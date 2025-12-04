PWR announce fixtures for rounds 9-14

The fixtures for rounds 9-14 of the 2025/26 Premiership Women’s Rugby season have been announced, running between the end of January through to mid-March 2026, with the remaining rounds 15-18 set to be confirmed at a later date.

Some of the highlights and televised games include:

Round 12: Loughborough Lightning v Bristol Bears- Sunday 22nd February, KO 15:00 cinch Stadium @ Franklin’s Gardens (TNT Sports)

Round 13: Harlequins v Saracens – Saturday 7th March, 12:15 KO, Twickenham Stoop (TNT Sports)

Round 14: Exeter Chiefs v Trailfinders – Saturday 14th March, 12:30 KO, Sandy Park (BBC)

Round 14: Saracens v Gloucester-Hartpury – Sunday 15th March 2026, 12:30 KO, StoneX (TNT Sports)

After five rounds, reigning champions and three-time winners Gloucester-Hartpury have got off to a flying start, beating Saracens in the opening round of the league and are unbeaten ever since.

The PWR sees World Cup winning Red Roses sprinkled throughout with Natasha Hunt, Zoe Stratford, Alex Matthews and Maud Muir running out for the Cherry and Whites on a regular basis so far this season.

Their round 14 clash with Saracens (the closest current challengers to the Circus in the table) has the potential to be a crucial encounter in the race for the play-offs and securing a home semi-final.

The season will take a break while the Guinness Women’s Six Nations takes place at the end of March and April, before resuming for a thrilling run-in all the way to June 2026.

Click here to check out the fixtures.

