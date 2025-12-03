Northern Edition
Rugby World Cup

Schmidt looks to RWC: ‘The character to be able to challenge South Africa’

By Finn Morton reporting from Sydney
Will Skelton of Australia during the Castle Lager Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Australia at DHL Stadium on August 23, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Australia’s path to the semi-final stage and beyond at Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 already has fans talking. The tournament draw on Wednesday placed the hosts alongside arch-rivals New Zealand in Pool A and set up some possible blockbuster knockout Tests.

This is the first time the Wallabies and All Blacks have been drawn in the same World Cup group, with the two former champions pitted against China and tournament newcomers Hong Kong China in one of the six pools.

The Wallabies are on a record-setting 11-Test losing streak against the All Blacks dating back to November 2020, but captain Harry Wilson remains confident. Australia showed signs of promise in this year’s Bledisloe Cup Series but couldn’t quite get the winning job done.

VIDEO

If the Wallabies top Pool A in two years’ time,  they would be one win away from facing the Pool B winner in the quarter-finals. Two-time defending World Cup winners the Springboks are early favourites to top that pool, drawn alongside Italy, Georgia and Romania.

Australia won five of their 15 Tests in 2025, but one of those triumphs came away to South Africa at Johannesburg’s Emirates Airline Park. The Wallabies fought their way back from 22-0 down to win 38-22, before a close clash between the same sides the following weekend in Cape Town.

“It wasn’t too different last World Cup with New Zealand, you’re either going to play South Africa in a quarter-final or Ireland and either way it was going to be really tough,” Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt told reporters on Wednesday evening.

“If you’re going to get into a final or into even a semi-final, you’re going to have to beat good teams to get there.

“I wouldn’t plot a path for sure, but you’ve got to be aware of who you’re likely to meet and I think the advantage of that is you know South Africa really well… I think the team have shown the character to be able to challenge South Africa.

“We saw them get better and better as the year went on. They got maybe some of their combinations sorted but on any given day, I still think the way this team can build their way forward on the confidence of some of the really good performances they’ve put together.

Related

‘We know we can beat them’: Wallabies’ World Cup pool fate revealed

The Wallabies are on an 11-Test losing streak against the All Blacks that dates back to November 2020, but they aren’t backing down from the challenge.

Read Now

“I know we didn’t get the result against France but there were glimpses right from the kick-off [of] what the team can do when they have the confidence to play.”

Whoever finishes second in Pool A will race on the Pool E runner-up in the round of 16, before a potential meeting with a Six Nations giant in the quarters. They would face the top-placed side out of Pool F – England, Wales, Tonga and Zimbabwe – for a spot in the final four.

While the Wallabies will be aware of their potential path through the World Cup knockouts, their focus will be on the All Blacks and their other two pool-stage rivals. Australia last defeated New Zealand on November 7, 2020, winning 24-22 at Suncorp Stadium.

“It’s really exciting. The Wallabies will play [New Zealand] four times in the lead-up and it gives you a great opportunity to really plot a path to get up and organise for that game,” Schmidt said.

Chile and Hong Kong China, they’re two newcomers that will challenge you in a different way; challenge you to keep that level of performance to a certain height so that when you hit the round of 16, you hit the ground running.

“I’m excited about the pathway that we can plot in between now and the next time we play New Zealand, but then also beyond that,” he added.

“I know that Les [Kiss] is pretty excited about where the team can get to… we didn’t have a good November and it’s impossible to hide that we didn’t have a good November. There were glimpses though and we can still build on those glimpses after a bit of an emotional rollercoaster of a year.

“Les is pretty excited to get started. Had a couple of good conversations with him today.”

How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on RugbyPass

S
Stuart Lee 23 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

100% agree with Guscott. The Boks will be the most dominant team only when they show that they are truly the best. This will be achieved at the next RWC. 3 peat on the cards. Imagine Rassie using the pool games like training runs. No point in winning or being 2nd in the pool just to face either of the only 2 other competent teams (All Blacks and England) early in the RWC2027. Boks to finish 3rd in Pool B then play Ireland or Scotland with a fresh pack of forwards who have been rested for 2 weeks. Bokbefok.

95 Go to comments
u
unknown 29 minutes ago
Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

Kolisi, I feel, is overrated and has always been given more exposure, purely because of who he is.

With regards to Pollock - he has come in at such pace and made immediate impacts such that he, in all reality, should be given the spot he was.



...

31 Go to comments
T
TM 1 hour ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

Keep on living in the past !…..see you in 2027 boet !

95 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

Painful

280 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
'It’s a bittersweet time': Crusaders confirm Sevu Reece's departure

If a few balls arrive to them….

4 Go to comments
S
SJ 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Absolutely!

46 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

It is pretty obvious you have to be right all the time, and you cannot bear it when things do not go your way.

You start attacking the man not the ball.



...

280 Go to comments
T
TR0011 1 hour ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 | Best Rugby Player in the World | RugbyPass

This is good stuff, appreciate RP building this out, spent hours on it already! - also how’d you get a stat for every player?

25 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Remember the time Sexton came down from the stands in a game he was not playing in to abuse the referee? - he was conveniently given a 3 week suspension so that he would be available for all of Ireland’s World Cup fixtures when the maximum is 52 weeks. I wonder how they decided 3 matches was enough?

Remember Owen Farrell receiving his SECOND head to shoulder ban of 2023 in August, and 5th of his career, and 6 Nations rescinding the clear and obvious red card so that it didn’t interfere with poor Owen’s world cup prep, and only after a legal challenge form World Rugby was it even acknowledged that he has once again clattered someone in the head? And they then made up a new rule so they could reduce his ban to only 4 weeks when he should have been looking at 12 weeks, so that he would be available for the world cup? And that doesn’t include multiple shoulders to the head he was only penalised for where any other player would get an immediate yellow or red. There was 2 in 2 weeks against NZ and SA one year.



...

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I’m very close to upgrading it to a 1620 word apology out of sheer boredom.

46 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 2 hours ago
The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

So far for the Lions in the URC, he has got 10 mins vs Zebre and 6 vs the Bulls.

36 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Aside from Eben’s case. You said there was no excuse for eye gouging. WR has set a precedent that retaliation is fine for grabbing testicles. I assume eye gouging must be okay in that case too?

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Sexton and Farrell have received bans foe their (relatively minor) infractions. Not sure what you are implying with them.

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I didn’t see him claim that and no evidence of it exists. Etzebeth claimed he was in danger of being “rag dolled”.

No excuse for eye gouging under any circumstances including retaliation.



...

46 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

It is so obvious from every video and image that he repeatedly and deliberately went for his eyes.

Translation:



...

46 Go to comments
K
Koro Teeps 2 hours ago
Jason Holland confirms Super Rugby move after All Blacks exit

And NDAs

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I don’t buy it for one minute. He’s a failure in my eyes. He can’t even dislodge an eyeball with his thumb. So much for being strong.

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

What if someone grabs your testicles? Can you eye gouge then?

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

You didn’t defend Earl’s selection against all comers. You didn’t defend it in conversation with me. I don’t need to ask PMcD because I have read your comments.

I wasn’t campaigning for Fin Smith at the start of the 6N. You’re lying! But Fin Smith did deserve the shirt by the end of the 6N. Marcus Smith never did.



...

280 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Even so, he needs a better publicist.

46 Go to comments
