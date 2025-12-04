Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
41 - 17
FT
27 - 35
FT
56 - 19
FT
34 - 14
FT
24 - 21
FT
33 - 20
FT
42 - 12
FT
Today
14:00
Tomorrow
12:00
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
11:30
Japan Rugby League One

All Black Richie Mo’unga aiming for perfect 10 in Japanese farewell

TOKYO, JAPAN - JUNE 01: Richie Mo'unga of Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo poses for a photograph after winning the NTT Japan Rugby League One Play-Off final between Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo and Kubota Spears Funabashi Tokyo-Bay at National Stadium on June 01, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Koki Nagahama/Getty Images)

Can serial title-winner Richie Mo’unga sign off with a hat-trick when the fifth edition of Japan Rugby League One kicks off in Tokyo next week?

ADVERTISEMENT

The 31-year-old All Black and Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo star’s attempt to add a third Japanese title in as many attempts to his seven Super Rugby championships with the Crusaders promises to be one of the most discussed story lines of the season, which begins on December 13.

It will not be easy.

While Brave Lupus became the first side to defend the title when they edged Kubota Spears Funabashi Tokyo Bay 18-13 in last year’s decider, the five-point gap was the largest in the competition’s four championship games to date, illustrating how slim the margins are at the top end of arguably the game’s most competitive league.

VIDEO

Mo’unga’s quest might be the headline act, but there will be no shortage of subplots in a competition that remains such a magnet for international stars that when the Springboks met Japan at Wembley in October, 33 of the 46 players who featured had appeared in League One earlier in the year with another, Springbok fly-half Manie Libbok, Japan-bound this time.

Newly crowned international men’s Player of the Year and Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx threatened to steal the limelight from Mo’unga last term, with his performance not missed by the World Rugby judges as he drove the Spears to the final, before a stellar test season paved the way to his coronation.

Marx is one of three World Players of the Year who will feature, with his Test teammate and two-time winner Pieter Steph du Toit back at Toyota Verblitz after he missed the previous competition due to injury, while All Black Ardie Savea’s return to Kobelco Kobe Steelers provided the biggest off-season transfer news.

Related

Springbok Malcolm Marx crowned World Rugby player of the year

South Africa hooker Malcolm Marx has been named the World Rugby player of the year. 

Read Now

Although some clubs still have vacancies on their roster for Test capped foreigners, over 50 are already registered for a competition across three divisions that runs until the first weekend in June. New Zealand, South Africa, Australia, England, Scotland, Ireland, Italy, Fiji, Tonga and Samoa are all represented among the foreign test brigade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Savea lines up alongside fellow Test centurion Brodie Retallick as well as All Black centre Anton Lienert-Brown for a Kobe side that could be the biggest threat to Brave Lupus supremacy after an improver’s third last term.

While Kobe boss Dave Rennie is seeking to emulate his fellow former Wallaby coaches Eddie Jones and Robbie Deans in landing the title, the latter has stepped back from his fulltime position at the Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights passing the reins to his long-time assistant Atsushi Kanazawa.

The Wild Knights won the inaugural title, but they have been denied in two finals since and exited in the semi-finals last term.
Such has been Saitama’s dominance that their failure to win on six occasions last season – four defeats and two draws – represented more setbacks than the first three editions of the league combined.

After narrowly missing out last term, the Spears can again be expected to be right in the fight, while there will be much interest in how the Kwagga-Smith led Shizuoka Blue Revs back up, after a stunning run to the finals last time that included a 56-26 thumping of the eventual champions.

ADVERTISEMENT

TJ Perenara’s Ricoh Black Rams Tokyo will be eying a top six finish, while the well-travelled Leon MacDonald has been tasked with rejuvenating Yokohama Canon Eagles, who crashed to eighth after back-to-back semi-finals.

Perhaps surprisingly given they limped into the playoffs in sixth, Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath had the most players on the Brave Blossoms autumn tour so improvement will be expected, as it always is from the misfiring Toyota Verblitz. They have replaced league star Joseph Manu with All Black winger Mark Telea.

After struggling in their first season in Division One, Urayasu D-Rocks have made an eye-catching coaching change, bringing in the title-winning Munster and Leicester coach Graham Rowntree. The former England assistant coach has a fascinating a challenge ahead in what is the most adventurous move of the veteran front-rower’s distinguished career.

Related

Graham Rowntree head coach appointment confirmed

Ambitious Japan Rugby League One outfit Urayasu D-Rocks have confirmed the appointment of former Munster boss Graham Rowntree as their new head coach, replacing Greig Laidlaw.

