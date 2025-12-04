Chicago Hounds sign MLR champion with international experience

Major League Rugby champion Brock Webster is the latest addition to the Chicago Hounds roster for the 2026 season. The 2025 All-MLR Honourable Mention fullback brings international experience to the Hounds, having represented Canada in 15s and sevens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Webster helped the New England Free Jacks claim their third consecutive MLR championship in 2025, starting 15 of 16 appearances that season – playing more than 1,180 minutes, and beating 29 defenders with ball in hand.

The outside back debuted for New England as an impact player off the bench, playing 30 minutes and receiving a yellow card in a round three loss to Chicago. Webster made 15 consecutive starts for the Free Jacks, lining up on either the wing or at fullback.

VIDEO

New England lost to Old Glory DC 17-20 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in round 15 before the eventual champions went on a five-match unbeaten run to win the title. Webster played the full 80 minutes at fullback in the Conference Finals and the championship game.

Webster initially played for the Toronto Arrows in 2022, joining the team midway through the season, and starting in all five appearances. The outside back played 421 minutes, carried the ball 21 times, and ran for more than 250 metres.

In the international arena, Webster impressed for Canada’s Under-20s side and was rewarded with Young Player of the Year in 2018. After representing the sevens side at the Rugby Sevens World Cup in 2022, Webster debuted for the national 15s team.

Webster debuted for Canada as a winger against the USA, scoring a try on September 5, 2021. The Canadian made another appearance against the USA, Chile in two matches, and Portugal once before joining Toronto.



ADVERTISEMENT

Chicago continue to add star-power to their squad ahead of the 2026 season. Hooker Theo Fourie was unveiled as a new signing last month, bringing Super Rugby experience to the Hounds – having played for three different Australian sides.

Fourie represented the Melbourne Rebels, the NSW Waratahs and Queensland Reds. The 25-year-old heads stateside on a one-year deal, linking up with former Souths coach Todd Dammers at one of last season’s playoff sides.

The front-rower is a former squad member of the Australia U20s, and recently played under incoming Wallabies coach Les Kiss during Super Rugby AUS, starting for the Reds in a win over the ACT Brumbies.

“We are really excited to get a player of Theo’s calibre to sign for the Hounds,” Dammers said. “He is a confrontational set-piece hooker who thrives in the contact area.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We believe he will add another dimension to our forward group in 2026.”