Australia's fourth debutant with a knack for big game tries

Australia is set to unveil another men’s debutant in Cape Town in the form of boom teenager Beau Morrison.

Morrison, 19, will be the fourth Australian men’s debutant this season after Liam Barry blooded rookie trio Will Cartwright, Ethan McFarland and Harry Wilson en route to a silver medal in Dubai.

The Knox Grammar product earned his maiden call to Barry’s squad after an impressive 2025 with the Australia U20 program.

Now, he’ll find himself running out at the DHL Stadium in Sevens gold following a hamstring injury to veteran playmaker Maurice Longbottom.

A versatile backrower in XVS, Morrison was a standout performer for Chris Whittaker’s Junior Wallabies last season in a quality backrow unit featuring Sevens teammate Ade Ekanayake.

Morrison shone at number eight during Australia’s unbeaten U20 Rugby Championship campaign, playing every minute against New Zealand (including an 83rd-minute try) and South Africa before coming off the bench against Argentina.

He then featured in four U20 World Championship games, earning starts against South Africa and Scotland during pool play and providing impact as a finisher in Australia’s 68-40 win over England in the fifth-place final.

Morrison’s resume also includes a Super Rugby U19 title with the Brumbies in 2024 – in which he scored the match-sealing try – and a taste of junior Aussie Sevens at the 2022 Global Youth 7s.

Beau Morrison

Age: 19

Position: Backrow

Height: 193cm

Weight: 96kg

Played Australian Youth 7s in 2022, Australia in 2024