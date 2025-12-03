Fabien Galthié envisages little change in rugby's world order

Much changed in the World Rugby Rankings in 2025, especially for England, who shot up from seventh at the start of the year to third and secured a place in Band 1 for the recently completed Rugby World Cup 2027 draw.

Meanwhile, Ireland and Scotland were two teams in the top 10 who lost multiple places, dropping to fourth and ninth, respectively.

However, France head coach Fabien Galthié, whose side retreated from fourth to fifth, reckons changes between now and the start of RWC 2027 will be minimal and supports the decision of World Rugby to hold the draw almost two years out from the tournament rather than in a shorter timeframe, like FIFA does with the football World Cup.

“I don’t necessarily see the hierarchy changing that much. Football is not facing the same constraints,” he said.

“Having the draw early allows all nations to know well in advance where their base camps will be and which stadiums they will play in.

“For supporters, it represents a significant commitment – it’s a long-haul destination for everyone. On a global scale, two years is a good timeframe.

