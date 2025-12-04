Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
41 - 17
FT
27 - 35
FT
56 - 19
FT
34 - 14
FT
24 - 21
FT
33 - 20
FT
42 - 12
FT
Today
14:00
Tomorrow
12:00
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
11:30
Rugby World Cup

Canada captain fired up for Rugby World Cup clash with Pumas enforcer

Pablo Matera (L), Marcos Kremer (C) and Rodrigo Bruni (R) of Argentina during the national anthem prior to the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between Argentina and Samoa at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on September 22, 2023 in Saint-Etienne, France. (Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images)

Pablo Matera overtook Agustin Creevy as the most-capped Puma of all time when Argentina played England in July 2025. Matera is highly rated by fans around the world, while other backrowers are eager to challenge themselves against one of the best loose forwards in the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Argentina’s group-stage opponents at Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 were revealed on Wednesday, drawn in Pool C along with Fiji, Spain and Canada. For Canada captain Lucas Rumball, the chance to potentially Matera and Los Pumas poses “an exciting challenge.”

Matera won a Super Rugby title with the Crusaders but more recently has been playing in Japan for Mie Honda Heat. At international level, the 32-year-old made 13 appearances for Los Pumas in 2025, including a start at blindside flanker against the British & Irish Lions in Dublin.

VIDEO

Los Puma claimed a famous win against the Lions at the Aviva Stadium, before defeating the All Blacks and Wallabies during The Rugby Championship. Matera scored a try against Scotland in November, as Argentina completed a memorable comeback at Murrayfield.

“Probably [Pablo] Matera. He’s so fun to watch. They’re a fun team, they play from anywhere. That game against Scotland when they were down by 21 and they came back, you’d count most teams out with that kind of scoreline,” Rumball, who plays for Major League Rugby side the Chicago Hounds, told reporters.

“Their whole team’s great but Matera would be a great guy to play against, he’s always someone you watch in these tier one fixtures and he’s always going well. It’ll be an exciting challenge, with physical and fast rugby and it’ll be good to measure ourselves against that.”

Canada are the lowest-ranked qualifier for Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027, as they occupy 25th spot on the World Rugby rankings. This will be Canada’s first men’s World Cup since the 2019 event in Japan, failing to qualify for the showpiece tournament in France four years later.

Related

RWC 2027: World Rugby Chair outlines ‘party like nothing on Earth’

World Rugby Chair Brett Robinson believes the expanded 24-team tournament will be “a party like nothing on Earth.”

Read Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Fiji and Argentina will meet in the international rugby arena for the first time in 20 years when they clash in Pool C. Spain pose a unique challenge as well, having lost to the Flying Fijians by less than 10 points last month in Malaga.

“I think it’s a good pool. It’s full of different sorts of challenges. Every team wants to play. So, all those teams are running rugby teams and that’s going to be a great experience for us,” coach Steve Meehan explained this week.

“Some of the rugby that Argentina played in the middle of this year was outstanding especially in some of their attacking play. We saw first-hand what Fiji are capable of over the last few years, and we know that Spain can attack from deep in their own territory as well.”

“We need to try and build some depth. If you have a look at what’s happened with the age groups of our players, we have a lot of experienced players like Lucas, and players just finishing at university,” he added later.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s a middle core off the back of the COVID years, where we suffered from a lack of fixtures, and didn’t feel they had that opportunity and so went elsewhere. So, we’ll have 45 to 50 players knocking on the door and doing as well as they can to get on that plane.”

Recommended

'New Zealand's going to have a tough time': Erasmus offers early RWC call

Portugal on Rugby World Cup draw: 'We're not there just to go as tourists'

Schmidt accepts Wallabies need more selection certainty in key position

RWC 2027: World Rugby Chair outlines ‘party like nothing on Earth’

INTERVIEW

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Sevu Reece to end All Blacks career with France move, but there's one snag

12
2

'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

46
3

Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

31
4

The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

36
5

All Blacks great suffers huge plummet in RugbyPass Top 100 in 2025

8
6

'He’s a good friend and I'm devastated': Joe Heyes

1
7

Rated: The best and worst Springboks of 2025

3
8

'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

95

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Ross Byrne: 'I've played Munster many times away. I have a very good record there'

Munster away in the Champions Cup can be daunting but Ross Byrne will lean into his Leinster experience to rally Gloucester.

