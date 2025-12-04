Northern Edition
Rugby World Cup

Dan Carter weighs in with balanced analysis of Scott Robertson's All Blacks

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 03: Dan Carter speaks during the Men's Rugby World Cup 2027 Draw at Channel Nine Studios on December 03, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Dan Carter has offered his two cents on how the All Blacks are tracking ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup and shared his view on the race for the black No.10 shirt at the tournament.

Carter last donned black a decade ago at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, emerging from the tournament as a two-time winner and cementing his place as rugby royalty among the greats of the game.

The Kiwis have claimed two podium finishes at World Cups since Carter’s retirement, but have fallen short of the top spot, being bested in the 2019 semi-final by England and then again in the 2023 final by South Africa.

VIDEO

The current World Cup cycle has seen New Zealand part ways with the old guard of coaches, embracing a new direction outside of the succession of yesteryear. That came with expectations of a rejuvenated squad and a return to the dominance that Carter’s teams had displayed, which has not eventuated.

But Carter saw the changes in a positive light, with plenty of confidence in the team’s emerging talent.

“I think they’ve definitely got the players to win a World Cup,” he said at the World Cup draw in Sydney on Wednesday. “They’ve been working on building depth, but now we need to start working on combinations, consistency, and monitoring growth over the next two years.

“You don’t win World Cups two years out, so as long as the trajectory is forward over the next couple of years, they’ll definitely put themselves in the best possible shape to do that.”

Carter added to those thoughts when asked whether the heat that head coach Scott Robertson has been receiving lately is justified.

“I think you’ve got to support Razor, and the beauty with New Zealand is we’re so passionate and have such high expectations, and I love that, that pressure that it brings to the team and the head coach,” he replied.

“He’s trying to grow depth, and he’s been quite open about that, but there have been key moments in the last couple of seasons where we just haven’t quite delivered.

“So, as long as he’s learning from those, and I’m quite confident that he will be, and the coaching group will be learning from those losses, then they’ll only grow and continue to get better.

“Like I said, as long as they are continuing to grow and improve, then they put themselves in good stead for Rugby World Cup 2027.”

Carter’s familiar No.10 jersey has been fiercely contested since his departure, and it looks as though, for the third straight World Cup, there will be plenty of debate over who is best suited for the pivotal No.10 role.

“Your guess is as good as mine,” Carter remarked on the selection debate. “Obviously, Beaudy’s (Barrett) been steering the ship this year, you’ve had DMac (Damian McKenzie) for the majority of last year, you’ve got Richie Mo’unga coming back. What I love about that is the competition. Exactly who is driving the ship is anyone’s opportunity to grab hold of.

“But they’ll all be competing, and that’s exactly what you want. The coaches have come out and said that they want squad depth, three to four players in each position, and when you’ve got world-class players and depth in key positions like the No.10 jersey, then it’s a real positive.”

He went on to explain what World Cups demand of playmakers, and how it differs from regular Test match rugby.

“You’ve got to do your core basics well, the fundamentals of the game, in the 10 jersey, because World Cups are different. There are different expectations and pressures. Things happen in World Cups that you can’t even imagine, whether it’s referee decisions, or cards or injuries, you just don’t know.

“So, you want the drivers of the team to just be doing the fundamentals of the game and just performing under those extreme amounts of pressure. So, great communication, great kicking, passing, and just directing the team around the field is really important. But also, that ability to change momentum when it’s needed.

“So, there’s still plenty of time to figure that out.”

Comments

8 Comments
J
JH 5 days ago

Great player, but you’re never going to get anything interesting coming out of Dan Carter’s mouth except toe-the-line PR drivel.

G
GP 5 days ago

Agree. He did not come out with obvious that no prospects have been tried in his old position at 10 re Crusaders winner this year Rivez Reihana, Edgecombe, Reuben Love etc. Beauden Barrett is finished. Damien McKenzie is brilliant off the bench and as a utility. But Richie Mo’unga is streets ahead of the competition as a specialist 10. The “competition” , when it comes to that position there is no “competition”.

H
Hammer Head 6 days ago

Thanks Captain Obvious.

S
SB 6 days ago

As long as the trajectory is forward

This is the main concern currently.

H
Hammer Head 6 days ago

You can say that again

S
Spew_81 6 days ago

A good start would be a: 10 that is a genuine playmaker, a 12 that can bend the line, and a 13 that can distribute.


Kind of like to 2010-2015 team. I’m unsure why All Black coaches from Hansen (2016 cycle), Foster, and Robertson onwards all want to try a different template. Hansen should’ve known after the 2017 Lions series that his new ideas weren't up to beating really good teams.


Robertson gets a slight pass as there are not really any New Zealand playmaking 10s eligible for the All Blacks; partially due to Hansen and Foster giving signals that type of 10 was not wanted, and partially due the NZRU not paying the one playmaking 10 what was required to keep him. But Robertson still hasn’t got a 13 that is good distributor. Why he persisted with Ioane for so long amazes me. I don’t know how he expects the All Blacks to play champagne rugby without players that have vision and can pass the ball into space. As good a J Barrett he doesn’t bend the line like a Nonu type 12 and he’s not really used as a distributor (which he showed in Leinster that he is quite good at). I think J Barrett would be better as 13 or a 15. I’s use him at 13 as a Conrad Smith on steroids who can also cross kick and pull off 50/22s.


Robertson could also do with a new attack coach and a new defense coach. If the candidates haven’t worked with Roberston before or aren’t his friends then he’s going to have to deal with that.

D
Dave Didley 6 days ago

Lego hair!

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Comments on RugbyPass

S
Stuart Lee 14 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

100% agree with Guscott. The Boks will be the most dominant team only when they show that they are truly the best. This will be achieved at the next RWC. 3 peat on the cards. Imagine Rassie using the pool games like training runs. No point in winning or being 2nd in the pool just to face either of the only 2 other competent teams (All Blacks and England) early in the RWC2027. Boks to finish 3rd in Pool B then play Ireland or Scotland with a fresh pack of forwards who have been rested for 2 weeks. Bokbefok.

95 Go to comments
u
unknown 20 minutes ago
Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

Kolisi, I feel, is overrated and has always been given more exposure, purely because of who he is.

With regards to Pollock - he has come in at such pace and made immediate impacts such that he, in all reality, should be given the spot he was.



...

31 Go to comments
T
TM 1 hour ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

Keep on living in the past !…..see you in 2027 boet !

95 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

Painful

280 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
'It’s a bittersweet time': Crusaders confirm Sevu Reece's departure

If a few balls arrive to them….

4 Go to comments
S
SJ 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Absolutely!

46 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

It is pretty obvious you have to be right all the time, and you cannot bear it when things do not go your way.

You start attacking the man not the ball.



...

280 Go to comments
T
TR0011 1 hour ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 | Best Rugby Player in the World | RugbyPass

This is good stuff, appreciate RP building this out, spent hours on it already! - also how’d you get a stat for every player?

25 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Remember the time Sexton came down from the stands in a game he was not playing in to abuse the referee? - he was conveniently given a 3 week suspension so that he would be available for all of Ireland’s World Cup fixtures when the maximum is 52 weeks. I wonder how they decided 3 matches was enough?

Remember Owen Farrell receiving his SECOND head to shoulder ban of 2023 in August, and 5th of his career, and 6 Nations rescinding the clear and obvious red card so that it didn’t interfere with poor Owen’s world cup prep, and only after a legal challenge form World Rugby was it even acknowledged that he has once again clattered someone in the head? And they then made up a new rule so they could reduce his ban to only 4 weeks when he should have been looking at 12 weeks, so that he would be available for the world cup? And that doesn’t include multiple shoulders to the head he was only penalised for where any other player would get an immediate yellow or red. There was 2 in 2 weeks against NZ and SA one year.



...

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I’m very close to upgrading it to a 1620 word apology out of sheer boredom.

46 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 2 hours ago
The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

So far for the Lions in the URC, he has got 10 mins vs Zebre and 6 vs the Bulls.

36 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Aside from Eben’s case. You said there was no excuse for eye gouging. WR has set a precedent that retaliation is fine for grabbing testicles. I assume eye gouging must be okay in that case too?

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Sexton and Farrell have received bans foe their (relatively minor) infractions. Not sure what you are implying with them.

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I didn’t see him claim that and no evidence of it exists. Etzebeth claimed he was in danger of being “rag dolled”.

No excuse for eye gouging under any circumstances including retaliation.



...

46 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

It is so obvious from every video and image that he repeatedly and deliberately went for his eyes.

Translation:



...

46 Go to comments
K
Koro Teeps 2 hours ago
Jason Holland confirms Super Rugby move after All Blacks exit

And NDAs

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I don’t buy it for one minute. He’s a failure in my eyes. He can’t even dislodge an eyeball with his thumb. So much for being strong.

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

What if someone grabs your testicles? Can you eye gouge then?

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

You didn’t defend Earl’s selection against all comers. You didn’t defend it in conversation with me. I don’t need to ask PMcD because I have read your comments.

I wasn’t campaigning for Fin Smith at the start of the 6N. You’re lying! But Fin Smith did deserve the shirt by the end of the 6N. Marcus Smith never did.



...

280 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Even so, he needs a better publicist.

46 Go to comments
Close
