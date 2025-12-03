'Felt inevitable': Scott Robertson on All Blacks' Pool A fate

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson said it ‘felt inevitable’ that the All Blacks would end up in same pool as the Wallabies as the draw unfolded.

As the teams were drawn on Wednesday night in Sydney and the available options dwindled, Robertson had the feeling that this would happen.

“The deeper [the draw] it went, you know, the least balls that are in there, you sort of felt that was the inevitable of getting into pool A and playing Australia,” Robertson said.

“We get to play them quite a lot, but it’ll be just pretty special and unique to do it in a Rugby World Cup.”

Under Robertson the All Blacks have maintained a strong record over the Wallabies, winning all four contests over the last two years.

After former All Black assistant Joe Schmidt joined the Wallabies, a spicy rivalry was hyped up, but it has failed to deliver so far.

The opening game of the Rugby World Cup will feature host nation Australia and one of New Zealand, Chile and Hong Kong China, the two other Pool A teams.

While no announcement has been made, the All Blacks are prepared to play the opener again against the host nation after doing so against France in Paris in 2023.

“Obviously, there’s no guarantee to it, but you know, if it is at Optus and you’re playing in a full house, pretty special. It will be a pretty special moment, and one that is a play you look forward to. So close to home, there will be a lot of Kiwis there.”

Captain Scott Barrett knows exactly what that pressure feels like, having played in the 2023 World Cup opener which ended as New Zealand’s pool stage defeat.

“I think at some stage within the tournament, you play the world’s best,” Barrett told media.

“And I think we played France last time as the opening game, and that was a huge occasion for both teams.

“And I think at that point we lost to them, and we said, Okay, this isn’t our competition, but we’ve got every chance to still lift the World Cup’. And you know, we played Ireland in the quarter-final, another huge game.”

The All Blacks overcame that early loss to make the World Cup final, going down 12-11 after a first half red card to Sam Cane left them with 14 players.

“Along the way you’re going to play potentially, number 1, 2, and 3 in the world and it might not be in the final. So that’s the beauty of the World Cup. You’re going to have to peak at the right time.”