Rugby World Cup

Ben Tameifuna: 'Hopefully we can paint these Australian stadiums in red'

TOPSHOT - Tonga's players perform the sipi tau ahead of kick-off in the Autumn Nations Series international rugby union match between Scotland and Tonga at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on November 23, 2025. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP via Getty Images)

Tonga came away from the Rugby World Cup 2027 pool draw feeling pretty happy with their result, which saw them placed in Pool F alongside England, Wales and Zimbabwe.

The draw itself inspired some optimism for team captain Ben Tameifuna, and the fact that Pacific neighbours Australia are hosting it added excitement, promising to connect the team with fans.

Tonga head coach Tevita Tu’ifua said it was a blessing to be drawn in a pool with two teams he had played in World Cups during his playing career, England and Wales. He reflected on those two nations’ respective histories competing in Australia.

“With Wales, I would say they are now in a building phase,” he said. “Looking at their background of playing in Australia, I think they’ll handle it well, and so will England, having the background in Australia in the 2003 World Cup. Even though it will be an advantage for them to have that experience and the motivation, there could also be some more pressure on the players having that to live up to.”

Samoa: ‘The World Cup is always full of upsets… you need to have belief’

Samoa have failed to qualify for the knockout rounds at the last six Men’s Rugby World Cups, but they are intent on snapping that streak.

Tameifuna then outlined his expectations for the opponents his side will face in Pool F.

“What are we expecting of them? England and Wales are always going to be strong teams, being tier one nations. They’ve obviously got all the backing behind them.

“We’re on a building path as well as a team, and I feel like we’re heading in the right direction. 

“I don’t know much about Zimbabwe, but they’ve obviously earned their spot at a World Cup, so I believe this will be a huge occasion for them, especially with it being their first World Cup. So, they’ll be throwing the kitchen sink at it, having a crack and seeing whether they can produce an upset.

“As I said, I feel us as a Tongan team, we’re heading in the right direction, we’re slowly building, and anything can happen at World Cups. We’re pretty stoked with the pools, actually, we’re pretty happy and looking forward to it.”

Tameifuna was also excited to be playing in a Rugby World Cup in the southern hemisphere, so close to friends and family.

“Following the 2011 World Cup, we’re looking to build on that. Being in the southern hemisphere, it’s sort of in our backyard; people just have to fly to Australia from Tonga and New Zealand, as opposed to flying to Europe, so it will sort of be like a home away from home. We’re definitely looking forward to that.

“Hopefully, the red sea will turn up and show as much support for us as they do the Mate Ma’a Tonga team. We feed off that, and hopefully we can paint these Australian stadiums in red.”

Comments

2 Comments
B
Bazzallina 6 days ago

Best fans along with Samoa and Fiji

J
JW 6 days ago

Watched SRs draw video and like most everyone they’re craving the additions of some old stars. Those high profile players will be great for the other players in the squad but unless they commit now, have their 18+ months, unlike Mounga (who could have chosen to play for Ikale Tahi next year), as part of the team, they should only be supportive players. Perhaps on the bench. The team needs to rely on a committed and coordinated group of the want to topple England.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Comments on RugbyPass

S
Stuart Lee 13 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

100% agree with Guscott. The Boks will be the most dominant team only when they show that they are truly the best. This will be achieved at the next RWC. 3 peat on the cards. Imagine Rassie using the pool games like training runs. No point in winning or being 2nd in the pool just to face either of the only 2 other competent teams (All Blacks and England) early in the RWC2027. Boks to finish 3rd in Pool B then play Ireland or Scotland with a fresh pack of forwards who have been rested for 2 weeks. Bokbefok.

95 Go to comments
u
unknown 19 minutes ago
Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

Kolisi, I feel, is overrated and has always been given more exposure, purely because of who he is.

With regards to Pollock - he has come in at such pace and made immediate impacts such that he, in all reality, should be given the spot he was.



...

31 Go to comments
T
TM 59 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

Keep on living in the past !…..see you in 2027 boet !

95 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

Painful

280 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
'It’s a bittersweet time': Crusaders confirm Sevu Reece's departure

If a few balls arrive to them….

4 Go to comments
S
SJ 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Absolutely!

46 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

It is pretty obvious you have to be right all the time, and you cannot bear it when things do not go your way.

You start attacking the man not the ball.



...

280 Go to comments
T
TR0011 1 hour ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 | Best Rugby Player in the World | RugbyPass

This is good stuff, appreciate RP building this out, spent hours on it already! - also how’d you get a stat for every player?

25 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Remember the time Sexton came down from the stands in a game he was not playing in to abuse the referee? - he was conveniently given a 3 week suspension so that he would be available for all of Ireland’s World Cup fixtures when the maximum is 52 weeks. I wonder how they decided 3 matches was enough?

Remember Owen Farrell receiving his SECOND head to shoulder ban of 2023 in August, and 5th of his career, and 6 Nations rescinding the clear and obvious red card so that it didn’t interfere with poor Owen’s world cup prep, and only after a legal challenge form World Rugby was it even acknowledged that he has once again clattered someone in the head? And they then made up a new rule so they could reduce his ban to only 4 weeks when he should have been looking at 12 weeks, so that he would be available for the world cup? And that doesn’t include multiple shoulders to the head he was only penalised for where any other player would get an immediate yellow or red. There was 2 in 2 weeks against NZ and SA one year.



...

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I’m very close to upgrading it to a 1620 word apology out of sheer boredom.

46 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 1 hour ago
The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

So far for the Lions in the URC, he has got 10 mins vs Zebre and 6 vs the Bulls.

36 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Aside from Eben’s case. You said there was no excuse for eye gouging. WR has set a precedent that retaliation is fine for grabbing testicles. I assume eye gouging must be okay in that case too?

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Sexton and Farrell have received bans foe their (relatively minor) infractions. Not sure what you are implying with them.

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I didn’t see him claim that and no evidence of it exists. Etzebeth claimed he was in danger of being “rag dolled”.

No excuse for eye gouging under any circumstances including retaliation.



...

46 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

It is so obvious from every video and image that he repeatedly and deliberately went for his eyes.

Translation:



...

46 Go to comments
K
Koro Teeps 2 hours ago
Jason Holland confirms Super Rugby move after All Blacks exit

And NDAs

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I don’t buy it for one minute. He’s a failure in my eyes. He can’t even dislodge an eyeball with his thumb. So much for being strong.

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

What if someone grabs your testicles? Can you eye gouge then?

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

You didn’t defend Earl’s selection against all comers. You didn’t defend it in conversation with me. I don’t need to ask PMcD because I have read your comments.

I wasn’t campaigning for Fin Smith at the start of the 6N. You’re lying! But Fin Smith did deserve the shirt by the end of the 6N. Marcus Smith never did.



...

280 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Even so, he needs a better publicist.

46 Go to comments
Close