Read Now

 


To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here 

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Sevu Reece to end All Blacks career with France move, but there's one snag

12
2

'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

46
3

Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

31
4

The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

36
5

All Blacks great suffers huge plummet in RugbyPass Top 100 in 2025

8
6

'He’s a good friend and I'm devastated': Joe Heyes

1
7

Rated: The best and worst Springboks of 2025

3
8

'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

95

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Ross Byrne: 'I've played Munster many times away. I have a very good record there'

Munster away in the Champions Cup can be daunting but Ross Byrne will lean into his Leinster experience to rally Gloucester.

LONG READ

Ellie Kildunne: Why the Women's World Cup was like a wedding and a divorce

Kildunne is one of the biggest names in the women’s game, and she has in part earned that through proving herself to be not only a consistent player but also a big-game player.

LONG READ

Should Fabien Galthie take the hint from UBB's bullfighters?

A chastening loss to the Springboks suggests France's future lies with the free-wheeling European champions, not the serial Toulousain winners.

130

Comments on RugbyPass

S
Stuart Lee 12 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

100% agree with Guscott. The Boks will be the most dominant team only when they show that they are truly the best. This will be achieved at the next RWC. 3 peat on the cards. Imagine Rassie using the pool games like training runs. No point in winning or being 2nd in the pool just to face either of the only 2 other competent teams (All Blacks and England) early in the RWC2027. Boks to finish 3rd in Pool B then play Ireland or Scotland with a fresh pack of forwards who have been rested for 2 weeks. Bokbefok.

95 Go to comments
u
unknown 18 minutes ago
Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

Kolisi, I feel, is overrated and has always been given more exposure, purely because of who he is.

With regards to Pollock - he has come in at such pace and made immediate impacts such that he, in all reality, should be given the spot he was.



...

31 Go to comments
T
TM 58 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

Keep on living in the past !…..see you in 2027 boet !

95 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

Painful

280 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
'It’s a bittersweet time': Crusaders confirm Sevu Reece's departure

If a few balls arrive to them….

4 Go to comments
S
SJ 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Absolutely!

46 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

It is pretty obvious you have to be right all the time, and you cannot bear it when things do not go your way.

You start attacking the man not the ball.



...

280 Go to comments
T
TR0011 1 hour ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 | Best Rugby Player in the World | RugbyPass

This is good stuff, appreciate RP building this out, spent hours on it already! - also how’d you get a stat for every player?

25 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Remember the time Sexton came down from the stands in a game he was not playing in to abuse the referee? - he was conveniently given a 3 week suspension so that he would be available for all of Ireland’s World Cup fixtures when the maximum is 52 weeks. I wonder how they decided 3 matches was enough?

Remember Owen Farrell receiving his SECOND head to shoulder ban of 2023 in August, and 5th of his career, and 6 Nations rescinding the clear and obvious red card so that it didn’t interfere with poor Owen’s world cup prep, and only after a legal challenge form World Rugby was it even acknowledged that he has once again clattered someone in the head? And they then made up a new rule so they could reduce his ban to only 4 weeks when he should have been looking at 12 weeks, so that he would be available for the world cup? And that doesn’t include multiple shoulders to the head he was only penalised for where any other player would get an immediate yellow or red. There was 2 in 2 weeks against NZ and SA one year.



...

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I’m very close to upgrading it to a 1620 word apology out of sheer boredom.

46 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 1 hour ago
The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

So far for the Lions in the URC, he has got 10 mins vs Zebre and 6 vs the Bulls.

36 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Aside from Eben’s case. You said there was no excuse for eye gouging. WR has set a precedent that retaliation is fine for grabbing testicles. I assume eye gouging must be okay in that case too?

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Sexton and Farrell have received bans foe their (relatively minor) infractions. Not sure what you are implying with them.

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I didn’t see him claim that and no evidence of it exists. Etzebeth claimed he was in danger of being “rag dolled”.

No excuse for eye gouging under any circumstances including retaliation.



...

46 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

It is so obvious from every video and image that he repeatedly and deliberately went for his eyes.

Translation:



...

46 Go to comments
K
Koro Teeps 2 hours ago
Jason Holland confirms Super Rugby move after All Blacks exit

And NDAs

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I don’t buy it for one minute. He’s a failure in my eyes. He can’t even dislodge an eyeball with his thumb. So much for being strong.

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

What if someone grabs your testicles? Can you eye gouge then?

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

You didn’t defend Earl’s selection against all comers. You didn’t defend it in conversation with me. I don’t need to ask PMcD because I have read your comments.

I wasn’t campaigning for Fin Smith at the start of the 6N. You’re lying! But Fin Smith did deserve the shirt by the end of the 6N. Marcus Smith never did.



...

280 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Even so, he needs a better publicist.

46 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT