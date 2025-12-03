Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
41 - 17
FT
27 - 35
FT
56 - 19
FT
34 - 14
FT
24 - 21
FT
33 - 20
FT
42 - 12
FT
Today
14:00
Tomorrow
12:00
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
11:30
Rugby World Cup

Red card history as Boks face Euro mission: RWC 2027 Pool B head-to-heads

English referee Wayne Barnes issues a red card to Italy's prop Andrea Lovotti (L) during the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Italy at the Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa in Shizuoka on October 4, 2019. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

South Africa have been placed in Pool B for the third consecutive tournament, as they look to complete a historic three-peat of titles and a fifth Rugby World Cup win overall.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Springboks are paired with three European teams, as they were in 2023, with Italy, perennial Rugby Europe champions Georgia and Romania tasked with taking on the world champions.

With each team playing three matches in the pool stages, there will be six fixtures per pool. The schedule will be announced on 3 February, 2026.

VIDEO

Here’s the overall Test head-to-head records of the teams involved, listing the highest-ranked team first:

South Africa (1) v Italy (10)
The Springboks’ only previous Rugby World Cup meeting with Italy was in Japan in 2019, en route to their third title. The Boks ran in seven tries in a 49-3 win against the Azzurri, who played with 14 men when prop Andrea Lovetti was sent off for a tip tackle.

Lovetti’s dismissal is one of three red cards issued in the last five meetings between these teams. Franco Mostert was dismissed in Turin in the Quilter Nations Series, although the red card was later rescinded by a disciplinary panel. And the match before that, in July 2025, saw Jasper Wiese sent off.

Overall Test head-to-head record: Played 19 – South Africa leads 18-1

Past RWC results: 2019 Pool – South Africa 49-3 Italy

South Africa (1) v Georgia (13)
South Afirca met Georgia when the Lelos made their Rugby World Cup in debut in Australia in 2003. With 20 minutes to go at Aussie Stadium, the underdogs trailed by just 13 points, but the Springboks regathered themselves and pulled away to win 46-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since that match, the sides have only met twice more, both times outside of the tournament, with the Springboks’ winning record remaining intact. Georgia were South Africa’s first opponents out of lockdown in 2021.

Overall Test head-to-head record: Played 3 – South Africa leads 3-0

Past RWC results: 2003 Pool – South Africa 46-19 Georgia

South Africa (1) v Romania (22) 
Both previous encounters came at Rugby World Cups, with the Springboks winning 21-8 at Newlands at RWC 1995 and 76-0 in Bordeaux at RWC 2023, which featured a hat-trick of tries from Makazole Mapimpi and Cobus Reinach. Reinach notched his treble inside 25 minutes, making it the second-fastest hat-trick in the tournament’s history. Reinach holds the record, having scooted over three times in 20 minutes against Canada in 2019.

Overall Test head-to-head record: Played 2 – South Africa leads 2-0

Past RWC results: 1995 Pool – South Africa 21-8 Romania; 2023 Pool – South Africa 76-0 Romania

ADVERTISEMENT

RWC 2027 Pool B

Italy (10) v Georgia (13)
There is always extra spice whenever these two teams meet, due to claims that Georgia deserve Italy’s place in the Guinness Men’s Six Nations.

With just three ranking places between them, it should be a hard-fought encounter. But the Azzurri boast the superior head-to-head record, Georgia having only won once, 28-19 in Batumi in 2022.

None of the previous six encounters have been at a Rugby World Cup, so 2027 will be their first tournament meeting.

Overall Test head-to-head record: Played 6 – Italy leads 5-1

Past RWC results: N/A

Italy (10) v Romania (22)
Italy and Romania will have been playing against each other for the best part of a century by the time they meet in Australia in 2027, with the first fixture dating back to 1934.

The Azzurri have beaten the Oaks more times than any other nation (25), with two of those victories coming at a Rugby World Cup. While he did not feature in the latter match in 2015, Mauro Bergamasco marked the end of an era in Italian rugby as he called time on his career. The 36-year-old was carried off Sandy Park on the shoulders of his team-mates having become just the second player to play in five Rugby World Cups.

Italy racked up their record score and enjoyed their biggest margin of victory when they won the last fixture, 57-7 in San Benedetto del Tronto in August 2023.

Overall Test head-to-head record: Played: 44 – Italy leads 25-16 with three draws

Past RWC results: 2007 Pool – Italy 24-18 Romania; 2015 Pool – Italy 32-22 Romania

Georgia (13) v Romania (22)
These two Rugby Europe heavyweights will collide for only the second time at a Rugby World Cup. Mamuka Gorgodze scored the only try of the Eastern European ‘derby’ in New Zealand in 2011, which the Lelos won 25-9.

Georgia have won the last nine matches all told, the last two by an identical 43-5 scoreline. Georgia’s dominance has been such that the Oaks have only scored single-figure points in the last four fixtures.

