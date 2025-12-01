Northern Edition
Rugby World Cup

World Rugby Men's Rankings winners and losers in 2025

Earl played a leading role in England's memorable victory over New Zealand (Photo Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images)

The World Rugby Rankings have taken on added importance this year given their role in devising the seedings for the Rugby World Cup 2027 Draw, which can be watched live from Sydney on RugbyPass TV this Wednesday (09:00 GMT).

Take England, for example. They started the year on the back foot, lying in seventh after an underwhelming set of results in 2024, and outside of the top band and facing a tougher RWC 2027 pool unless things improved.

And improve they did. Steve Borthwick’s side are currently on an 11-match winning run, dating back to the very first game of the year, a 27-22 defeat to Ireland in Dublin, and have surged up to third in the world, securing their place in the top band of seeds as a result.

VIDEO

While Chile have matched England’s four-place rise up the rankings in 2025, going from 21st at the start of the year to an all-time high of 17th, none of the teams who’ve qualified for RWC 2027 have added as many points to their rating as England.

RWC 2027 Draw

England kicked off the year with a rating of 82.31 points and that has soared to 89.41 – an increase of 7.1 points. Chile’ rating went up by exactly five points to 66.72, which was enough for them to climb into band three for their second Rugby World Cup.

Like Chile, 14th-ranked Uruguay are currently at their highest-ever position, having gained three places, while fast-improving Spain have moved from 18th to 15th, after gains of 2.13 and 3.03 points, respectively.

On the flipside, Samoa started 2025 ranked 14th and with designs on a place in band two. However, a winless Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup campaign and a series of RWC qualifier failures led to the Pacific Islanders falling five places to a record low of 19th, putting them in band four for Wednesday’s draw.

The spectacular loss of 6.25 points from their rating is unmatched by any team in the world’s top 25. Portugal, however, have retreated alarmingly, with the euphoria of their successful RWC 2023 campaign well and truly extinguished.

Os Lobos had to settle for a disappointing fourth place in the Rugby Europe Men’s Championship and have continued to struggle since, leading to a four-place fall to 20th and the loss of 3.84 points.

Higher up, Ireland and France were the only teams in band one to lose both places and points. Having entered the year second only to South Africa, Ireland are down to fourth with 2.81 points knocked off their rating, which now stands at 87.97 points. Six Nations winners France have fallen to fifth with a revised rating of 87.24 points.

World Rankings changes – Jan 1, 2025 to now

POSN TEAMSTARTENDDIFF
1 (-)S AFRICA92.7893.94+1.16
2 (+1)N ZEALAND90.3390.36+0.03
3 (+4)ENGLAND82.3189.41+7.1
4 (-2)IRELAND90.7887.97-2.81
5 (-1)FRANCE88.5187.24-1.27
6 (-1)ARGENTINA84.9784.970
7 (+1)AUSTRALIA81.5281.53+0.01
8 (+1)FIJI80.0781.14+1.07
9 (-3)SCOTLAND83.3480.22-3.12
10 (-)ITALY78.6478.98+0.34
11 (-)WALES74.0174.23+0.22
12 (+1)JAPAN72.9574.09+1.14
13 (-1)GEORGIA73.8573.18-0.67
14 (+3)URUGUAY67.0669.19+2.13
15 (+3)SPAIN65.9869.01+3.03
16 (-1)USA70.0268.26-1.76
17 (+4)CHILE61.7266.72+5.00
18 (+1)TONGA65.4666.66+1.20
19 (-5)SAMOA72.6866.43-6.25
20 (-4)PORTUGAL68.8264.98-3.84
21 (+7)BELGIUM56.5162.32+5.81
22 (-2)ROMANIA63.0161.5-1.51
23 (-1)HK CHINA59.4959.61+0.12
24 +2)ZIMBABWE57.1658.8+1.64
25 (-2)CANADA59.1858.76-0.42

England's worst-case 2027 World Cup pool sees English great coming back to haunt them

The rugby world is now just days away from finding out the pools for the 2027 World Cup in Australia, with the pool draw available to watch live on RugbyPass TV on Wednesday. 

Read Now


To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here 

Comments

4 Comments
P
Poorfour 9 days ago

It’s surprising that the article doesn’t mention Scotland who in absolute terms have experienced the third biggest drop in both points and position, but more importantly are the only Tier 1 team to drop into a lower pool.


That said, it’s probably reflective less of Scotland’s own performances (though a top pool position was certainly within their grasp against NZ and Argentina) than England reversing the drop in their position from last year’s string of narrow losses in the summer and AIs. Which, if you’re a Scotland fan, must make it all the more galling.

S
SB 9 days ago

Belgium showing their development.

M
Mikewoott 9 days ago

“Six Nations Grand Slam Winners France”! Last time I checked, England beat France to start their 11-match unbeaten run 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

J
Jon 9 days ago

Brain freeze!

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Comments on RugbyPass

S
Stuart Lee 12 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

100% agree with Guscott. The Boks will be the most dominant team only when they show that they are truly the best. This will be achieved at the next RWC. 3 peat on the cards. Imagine Rassie using the pool games like training runs. No point in winning or being 2nd in the pool just to face either of the only 2 other competent teams (All Blacks and England) early in the RWC2027. Boks to finish 3rd in Pool B then play Ireland or Scotland with a fresh pack of forwards who have been rested for 2 weeks. Bokbefok.

95 Go to comments
u
unknown 18 minutes ago
Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

Kolisi, I feel, is overrated and has always been given more exposure, purely because of who he is.

With regards to Pollock - he has come in at such pace and made immediate impacts such that he, in all reality, should be given the spot he was.



...

31 Go to comments
T
TM 58 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

Keep on living in the past !…..see you in 2027 boet !

95 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

Painful

280 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
'It’s a bittersweet time': Crusaders confirm Sevu Reece's departure

If a few balls arrive to them….

4 Go to comments
S
SJ 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Absolutely!

46 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

It is pretty obvious you have to be right all the time, and you cannot bear it when things do not go your way.

You start attacking the man not the ball.



...

280 Go to comments
T
TR0011 1 hour ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 | Best Rugby Player in the World | RugbyPass

This is good stuff, appreciate RP building this out, spent hours on it already! - also how’d you get a stat for every player?

25 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Remember the time Sexton came down from the stands in a game he was not playing in to abuse the referee? - he was conveniently given a 3 week suspension so that he would be available for all of Ireland’s World Cup fixtures when the maximum is 52 weeks. I wonder how they decided 3 matches was enough?

Remember Owen Farrell receiving his SECOND head to shoulder ban of 2023 in August, and 5th of his career, and 6 Nations rescinding the clear and obvious red card so that it didn’t interfere with poor Owen’s world cup prep, and only after a legal challenge form World Rugby was it even acknowledged that he has once again clattered someone in the head? And they then made up a new rule so they could reduce his ban to only 4 weeks when he should have been looking at 12 weeks, so that he would be available for the world cup? And that doesn’t include multiple shoulders to the head he was only penalised for where any other player would get an immediate yellow or red. There was 2 in 2 weeks against NZ and SA one year.



...

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I’m very close to upgrading it to a 1620 word apology out of sheer boredom.

46 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 1 hour ago
The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

So far for the Lions in the URC, he has got 10 mins vs Zebre and 6 vs the Bulls.

36 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Aside from Eben’s case. You said there was no excuse for eye gouging. WR has set a precedent that retaliation is fine for grabbing testicles. I assume eye gouging must be okay in that case too?

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Sexton and Farrell have received bans foe their (relatively minor) infractions. Not sure what you are implying with them.

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I didn’t see him claim that and no evidence of it exists. Etzebeth claimed he was in danger of being “rag dolled”.

No excuse for eye gouging under any circumstances including retaliation.



...

46 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

It is so obvious from every video and image that he repeatedly and deliberately went for his eyes.

Translation:



...

46 Go to comments
K
Koro Teeps 2 hours ago
Jason Holland confirms Super Rugby move after All Blacks exit

And NDAs

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I don’t buy it for one minute. He’s a failure in my eyes. He can’t even dislodge an eyeball with his thumb. So much for being strong.

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

What if someone grabs your testicles? Can you eye gouge then?

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

You didn’t defend Earl’s selection against all comers. You didn’t defend it in conversation with me. I don’t need to ask PMcD because I have read your comments.

I wasn’t campaigning for Fin Smith at the start of the 6N. You’re lying! But Fin Smith did deserve the shirt by the end of the 6N. Marcus Smith never did.



...

280 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Even so, he needs a better publicist.

46 Go to comments
