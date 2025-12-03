Rassie Erasmus' cautious warning after Springboks learn World Cup pool
South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus has expressed his satisfaction with the pool the Springboks have been given for the 2027 World Cup, but warns against his side switching off mentally or physically.
In pursuit of an unprecedented ‘three-peat’, the Springboks find themselves in Pool B alongside Italy, Georgia and Romania following the draw in Sydney on Wednesday.
While the knockout stages could be troublesome for the reigning champions, with a potential quarter-final against the All Blacks and semi-final against France, Erasmus has said he is “pleased” with his group, with Italy, ranked 10th in the world, being their highest-ranked opponents.
Erasmus has lifted the Webb Ellis Cup in his two campaigns in charge of the Boks, but South Africa are all too aware that the pool stages can provide plenty of upsets, having succumbed to arguably the biggest shock in World Cup history when they lost to Japan in 2015, before still progressing to the semi-finals.
After discovering South Africa’s World Cup opponents, Erasmus said that his side are aware of what Italy “are capable of when they hit their straps,” having faced them three times this year already, and also acknowledged the physical challenge that both Georgia and Romania posed. It is for that reason, he urged his side “to be up mentally and physically for every match,” to avoid any more shocks.
“We are pleased with the pool we have been drawn in, but this is a World Cup, and every team will go out there with great passion and do their utmost to represent their nations with pride,” said Erasmus.
“There have been surprises in the tournament before, so we’ll need to be up mentally and physically for every match.
“Italy may be ranked 10th in the world, but they showed us what they are capable of when they hit their straps earlier this season, even though the scorelines may not have reflected that.
“Georgia and Romania are also extremely physical and passionate teams, and we’ve faced them before, so we know how tough they can be on the day if we give them space and opportunities to play to their potential.”
In Rassie I trust to get us through the top 16. After that it is 23WC all over again. Geez WR just can't seem to get it right. Aslong as England and Ireland have easy roads to the semis everything is hunky dory
I watched the draw live, and am still trying to figure out how WR rigged it.
I mean, three Aussies and a Kiwi, willingly engaging in a plot to rig the draw for Eng and Ire, all whilst making sure SA + NZ are unfairly treated??
Where can I buy your brand of tin foil?!
Did Ireland have an easy road last time? I missed that!
Incredible. How do you think World Rugby rigged this to give England and Ireland easy rides?