Overall Test head-to-head record: Played 30 – Georgia leads 20-9 with one draw

Past RWC results: 2011 Pool – Georgia 25-9 Romania


To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here 

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Sevu Reece to end All Blacks career with France move, but there's one snag

12
2

'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

46
3

Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

31
4

The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

36
5

All Blacks great suffers huge plummet in RugbyPass Top 100 in 2025

8
6

'He’s a good friend and I'm devastated': Joe Heyes

1
7

Rated: The best and worst Springboks of 2025

3
8

'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

95

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Ross Byrne: 'I've played Munster many times away. I have a very good record there'

Munster away in the Champions Cup can be daunting but Ross Byrne will lean into his Leinster experience to rally Gloucester.

LONG READ

Ellie Kildunne: Why the Women's World Cup was like a wedding and a divorce

Kildunne is one of the biggest names in the women’s game, and she has in part earned that through proving herself to be not only a consistent player but also a big-game player.

LONG READ

Should Fabien Galthie take the hint from UBB's bullfighters?

A chastening loss to the Springboks suggests France's future lies with the free-wheeling European champions, not the serial Toulousain winners.

130

Comments on RugbyPass

S
Stuart Lee 9 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

100% agree with Guscott. The Boks will be the most dominant team only when they show that they are truly the best. This will be achieved at the next RWC. 3 peat on the cards. Imagine Rassie using the pool games like training runs. No point in winning or being 2nd in the pool just to face either of the only 2 other competent teams (All Blacks and England) early in the RWC2027. Boks to finish 3rd in Pool B then play Ireland or Scotland with a fresh pack of forwards who have been rested for 2 weeks. Bokbefok.

95 Go to comments
u
unknown 15 minutes ago
Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

Kolisi, I feel, is overrated and has always been given more exposure, purely because of who he is.

With regards to Pollock - he has come in at such pace and made immediate impacts such that he, in all reality, should be given the spot he was.



...

31 Go to comments
T
TM 55 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

Keep on living in the past !…..see you in 2027 boet !

95 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

Painful

280 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
'It’s a bittersweet time': Crusaders confirm Sevu Reece's departure

If a few balls arrive to them….

4 Go to comments
S
SJ 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Absolutely!

46 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

It is pretty obvious you have to be right all the time, and you cannot bear it when things do not go your way.

You start attacking the man not the ball.



...

280 Go to comments
T
TR0011 1 hour ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 | Best Rugby Player in the World | RugbyPass

This is good stuff, appreciate RP building this out, spent hours on it already! - also how’d you get a stat for every player?

25 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Remember the time Sexton came down from the stands in a game he was not playing in to abuse the referee? - he was conveniently given a 3 week suspension so that he would be available for all of Ireland’s World Cup fixtures when the maximum is 52 weeks. I wonder how they decided 3 matches was enough?

Remember Owen Farrell receiving his SECOND head to shoulder ban of 2023 in August, and 5th of his career, and 6 Nations rescinding the clear and obvious red card so that it didn’t interfere with poor Owen’s world cup prep, and only after a legal challenge form World Rugby was it even acknowledged that he has once again clattered someone in the head? And they then made up a new rule so they could reduce his ban to only 4 weeks when he should have been looking at 12 weeks, so that he would be available for the world cup? And that doesn’t include multiple shoulders to the head he was only penalised for where any other player would get an immediate yellow or red. There was 2 in 2 weeks against NZ and SA one year.



...

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I’m very close to upgrading it to a 1620 word apology out of sheer boredom.

46 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 1 hour ago
The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

So far for the Lions in the URC, he has got 10 mins vs Zebre and 6 vs the Bulls.

36 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Aside from Eben’s case. You said there was no excuse for eye gouging. WR has set a precedent that retaliation is fine for grabbing testicles. I assume eye gouging must be okay in that case too?

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Sexton and Farrell have received bans foe their (relatively minor) infractions. Not sure what you are implying with them.

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I didn’t see him claim that and no evidence of it exists. Etzebeth claimed he was in danger of being “rag dolled”.

No excuse for eye gouging under any circumstances including retaliation.



...

46 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

It is so obvious from every video and image that he repeatedly and deliberately went for his eyes.

Translation:



...

46 Go to comments
K
Koro Teeps 2 hours ago
Jason Holland confirms Super Rugby move after All Blacks exit

And NDAs

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I don’t buy it for one minute. He’s a failure in my eyes. He can’t even dislodge an eyeball with his thumb. So much for being strong.

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

What if someone grabs your testicles? Can you eye gouge then?

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

You didn’t defend Earl’s selection against all comers. You didn’t defend it in conversation with me. I don’t need to ask PMcD because I have read your comments.

I wasn’t campaigning for Fin Smith at the start of the 6N. You’re lying! But Fin Smith did deserve the shirt by the end of the 6N. Marcus Smith never did.



...

280 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Even so, he needs a better publicist.

46 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT