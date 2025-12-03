Northern Edition
Rugby World Cup

Scott Barrett's 2027 plan explains everything about his form

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 01: Captain Scott Barrett of the All Blacks leads the team off the field prior to the The Gallagher Cup: The Rematch against Ireland at Soldier Field on November 01, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

All Blacks captain Scott Barrett endured plenty of speculation in 2025 surrounding his Super Rugby form with the Crusaders.

Many felt the enforcer lock was below his best, even questioning whether he belonged in the All Blacks, even as captain.

Speaking after the announcement of the Rugby World Cup draw, Barrett revealed he is working to a long-term plan to manage his load in order to peak when it matters.

“Off the back of the last World Cup, I took some time to basically say, how could I be at the next World Cup, and be still contributing in a big way to this team?” he said.

“So that was part of the strategy, to break it into two sort of segments, and have a break at the back of the first two years. It has been a big couple of years in the role as captain, this break is at a good time.”

Barrett will take time off to recharge before targeting the tail end of the Super Rugby season with the Crusaders for a return.

That leaves 18 months for him to hit his straps and peak by late 2027 when the Rugby World Cup is held across September-November.

“Ultimately, I want to be at the other side of this [break] come May, for 18 months of rugby that can ultimately contribute to a team lifting the World Cup.”

The question marks over his form may not be as worrisome as some believe, with the lock working to a long-term plan.

“I’m working through that at the moment,” he said of his 2026 plans.

“I’m planning on playing the tail end of Super Rugby Pacific. I would like a bit of rugby before the July series.

“I haven’t finalized and planned as yet, working through that at the moment.”

FEATURED
To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here 

Comments

15 Comments
J
JH 5 days ago

What form? He’s been there since 2016 and you could probably name one standout year (2023) and the rest has been distinctively average and getting worse.


He’s not the only veteran who went completely missing in the major Tests this year, including Ardie.

D
DH 6 days ago

Worst caprian since taine randell

J
JW 6 days ago

Just like the margins have closed between the worlds top dozen teams, so have they closed between All Blacks and those in Super Rugby.


Form matters more now, it has surpassed this gap, if you are not on form you should not be getting selected for the All Blacks. Picking players in form will deliver results and put the team in a better position come World Cup time.

B
Bazzallina 6 days ago

I agree JW even tho the Saders won again ( and I hate it 😂) on any given week more than ever any of our other sides can beat them and each other I put this mainly down to the tight 5 depth across the country look at the Canes Props stocks for example, Saders probs still win that battle but often before was a forgone conclusion to an extent

b
bd 7 days ago

I see Ben Smith and I pass.

H
Hammer Head 7 days ago

I haven’t finalized and planned as yet, working through that at the moment.

So what SB’s plans can tell us about his form is that he’s still working on it?

D
DH 6 days ago

His form is crap and he needs to come back and be way better

K
Karlos G 7 days ago

Good for him, step away from rugby spend more time with the family, let the body properly heal, rejuvenate.Hopefully come back a better player!

S
SB 7 days ago

One of the luxuries of having a club competition which is well suited for the national team.

J
JW 6 days ago

Really they all do it. Top players must be rested for like a dozen games in the Top 14, the most cowboy league at there.


French players that is, others not so much.

G
GP 7 days ago

Scott Barrett really hit his straps with the Crusaders , at the business end . Then when the Play Off’s came it was the same. David Havili did a great job as captain and Scott could contribute as part of the senior leadership group. People like Will Jordan etc.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
