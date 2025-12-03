Northern Edition
Rugby World Cup

What Scott Robertson makes of a potential All Blacks-Springboks quarter final

CARDIFF, WALES - NOVEMBER 22: Scott Robertson, Head Coach of New Zealand, looks on prior to the Quilter Nations Series 2025 match between Wales and New Zealand at the Principality Stadium on November 22, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The rugby world sat on the edge of their seats as the Rugby World Cup 2027 pools were drawn on Wednesday night in Sydney, and fans, pundits, and players were all quick to piece the puzzle together and find their teams’ respective routes to victory. For New Zealand, that route couldn’t be much more difficult.

The All Blacks will square off with tournament hosts, Australia, in Pool A, with the winner of that pool facing a third-placed team from pools C, E, or F in the round of 16. Should they advance from that stage, the quarter-final could see them face the winner of Pool B, which includes back-to-back world champions and New Zealand’s arch-rivals, South Africa.

Fellow top six team France are a potential semi-final opponent, while England, Ireland, and Argentina remain on the other side of the draw as potential finalists.

VIDEO

The possibility of an All Blacks-Springboks quarter-final was a major topic when New Zealand head coach Scott Robertson addressed the media on Thursday morning, following the draw.

Robertson shared what was going through his mind as the teams were drawn, and his initial reaction when it was confirmed his side would be pooled with trans-Tasman rivals, Australia.

“The deeper it went and the fewer balls that were in there, you felt it was inevitable, getting into Pool A and playing Aussie,” he said. “We get to play them quite a lot, but it will be pretty special and unique to do it at a Rugby World Cup, especially when it’s their one.

“And then it was looking through everyone else, seeing who it’s likely to be afterwards, what are the permutations, and who do we play after our pool?

“We knew Pool A and B get together, and that was one of the scenarios you look at; who’s going to be the lineup, who’s going to be first in that pool and second in that pool. You do a little bit of homework.

“You look at it and go, ‘okay, we get to play South Africa a lot, and this is just another time that you get to have a crack at it. Coming into a World Cup, you’re going to have to face someone in their form to win it, and if it’s in the quarter-final, that’s the way it works out, that’s just part of the draw. You’ve got to embrace it.”

The coach was keenly aware of how the knockout stages are set up and admitted to wanting to be a little further away from the world’s No. 1-ranked team, South Africa, in the draw.

“As I said, the inevitability of it, the further we got down, and then Brett (Robinson) only had three balls left, you were going, ‘okay, you have to be next, otherwise you’re playing South Africa’, because you knew you were going to be in pools B and A.”

Should New Zealand emerge from Pool A as the second seed, they would face the runner-up from Pool E in the round of 16, which includes France, Japan, the USA, and Samoa. From there, a quarter-final date with either the winner of Pool F (England, Wales, Tonga, Zimbabwe) or the runner-up in Pool B (South Africa, Italy, Georgia, Romania) would await.

Given all of the possible scenarios end with New Zealand potentially playing a fellow top-three team, Robertson was asked whether winning every pool game would actually benefit the All Blacks or not.

“That’s one of the anomalies of the way the format has gone along. And just with the sides of the draw, the way it shapes, sometimes it can form that way.

“But look, you play your best every Test, that’s the mindset you’ve got to have, but there’s definitely strategy there.”

K
KZ7 7 days ago

QF exit?well we’ve been there before

T
TokoRFC 7 days ago

Woe. The day the once mighty All Blacks are looking timorously at a world cup draw is upon us…


Credit to South Africa’s current form, this response in itself is a psychological victory for the Boks. Get your crayons out Scott, you’ve got plenty more homework to do!

J
Jbo 7 days ago

“…. and that QF exit will be my last game as AB coach”

S
SB 7 days ago

Speaking as if his job is secure for that World Cup I see.

A
Another 7 days ago

It is. He is contracted through the 2027 World Cup. I mean, he could be sacked, but what do want him to say: “Oh, I won’t be coach by then anyway”? Keep it real, mate.

Comments on RugbyPass

S
Stuart Lee 27 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

100% agree with Guscott. The Boks will be the most dominant team only when they show that they are truly the best. This will be achieved at the next RWC. 3 peat on the cards. Imagine Rassie using the pool games like training runs. No point in winning or being 2nd in the pool just to face either of the only 2 other competent teams (All Blacks and England) early in the RWC2027. Boks to finish 3rd in Pool B then play Ireland or Scotland with a fresh pack of forwards who have been rested for 2 weeks. Bokbefok.

95 Go to comments
u
unknown 33 minutes ago
Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

Kolisi, I feel, is overrated and has always been given more exposure, purely because of who he is.

With regards to Pollock - he has come in at such pace and made immediate impacts such that he, in all reality, should be given the spot he was.



...

31 Go to comments
T
TM 1 hour ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

Keep on living in the past !…..see you in 2027 boet !

95 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

Painful

280 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
'It’s a bittersweet time': Crusaders confirm Sevu Reece's departure

If a few balls arrive to them….

4 Go to comments
S
SJ 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Absolutely!

46 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

It is pretty obvious you have to be right all the time, and you cannot bear it when things do not go your way.

You start attacking the man not the ball.



...

280 Go to comments
T
TR0011 2 hours ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 | Best Rugby Player in the World | RugbyPass

This is good stuff, appreciate RP building this out, spent hours on it already! - also how’d you get a stat for every player?

25 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Remember the time Sexton came down from the stands in a game he was not playing in to abuse the referee? - he was conveniently given a 3 week suspension so that he would be available for all of Ireland’s World Cup fixtures when the maximum is 52 weeks. I wonder how they decided 3 matches was enough?

Remember Owen Farrell receiving his SECOND head to shoulder ban of 2023 in August, and 5th of his career, and 6 Nations rescinding the clear and obvious red card so that it didn’t interfere with poor Owen’s world cup prep, and only after a legal challenge form World Rugby was it even acknowledged that he has once again clattered someone in the head? And they then made up a new rule so they could reduce his ban to only 4 weeks when he should have been looking at 12 weeks, so that he would be available for the world cup? And that doesn’t include multiple shoulders to the head he was only penalised for where any other player would get an immediate yellow or red. There was 2 in 2 weeks against NZ and SA one year.



...

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I’m very close to upgrading it to a 1620 word apology out of sheer boredom.

46 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 2 hours ago
The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

So far for the Lions in the URC, he has got 10 mins vs Zebre and 6 vs the Bulls.

36 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Aside from Eben’s case. You said there was no excuse for eye gouging. WR has set a precedent that retaliation is fine for grabbing testicles. I assume eye gouging must be okay in that case too?

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Sexton and Farrell have received bans foe their (relatively minor) infractions. Not sure what you are implying with them.

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I didn’t see him claim that and no evidence of it exists. Etzebeth claimed he was in danger of being “rag dolled”.

No excuse for eye gouging under any circumstances including retaliation.



...

46 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

It is so obvious from every video and image that he repeatedly and deliberately went for his eyes.

Translation:



...

46 Go to comments
K
Koro Teeps 2 hours ago
Jason Holland confirms Super Rugby move after All Blacks exit

And NDAs

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I don’t buy it for one minute. He’s a failure in my eyes. He can’t even dislodge an eyeball with his thumb. So much for being strong.

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

What if someone grabs your testicles? Can you eye gouge then?

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

You didn’t defend Earl’s selection against all comers. You didn’t defend it in conversation with me. I don’t need to ask PMcD because I have read your comments.

I wasn’t campaigning for Fin Smith at the start of the 6N. You’re lying! But Fin Smith did deserve the shirt by the end of the 6N. Marcus Smith never did.



...

280 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Even so, he needs a better publicist.

46 Go to comments
Close
