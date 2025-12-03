Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
41 - 17
FT
27 - 35
FT
56 - 19
FT
34 - 14
FT
24 - 21
FT
33 - 20
FT
42 - 12
FT
Today
14:00
Tomorrow
12:00
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
11:30
International

Schmidt accepts Wallabies need more selection certainty in key position

Joe Schmidt, the Australia Wallabies head coach looks on during the second test of the series between Australia Wallabies and British & Irish Lions at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on July 26, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The Wallabies are adamant they have time to settle on a preferred No.10 as the countdown to the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia begins in earnest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coach Joe Schmidt used five different starters at flyhalf in 2025, plus two more off the bench, as the Wallabies lost 10 Tests in a calendar year for the first time ever.

The playmaking merry-go-round often led to a spluttering attack, especially on the disastrous season-ending spring tour when the Wallabies also endured the first four-Test sojourn to Europe since 1958.

VIDEO

After losing first-choice 10 Noah Lolesio, firstly to injury then to Japan, Schmidt turned to Tom Lynagh during the British and Irish Lions series before firing off an SOS call to veteran James O’Connor to steer the Wallabies around for much of the Rugby Championship.

After omitting O’Connor for the spring tour, he drafted the 36-year-old back in only to dump him again following a crushing loss to Ireland in Dublin.

And after spending much of the Super Rugby Pacific season on the outer at the NSW Waratahs, Tane Edmed suddenly found himself as Schmidt’s go-to five-eighth in Europe.

Until Carter Gordon became the coach’s new man after returning to rugby following an ill-fated stint in the NRL with the Gold Coast Titans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ben Donaldson and Hamish Stewart also featured off the bench this year, leaving fans with little idea who will be Australia’s playmaker at the first World Cup on home soil since the Wallabies lost a heartbreaking final to England in extra time in 2003.

Related

RWC 2027: World Rugby Chair outlines ‘party like nothing on Earth’

World Rugby Chair Brett Robinson believes the expanded 24-team tournament will be “a party like nothing on Earth.”

Read Now

Schmidt, who will hand over the reins to Les Kiss next July, giving the Queenslander little more than a year to ready the Wallabies for the global showpiece, accepts the uncertainty is an issue.

“I do think the 10 is such a hub for what you’re looking to achieve,” the New Zealander said after the Wallabies were drawn in the same pool as the mighty All Blacks for the first time in World Cup history.

“They run so much of the game, they are the game driver and that was one of the frustrations probably with Carter coming in.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He picked up that (quad) injury and then, kind of the last play of the Thursday, before we played France, he pulled up a little bit lame.

“We were hoping that he might get through and be able to do the captain’s run, but when that wasn’t the case.

“Tane came in and Tane has made good strides and James O’Connor has really helped Tane. They’ve been a lot of time in South Africa together.

“There are other guys. Obviously we started the Lions series with Tom Lynagh and Tom did really well but, again, picked up injuries.

“We know that Ben Donaldson’s a good player as well.

“So we’re going to be watching closely and how things go through Super Rugby, but some consistency at 10 will help, without a doubt.

“We feel we’ve got some options, just none of them with massive experience.”

Unlike their trans-Tasman rivals.

Schmidt suspects the All Blacks will again deploy veterans Richie Mo’unga, Beauden Barrett and Damian McKenzie to the 2027 World Cup.

“That’s well over 200 Tests between them,” Schmidt noted.

“So that’s a difference. It doesn’t have to be an advantage if we’ve had the time to really develop someone in that position.”

Recommended

RWC 2027: World Rugby Chair outlines ‘party like nothing on Earth’

INTERVIEW

The miracle moment behind All Blacks Sevens’ Dubai title run

INTERVIEW

Australia's fourth debutant with a knack for big game tries

USA captain eyes Antoine Dupont battle after Rugby World Cup draw

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Sevu Reece to end All Blacks career with France move, but there's one snag

12
2

'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

46
3

Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

31
4

The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

36
5

All Blacks great suffers huge plummet in RugbyPass Top 100 in 2025

8
6

'He’s a good friend and I'm devastated': Joe Heyes

1
7

Rated: The best and worst Springboks of 2025

3
8

'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

95

Comments

1 Comment
B
Bazzallina 6 days ago

ATM for me it’s all coming back to Super form and fitness with Noah the same in Japan ( if he is still keen?) every dude who has chucked on the 10 jersey this year had moments but imo none have really grabbed it for a variety of reasons, not ideal but Joe is right, there is still time and even after 26 there is still time

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Ross Byrne: 'I've played Munster many times away. I have a very good record there'

Munster away in the Champions Cup can be daunting but Ross Byrne will lean into his Leinster experience to rally Gloucester.