LONG READ

Ellie Kildunne: Why the Women's World Cup was like a wedding and a divorce

Kildunne is one of the biggest names in the women’s game, and she has in part earned that through proving herself to be not only a consistent player but also a big-game player.

LONG READ

Should Fabien Galthie take the hint from UBB's bullfighters?

A chastening loss to the Springboks suggests France's future lies with the free-wheeling European champions, not the serial Toulousain winners.

130

Comments on RugbyPass

S
Stuart Lee 13 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

100% agree with Guscott. The Boks will be the most dominant team only when they show that they are truly the best. This will be achieved at the next RWC. 3 peat on the cards. Imagine Rassie using the pool games like training runs. No point in winning or being 2nd in the pool just to face either of the only 2 other competent teams (All Blacks and England) early in the RWC2027. Boks to finish 3rd in Pool B then play Ireland or Scotland with a fresh pack of forwards who have been rested for 2 weeks. Bokbefok.

95 Go to comments
u
unknown 19 minutes ago
Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

Kolisi, I feel, is overrated and has always been given more exposure, purely because of who he is.

With regards to Pollock - he has come in at such pace and made immediate impacts such that he, in all reality, should be given the spot he was.



...

31 Go to comments
T
TM 59 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

Keep on living in the past !…..see you in 2027 boet !

95 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

Painful

280 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
'It’s a bittersweet time': Crusaders confirm Sevu Reece's departure

If a few balls arrive to them….

4 Go to comments
S
SJ 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Absolutely!

46 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

It is pretty obvious you have to be right all the time, and you cannot bear it when things do not go your way.

You start attacking the man not the ball.



...

280 Go to comments
T
TR0011 1 hour ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 | Best Rugby Player in the World | RugbyPass

This is good stuff, appreciate RP building this out, spent hours on it already! - also how’d you get a stat for every player?

25 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Remember the time Sexton came down from the stands in a game he was not playing in to abuse the referee? - he was conveniently given a 3 week suspension so that he would be available for all of Ireland’s World Cup fixtures when the maximum is 52 weeks. I wonder how they decided 3 matches was enough?

Remember Owen Farrell receiving his SECOND head to shoulder ban of 2023 in August, and 5th of his career, and 6 Nations rescinding the clear and obvious red card so that it didn’t interfere with poor Owen’s world cup prep, and only after a legal challenge form World Rugby was it even acknowledged that he has once again clattered someone in the head? And they then made up a new rule so they could reduce his ban to only 4 weeks when he should have been looking at 12 weeks, so that he would be available for the world cup? And that doesn’t include multiple shoulders to the head he was only penalised for where any other player would get an immediate yellow or red. There was 2 in 2 weeks against NZ and SA one year.



...

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I’m very close to upgrading it to a 1620 word apology out of sheer boredom.

46 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 1 hour ago
The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

So far for the Lions in the URC, he has got 10 mins vs Zebre and 6 vs the Bulls.

36 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Aside from Eben’s case. You said there was no excuse for eye gouging. WR has set a precedent that retaliation is fine for grabbing testicles. I assume eye gouging must be okay in that case too?

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Sexton and Farrell have received bans foe their (relatively minor) infractions. Not sure what you are implying with them.

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I didn’t see him claim that and no evidence of it exists. Etzebeth claimed he was in danger of being “rag dolled”.

No excuse for eye gouging under any circumstances including retaliation.



...

46 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

It is so obvious from every video and image that he repeatedly and deliberately went for his eyes.

Translation:



...

46 Go to comments
K
Koro Teeps 2 hours ago
Jason Holland confirms Super Rugby move after All Blacks exit

And NDAs

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I don’t buy it for one minute. He’s a failure in my eyes. He can’t even dislodge an eyeball with his thumb. So much for being strong.

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

What if someone grabs your testicles? Can you eye gouge then?

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

You didn’t defend Earl’s selection against all comers. You didn’t defend it in conversation with me. I don’t need to ask PMcD because I have read your comments.

I wasn’t campaigning for Fin Smith at the start of the 6N. You’re lying! But Fin Smith did deserve the shirt by the end of the 6N. Marcus Smith never did.



...

280 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Even so, he needs a better publicist.

46 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT