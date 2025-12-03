Scott Barrett's 2027 plan explains everything about his form

All Blacks captain Scott Barrett endured plenty of speculation in 2025 surrounding his Super Rugby form with the Crusaders.

Many felt the enforcer lock was below his best, even questioning whether he belonged in the All Blacks, even as captain.

Speaking after the announcement of the Rugby World Cup draw, Barrett revealed he is working to a long-term plan to manage his load in order to peak when it matters.

“Off the back of the last World Cup, I took some time to basically say, how could I be at the next World Cup, and be still contributing in a big way to this team?” he said.

“So that was part of the strategy, to break it into two sort of segments, and have a break at the back of the first two years. It has been a big couple of years in the role as captain, this break is at a good time.”

Barrett will take time off to recharge before targeting the tail end of the Super Rugby season with the Crusaders for a return.

That leaves 18 months for him to hit his straps and peak by late 2027 when the Rugby World Cup is held across September-November.

“Ultimately, I want to be at the other side of this [break] come May, for 18 months of rugby that can ultimately contribute to a team lifting the World Cup.”

The question marks over his form may not be as worrisome as some believe, with the lock working to a long-term plan.

“I’m working through that at the moment,” he said of his 2026 plans.

“I’m planning on playing the tail end of Super Rugby Pacific. I would like a bit of rugby before the July series.

“I haven’t finalized and planned as yet, working through that at the moment.”

