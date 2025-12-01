Northern Edition
Rugby World Cup

England's worst-case 2027 World Cup pool sees English great coming back to haunt them

Maro Itoje of England lines up for the national anthem prior to the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between England and Argentina at Allianz Stadium on November 23, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

The rugby world is now just days away from finding out the pools for the 2027 World Cup in Australia, with the pool draw available to watch live on RugbyPass TV on Wednesday. 

Now ranked third in the world following their unbeaten Quilter Nations Series, England are grouped in Band 1 ahead of the draw, meaning they avoid being lumped with South Africa, the All Blacks, Ireland, France and Argentina.

Avoiding many of the giants of world rugby does not mean Steve Borthwick’s side are guaranteed a clean ride, far from it.

Bands 2, 3 and 4 are littered with pitfalls and bogey teams that could make England’s World Cup campaign a troublesome experience. With that said, there are plenty of teams that England would gladly see themselves drawn with when it takes place in Sydney on Wednesday.

A glance at Band 2 in the seedings – Australia, Fiji, Scotland, Italy, Wales and Japan – reads like a who’s who of teams who have a particular disdain for the Red Rose, and would do anything to beat their fiercest rivals at a World Cup.

Australia would be a particularly intimidating prospect for England. Not only are they the tournament hosts, but they are also the highest-ranked team currently in Band 2. The two sides are inured to each other at World Cups, having met in seven of the ten tournaments, including two finals. England have the better of the Wallabies at rugby’s showcase, winning four times and losing thrice. On top of that, England have won 11 of their 13 encounters over the last decade, meaning this may not necessarily be the hardest match-up there is to offer for Borthwick’s men.

England do not, however, boast a positive win record against Wales at World Cups, with their sole victory coming in the quarter-finals of the 2003 instalment on the way to winning the tournament. Wales have also inflicted upon England arguably their most galling loss in World Cup history, as they defeated them in the pool stages of their own World Cup in 2015. However, England are fresh from scoring their most points ever against Wales in their most recent meeting (a 68-14 win in the Six Nations this year), and the chasm between the two sides is the widest it has been in years, and it only looks like growing wider. There is no doubt Wales would bring their A-game to this fixture in the World Cup, but there are potentially harder opponents.

England have never lost to Scotland in a World Cup, beating them in 1991 and 2011, but what Scotland possess that no other team in Band 2 possesses is a positive win record over their bitter rivals across the last two World Cup cycles, dating back to 2016. Scotland have won five of their last 10 Calcutta Cup clashes, with one draw, with Gregor Townsend seemingly having England’s number. There may be six places separating England (third) and Scotland (ninth) in the World Rankings, but it is all but guaranteed that they will pull out all the stops when the men in white are stood in front of them. It is for that reason, this could well be England’s toughest pool opponent.

The best-case opponent among Band 2 would be Japan, with Eddie Jones’ side being the lowest-ranked team among the sextet, having just crept into the top 12 in the world rankings with a win over Georgia.

Among Band 3 – Georgia, Spain, Uruguay, USA, Chile, Tonga – Georgia would be England’s trickiest opponent based purely on rankings. England have never lost to any of these outfits, but Georgia were on the cusp of a Band 2 seeding, only to slip down one ranking place after losing 25-23 to Japan in November.

There is very little to separate Tonga and Chile in the world rankings, and though Chile are ranked marginally above the Pacific Islanders, Tonga will have the greater star power at the World Cup, with all players being available. England, and most other teams, would probably prefer lining up against Chile, therefore.

Band 4 – Samoa, Portugal, Romania, Hong Kong China, Zimbabwe, Canada – actually poses a trickier prospect than Band 3. Though Samoa snuck into the World Cup by the skin of their teeth, narrowly winning November’s Final Qualification Tournament thanks to having one more try bonus point than Belgium, a full-strength Samoan outfit is a different beast entirely. When they have all their players at their disposal, Samoa can be a handful for any team, and they may also be boosted by England great Manu Tuilagi switching allegiance for the tournament. On top of this, Samoa were indignant about their narrow 18-17 loss to Borthwick’s side the last time they met at the 2023 World Cup. Revenge would be on their mind.

Being ranked 25th in the world, Canada would be the ideal opponent from Band 4 for England.

Manu Tuilagi of England, wearing the match shirt of <a href=
Tumua Manu of Samoa” width=”1920″ height=”1079″ /> Manu Tuilagi of England, wearing the match shirt of Tumua Manu of Samoa (not pictured) after exchanging shirts, acknowledges the fans after the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between England and Samoa at Stade Pierre Mauroy on October 07, 2023 in Lille, France. (Photo by David Ramos – World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

England’s worst-case scenario for the Rugby World Cup 2027 pool draw: England, Scotland, Georgia, Samoa

England’s best-case scenario for the Rugby World Cup 2027 pool draw: England, Japan, Chile, Canada

Four Rugby World Cup seeding bands

Band 1: South Africa, New Zealand, England, Ireland, France, Argentina

Band 2: Australia, Fiji, Scotland, Italy, Wales, Japan

Band 3: Georgia, Spain, Uruguay, USA, Chile, Tonga

Band 4: Samoa, Portugal, Romania, Hong Kong China, Zimbabwe, Canada

Eddie Jones flags 'huger issues' than Etzebeth's 'minor incident' in Bok win

Japan head coach Eddie Jones has described Eben Etzebeth's apparent eye gouge of Wales' Alex Mann as "quite a minor incident" in the context of the match, highlighting Wales' development system as a graver concern in the wake of the game.

Read Now


S
Stuart 10 days ago

How many cards red and yellow has estebeth received in his career

u
unknown 12 minutes ago
Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

Kolisi, I feel, is overrated and has always been given more exposure, purely because of who he is.

With regards to Pollock - he has come in at such pace and made immediate impacts such that he, in all reality, should be given the spot he was.



...

31 Go to comments
T
TM 52 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

Keep on living in the past !…..see you in 2027 boet !

94 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

Painful

280 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
'It’s a bittersweet time': Crusaders confirm Sevu Reece's departure

If a few balls arrive to them….

4 Go to comments
S
SJ 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Absolutely!

46 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

It is pretty obvious you have to be right all the time, and you cannot bear it when things do not go your way.

You start attacking the man not the ball.



...

280 Go to comments
T
TR0011 1 hour ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 | Best Rugby Player in the World | RugbyPass

This is good stuff, appreciate RP building this out, spent hours on it already! - also how’d you get a stat for every player?

25 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Remember the time Sexton came down from the stands in a game he was not playing in to abuse the referee? - he was conveniently given a 3 week suspension so that he would be available for all of Ireland’s World Cup fixtures when the maximum is 52 weeks. I wonder how they decided 3 matches was enough?

Remember Owen Farrell receiving his SECOND head to shoulder ban of 2023 in August, and 5th of his career, and 6 Nations rescinding the clear and obvious red card so that it didn’t interfere with poor Owen’s world cup prep, and only after a legal challenge form World Rugby was it even acknowledged that he has once again clattered someone in the head? And they then made up a new rule so they could reduce his ban to only 4 weeks when he should have been looking at 12 weeks, so that he would be available for the world cup? And that doesn’t include multiple shoulders to the head he was only penalised for where any other player would get an immediate yellow or red. There was 2 in 2 weeks against NZ and SA one year.



...

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I’m very close to upgrading it to a 1620 word apology out of sheer boredom.

46 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 1 hour ago
The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

So far for the Lions in the URC, he has got 10 mins vs Zebre and 6 vs the Bulls.

36 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Aside from Eben’s case. You said there was no excuse for eye gouging. WR has set a precedent that retaliation is fine for grabbing testicles. I assume eye gouging must be okay in that case too?

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Sexton and Farrell have received bans foe their (relatively minor) infractions. Not sure what you are implying with them.

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I didn’t see him claim that and no evidence of it exists. Etzebeth claimed he was in danger of being “rag dolled”.

No excuse for eye gouging under any circumstances including retaliation.



...

46 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

It is so obvious from every video and image that he repeatedly and deliberately went for his eyes.

Translation:



...

46 Go to comments
K
Koro Teeps 2 hours ago
Jason Holland confirms Super Rugby move after All Blacks exit

And NDAs

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I don’t buy it for one minute. He’s a failure in my eyes. He can’t even dislodge an eyeball with his thumb. So much for being strong.

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

What if someone grabs your testicles? Can you eye gouge then?

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

You didn’t defend Earl’s selection against all comers. You didn’t defend it in conversation with me. I don’t need to ask PMcD because I have read your comments.

I wasn’t campaigning for Fin Smith at the start of the 6N. You’re lying! But Fin Smith did deserve the shirt by the end of the 6N. Marcus Smith never did.



...

280 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Even so, he needs a better publicist.

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

He needs to not deliberately eye-gouge!

46 Go to comments