LONG READ

Ellie Kildunne: Why the Women's World Cup was like a wedding and a divorce

Kildunne is one of the biggest names in the women’s game, and she has in part earned that through proving herself to be not only a consistent player but also a big-game player.

LONG READ

Should Fabien Galthie take the hint from UBB's bullfighters?

A chastening loss to the Springboks suggests France's future lies with the free-wheeling European champions, not the serial Toulousain winners.

130

Comments on RugbyPass

S
Stuart Lee 23 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

100% agree with Guscott. The Boks will be the most dominant team only when they show that they are truly the best. This will be achieved at the next RWC. 3 peat on the cards. Imagine Rassie using the pool games like training runs. No point in winning or being 2nd in the pool just to face either of the only 2 other competent teams (All Blacks and England) early in the RWC2027. Boks to finish 3rd in Pool B then play Ireland or Scotland with a fresh pack of forwards who have been rested for 2 weeks. Bokbefok.

95 Go to comments
u
unknown 29 minutes ago
Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

Kolisi, I feel, is overrated and has always been given more exposure, purely because of who he is.

With regards to Pollock - he has come in at such pace and made immediate impacts such that he, in all reality, should be given the spot he was.



...

31 Go to comments
T
TM 1 hour ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

Keep on living in the past !…..see you in 2027 boet !

95 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

Painful

280 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
'It’s a bittersweet time': Crusaders confirm Sevu Reece's departure

If a few balls arrive to them….

4 Go to comments
S
SJ 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Absolutely!

46 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

It is pretty obvious you have to be right all the time, and you cannot bear it when things do not go your way.

You start attacking the man not the ball.



...

280 Go to comments
T
TR0011 1 hour ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 | Best Rugby Player in the World | RugbyPass

This is good stuff, appreciate RP building this out, spent hours on it already! - also how’d you get a stat for every player?

25 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Remember the time Sexton came down from the stands in a game he was not playing in to abuse the referee? - he was conveniently given a 3 week suspension so that he would be available for all of Ireland’s World Cup fixtures when the maximum is 52 weeks. I wonder how they decided 3 matches was enough?

Remember Owen Farrell receiving his SECOND head to shoulder ban of 2023 in August, and 5th of his career, and 6 Nations rescinding the clear and obvious red card so that it didn’t interfere with poor Owen’s world cup prep, and only after a legal challenge form World Rugby was it even acknowledged that he has once again clattered someone in the head? And they then made up a new rule so they could reduce his ban to only 4 weeks when he should have been looking at 12 weeks, so that he would be available for the world cup? And that doesn’t include multiple shoulders to the head he was only penalised for where any other player would get an immediate yellow or red. There was 2 in 2 weeks against NZ and SA one year.



...

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I’m very close to upgrading it to a 1620 word apology out of sheer boredom.

46 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 2 hours ago
The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

So far for the Lions in the URC, he has got 10 mins vs Zebre and 6 vs the Bulls.

36 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Aside from Eben’s case. You said there was no excuse for eye gouging. WR has set a precedent that retaliation is fine for grabbing testicles. I assume eye gouging must be okay in that case too?

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Sexton and Farrell have received bans foe their (relatively minor) infractions. Not sure what you are implying with them.

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I didn’t see him claim that and no evidence of it exists. Etzebeth claimed he was in danger of being “rag dolled”.

No excuse for eye gouging under any circumstances including retaliation.



...

46 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

It is so obvious from every video and image that he repeatedly and deliberately went for his eyes.

Translation:



...

46 Go to comments
K
Koro Teeps 2 hours ago
Jason Holland confirms Super Rugby move after All Blacks exit

And NDAs

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I don’t buy it for one minute. He’s a failure in my eyes. He can’t even dislodge an eyeball with his thumb. So much for being strong.

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

What if someone grabs your testicles? Can you eye gouge then?

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

You didn’t defend Earl’s selection against all comers. You didn’t defend it in conversation with me. I don’t need to ask PMcD because I have read your comments.

I wasn’t campaigning for Fin Smith at the start of the 6N. You’re lying! But Fin Smith did deserve the shirt by the end of the 6N. Marcus Smith never did.



...

280 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Even so, he needs a better publicist.

46 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT