Rugby World Cup

USA captain eyes Antoine Dupont battle after Rugby World Cup draw

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 31: Antoine Dupont of France during the Guinness Six Nations 2025 match between France and Wales at Stade de France on January 31, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

USA captain Jason Damm can’t wait for the chance to take on France for the first time, with the Eagles drawn into Pool E for Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia. Pacific Nations Cup rivals Japan and Samoa round out an intriguing group.

World Rugby Chair Brett Robinson was in Sydney for the tournament draw on Wednesday, which saw the 24 qualifiers spread across six pools. World Cup hosts Australia will face arch-rivals New Zealand in Pool A, while Ireland and Scotland headline Pool D.

The USA know their pool-stage opponents, as they look ahead to their first Men’s Rugby World Cup appearance since 2019. Japan hosted that World Cup, but the USA failed to qualify for the tournament four years later in France.

VIDEO

Two years out from the World Cup, Damm has name-dropped Antoine Dupont as someone he would like to come up against in the Les Bleus side. Dupont has been injured since the Six Nations but is expected to return this weekend against Racing 92.

“From my experience playing tier one sides, it’s always nice to see how you stack up against those guys. It would be cool if Antoine Dupont is playing that match. I’ve never played against France so I’d love that opportunity,” Damm told reporters.

“I love playing against Japan. I really like their style and speed of play. They have really clear intentions of what they want to do, so every time we play against them, it’s great. And obviously Samoa brings the physicality.

“Oh, it’s immense. It’s everything. I have no ambition of being in the 2031 World Cup squad, I will be long gone by the time that comes around. But it’s such an exciting opportunity for the fellas who have the potential to be involved.

“I could have some overlap with those guys, so I can rub off a little bit of what it means to be an Eagle on them and help influence them. To go out and build solid performances and give these guys something to really strive towards. I remember being that young guy and looking up to the Eagles and really wanting that to be me one day.”

In the 2025 Pacific Nations Cup, the USA defeated Samoa 29-13 in the fifth-place play-off, which secured their place at Rugby World Cup 2027. Samoa drew 13-all with Belgium at The Final Qualification Tournament last month to book their ticket to Australia.

Japan defeated the USA 47-21 earlier this year, with the Brave Blossoms qualifying for the last two PNC Finals. The USA’s most recent win over a Tier One opponent was against Scotland in 2018, but anything can happen at a Rugby World Cup.

“I’m just excited to play. Excited to play against France as I’ve never played against them before,” Damm said.

“I think it’s about having complete buy-in to whatever plan the staff put in place for us. They do a great job of looking after us, making sure we are ready for the most important minutes. Training is crucial but if we have to dial it back to be ready for the game, we will.”

“We want to compete, we want to win, to generate energy, put a performance out that we are proud of. The results will speak for themselves but if we can continue to generate belief in the USA and in the younger generations, then it’s only going to bring positive things.”

Comments on RugbyPass

S
Stuart Lee 26 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

100% agree with Guscott. The Boks will be the most dominant team only when they show that they are truly the best. This will be achieved at the next RWC. 3 peat on the cards. Imagine Rassie using the pool games like training runs. No point in winning or being 2nd in the pool just to face either of the only 2 other competent teams (All Blacks and England) early in the RWC2027. Boks to finish 3rd in Pool B then play Ireland or Scotland with a fresh pack of forwards who have been rested for 2 weeks. Bokbefok.

95 Go to comments
u
unknown 32 minutes ago
Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

Kolisi, I feel, is overrated and has always been given more exposure, purely because of who he is.

With regards to Pollock - he has come in at such pace and made immediate impacts such that he, in all reality, should be given the spot he was.



...

31 Go to comments
T
TM 1 hour ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

Keep on living in the past !…..see you in 2027 boet !

95 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

Painful

280 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
'It’s a bittersweet time': Crusaders confirm Sevu Reece's departure

If a few balls arrive to them….

4 Go to comments
S
SJ 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Absolutely!

46 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

It is pretty obvious you have to be right all the time, and you cannot bear it when things do not go your way.

You start attacking the man not the ball.



...

280 Go to comments
T
TR0011 1 hour ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 | Best Rugby Player in the World | RugbyPass

This is good stuff, appreciate RP building this out, spent hours on it already! - also how’d you get a stat for every player?

25 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Remember the time Sexton came down from the stands in a game he was not playing in to abuse the referee? - he was conveniently given a 3 week suspension so that he would be available for all of Ireland’s World Cup fixtures when the maximum is 52 weeks. I wonder how they decided 3 matches was enough?

Remember Owen Farrell receiving his SECOND head to shoulder ban of 2023 in August, and 5th of his career, and 6 Nations rescinding the clear and obvious red card so that it didn’t interfere with poor Owen’s world cup prep, and only after a legal challenge form World Rugby was it even acknowledged that he has once again clattered someone in the head? And they then made up a new rule so they could reduce his ban to only 4 weeks when he should have been looking at 12 weeks, so that he would be available for the world cup? And that doesn’t include multiple shoulders to the head he was only penalised for where any other player would get an immediate yellow or red. There was 2 in 2 weeks against NZ and SA one year.



...

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I’m very close to upgrading it to a 1620 word apology out of sheer boredom.

46 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 2 hours ago
The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

So far for the Lions in the URC, he has got 10 mins vs Zebre and 6 vs the Bulls.

36 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Aside from Eben’s case. You said there was no excuse for eye gouging. WR has set a precedent that retaliation is fine for grabbing testicles. I assume eye gouging must be okay in that case too?

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Sexton and Farrell have received bans foe their (relatively minor) infractions. Not sure what you are implying with them.

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I didn’t see him claim that and no evidence of it exists. Etzebeth claimed he was in danger of being “rag dolled”.

No excuse for eye gouging under any circumstances including retaliation.



...

46 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

It is so obvious from every video and image that he repeatedly and deliberately went for his eyes.

Translation:



...

46 Go to comments
K
Koro Teeps 2 hours ago
Jason Holland confirms Super Rugby move after All Blacks exit

And NDAs

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I don’t buy it for one minute. He’s a failure in my eyes. He can’t even dislodge an eyeball with his thumb. So much for being strong.

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

What if someone grabs your testicles? Can you eye gouge then?

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

You didn’t defend Earl’s selection against all comers. You didn’t defend it in conversation with me. I don’t need to ask PMcD because I have read your comments.

I wasn’t campaigning for Fin Smith at the start of the 6N. You’re lying! But Fin Smith did deserve the shirt by the end of the 6N. Marcus Smith never did.



...

280 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Even so, he needs a better publicist.

46 Go to comments
