule so they could reduce his ban to only 4 weeks when he should have been looking at 12 weeks, so that he would be available for the world cup? And that doesn’t include multiple shoulders to the head he was only penalised for where any other player would get an immediate yellow or red. There was 2 in 2 weeks against NZ and SA one year.



...

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I’m very close to upgrading it to a 1620 word apology out of sheer boredom.

46 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 2 hours ago
The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

So far for the Lions in the URC, he has got 10 mins vs Zebre and 6 vs the Bulls.

36 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Aside from Eben’s case. You said there was no excuse for eye gouging. WR has set a precedent that retaliation is fine for grabbing testicles. I assume eye gouging must be okay in that case too?

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Sexton and Farrell have received bans foe their (relatively minor) infractions. Not sure what you are implying with them.

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I didn’t see him claim that and no evidence of it exists. Etzebeth claimed he was in danger of being “rag dolled”.

No excuse for eye gouging under any circumstances including retaliation.



...

46 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

It is so obvious from every video and image that he repeatedly and deliberately went for his eyes.

Translation:



...

46 Go to comments
K
Koro Teeps 2 hours ago
Jason Holland confirms Super Rugby move after All Blacks exit

And NDAs

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I don’t buy it for one minute. He’s a failure in my eyes. He can’t even dislodge an eyeball with his thumb. So much for being strong.

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

What if someone grabs your testicles? Can you eye gouge then?

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

You didn’t defend Earl’s selection against all comers. You didn’t defend it in conversation with me. I don’t need to ask PMcD because I have read your comments.

I wasn’t campaigning for Fin Smith at the start of the 6N. You’re lying! But Fin Smith did deserve the shirt by the end of the 6N. Marcus Smith never did.



...

280 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Even so, he needs a better publicist.

46 Go to comments
