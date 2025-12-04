Northern Edition
Sevens

SVNS Cape Town: NZ and Australia set for blockbuster pool matches

Risi Pouri-Lane of New Zealand scores a try in the Cup Final against Australia during the HSBC Sevens tournament on November 30, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Martin Dokoupil/Getty Images)

New Zealand couldn’t have started the 2025/26 HSBC SVNS Series any better, with both teams claiming titles at the season-opener in Dubai. Whether they can repeat those heroics remains to be seen, but the countdown to this weekend’s SVNS Cape Town ticks closer to kick-off.

Both New Zealand teams defeated arch-rivals Australia at the Emirates Dubai Sevens, with Jorja Miller putting on a clinic in the women’s decider. The Black Ferns Sevens stormed home for a clinical 29-14 victory at The Sevens Stadium.

The All Blacks Sevens held on for a four-point win of their own, with a relatively inexperienced Australia side putting up an impressive fight. Debutants Will Cartwright and Harry Wilson scored at least one try each, but the New Zealanders did enough to claim a drought-breaking title.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HSBC SVNS (@svnsseries)

Cartwright, who was the hero for Australia in their 14-0 semi-final triumph over France, spoke with RugbyPass ahead of SVNS Cape Town. The Australians watched New Zealand lift the trophy before boarding a 3:00 am flight for South Africa, hungry to go one better in Cape Town.

The Black Ferns Sevens start their quest for SVNS Cape Town glory against Great Britain at 10:06 pm NZT, before other Pool A matches against the USA and Fiji. Australia, Japan, Canada and France make up a highly competitive Pool A in the women’s draw.

Australia will participate in the second match of the tournament, facing the French at 7:22 pm AEDT on Saturday evening. Their second match is against Paris Olympics silver medallists Canada at 10:38 pm, before a pool-stage finale against Japan – who finished third in Dubai.

In the men’s draw, New Zealand headline Pool A alongside Great Britain, Fiji and South Africa. The Blitzboks are the defending champions at their home event, before going on to claim the overall SVNS Series title at the winner-takes-all World Championship in May.

The All Blacks Sevens will play Great Britain at 11:22 pm NZT, who were low on inexperience but showed real promise in Dubai. New Zealand will take hosts South Africa in the second round of pool fixtures, before a pivotal clash with Fiji at 6:19 am NZT on Sunday morning.

Australia men are in Pool B with Argentina, France and Spain. France recorded a record-breaking 59-7 win over Argentina in Dubai, before falling to the Australians 14-0 in the semi-finals and then Fiji in the battle for bronze.

The Australians open their account in Cape Town against two-time defending League Winners Argentina at 9:00 pm AEDT. They will face an ever-dangerous Spanish side in what will be a must-win matchup regardless of their first result, and then France to round out pool play.

“The confidence is definitely there. We played some hard teams and we know that we can beat them,” Cartwright told RugbyPass.

“We didn’t play Fiji in Dubai but we played them in NZ and we got up on them. I think the confidence is there.

“If anything, we had a pretty stern talking to from Hutch on the field afterwards, watching NZ hold that trophy up where we definitely should’ve been holding it. He was just basically saying, ‘we’re sick of being in this position watching that, and we’re too good to be staying in that second position’.

“The hunger’s there straight away afterwards. The boys got on the flight, pretty much just want to get into training and work for this weekend. I think everyone, now that we’ve gone that close, and obviously there’s so many boys in here that haven’t won one, the hunger is there to really do it.”

RugbyPass Men’s SVNS Series MVP leaderboard

Akuila Rokolisoa (New Zealand) – 8 votes

Brady Rush (New Zealand) – 6 votes

Dietrich Roache (Australia) – 4 votes

Wallace Charlie (Australia) – 3 votes

Viwa Naduvalo (Fiji) – 2 votes

Pilipo Bukayaro (Fiji) – 1 vote

RugbyPass Women’s SVNS Series MVP leaderboard

Jorja Miller (New Zealand) – 12 votes

Maddison Levi (Australia) – 5 votes

Teagan Levi (Australia), Mahina Paul (New Zealand) – 2 votes

Kelsey Teneti (New Zealand), Hanako Utsumi (Japan), Reapi Ulunisau (Fiji) – 1 vote

