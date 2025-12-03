Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
41 - 17
FT
27 - 35
FT
56 - 19
FT
34 - 14
FT
24 - 21
FT
33 - 20
FT
42 - 12
FT
Today
14:00
Tomorrow
12:00
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
11:30
Rugby World Cup

Fiji relish rare Argentina clash as long RWC streak with Wales ends

NEWCASTLE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 06: Fiji players sing their national anthem during the International Test match between Australia Wallabies and Fiji at McDonald Jones Stadium on July 06, 2025 in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Fiji’s pool-stage opponents at Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 have been revealed, with a rare clash with Argentina shaping up as “one of the highlights” of the tournament. With Spain and Canada rounding out Pool C, a long-lasting World Cup streak has also come to an end.

ADVERTISEMENT

This will be the first time since the 2003 Rugby World Cup in Australia that the Flying Fijians and Wales have not been drawn in the same group. They have met at the showpiece event in men’s rugby every four years since, almost always against the Wallabies.

Fiji will instead look ahead to renewing a rivalry with Argentina, who they haven’t played since August 18, 2003. Los Pumas joined The Rugby Championship nine years later, and have since emerged as the giant-slayers of men’s international rugby.

VIDEO

Argentina have defeated the Springboks during the 2024 TRC, before turning heads again with a win against the British & Irish Lions in Dublin earlier this year. They have since emerged victorious against the All Blacks and Wallabies.

“Spain and Argentina play a similar style of footy, they like to run, they like to throw the ball around, they like to keep the ball alive. Defensively, we need to be on our game when we play those teams,” coach Mick Byrne told reporters on Thursday.

“Canada, we’ve played a lot recently and they’re getting a really good structure around the way they’re playing. They’ve become very aggressive in their ball carries and their line speed’s improved a lot in defence.

“Having played Spain and Canada a bit in the last couple of years, we’ll keep an eye on them and we’ve got a good benchmark to see where they’re at and what improvements they’ve made.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Argentina play a great brand of rugby and the Fiji-Argentina game will be one of the highlights of the World Cup.

“Fiji have played Australia and Wales over the last couple of World Cups so it’s good to have a mix of other teams, I think that makes it exciting for us,” he added later.

Related

Rugby World Cup 2027 draw announcement delivers worrying showdown for All Blacks

The Rugby World Cup 2027 pools were confirmed in Wednesday’s draw in Sydney, which placed the tournament hosts Australia in the same group as their rivals, the All Blacks.

Read Now

“The beauty is we’re playing Argentina. Of all the teams there in the top six, there’s Ireland, France and England, we played Ireland last year, and France and England this year, and we’ll play the three of those teams next year.

“Then there’s the All Blacks, South Africa and Argentina and we’ve got one of those teams in our pool so that’s the exciting part, to be able to play another Southern Hemisphere team… we haven’t played [Argentina] since 2003 and it’s an exciting build-up for us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fiji’s last match of the 2025 Quilter Nations Series was a hard-fought eight-point win over Spain in Malaga. The Flying Fijians boast an unbeaten record in their all-time head-to-head meetings with Spain, and will look to maintain that at the World Cup.

This will be Canada’s 10th World Cup appearance, having missed out on the last tournament in France. Canada’s best record was a quarter-final finish at the 1991 World Cup, but they’ve won at last one match in six of their 10 tournament appearances.

“If you get to the World Cup Final it’s seven games so it’s a long tournament. You get to play teams that you may not get a chance to play very much so that’s exciting,” Byrne said.

“We’re going to get to play Argentina, I think the last time we played them was 2003 so they’re the exciting things.

“Being in our backyard, there’ll be a good following, we’ll have a lot of fans. We’re really looking forward to that, that’s an exciting part of having a World Cup in Australia is we know our Fijian families and communities in Australia are very strong.

“We wait now to see where our games are and where that’s going to happen, I think that’s going to be early in the New Year when we find that out. Then we can work on where we’re going to be based, and then we can connect with our communities when we get over there.”

Recommended

What Scott Robertson makes of a potential All Blacks-Springboks quarter final

Schmidt looks to RWC: ‘The character to be able to challenge South Africa’

How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

FEATURED

Eddie Jones identifies key area Japan need to nail after RWC 2027 draw

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Sevu Reece to end All Blacks career with France move, but there's one snag

12
2

'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

46
3

Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

31
4

The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

36
5

All Blacks great suffers huge plummet in RugbyPass Top 100 in 2025

8
6

'He’s a good friend and I'm devastated': Joe Heyes

1
7

Rated: The best and worst Springboks of 2025

3
8

'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

95

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Ross Byrne: 'I've played Munster many times away. I have a very good record there'

Munster away in the Champions Cup can be daunting but Ross Byrne will lean into his Leinster experience to rally Gloucester.

LONG READ

Ellie Kildunne: Why the Women's World Cup was like a wedding and a divorce

Kildunne is one of the biggest names in the women’s game, and she has in part earned that through proving herself to be not only a consistent player but also a big-game player.

LONG READ

Should Fabien Galthie take the hint from UBB's bullfighters?

A chastening loss to the Springboks suggests France's future lies with the free-wheeling European champions, not the serial Toulousain winners.

130

Comments on RugbyPass

S
Stuart Lee 16 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

100% agree with Guscott. The Boks will be the most dominant team only when they show that they are truly the best. This will be achieved at the next RWC. 3 peat on the cards. Imagine Rassie using the pool games like training runs. No point in winning or being 2nd in the pool just to face either of the only 2 other competent teams (All Blacks and England) early in the RWC2027. Boks to finish 3rd in Pool B then play Ireland or Scotland with a fresh pack of forwards who have been rested for 2 weeks. Bokbefok.

95 Go to comments
u
unknown 22 minutes ago
Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

Kolisi, I feel, is overrated and has always been given more exposure, purely because of who he is.

With regards to Pollock - he has come in at such pace and made immediate impacts such that he, in all reality, should be given the spot he was.



...

31 Go to comments
T
TM 1 hour ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

Keep on living in the past !…..see you in 2027 boet !

95 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

Painful

280 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
'It’s a bittersweet time': Crusaders confirm Sevu Reece's departure

If a few balls arrive to them….

4 Go to comments
S
SJ 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Absolutely!

46 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

It is pretty obvious you have to be right all the time, and you cannot bear it when things do not go your way.

You start attacking the man not the ball.



...

280 Go to comments
T
TR0011 1 hour ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 | Best Rugby Player in the World | RugbyPass

This is good stuff, appreciate RP building this out, spent hours on it already! - also how’d you get a stat for every player?

25 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Remember the time Sexton came down from the stands in a game he was not playing in to abuse the referee? - he was conveniently given a 3 week suspension so that he would be available for all of Ireland’s World Cup fixtures when the maximum is 52 weeks. I wonder how they decided 3 matches was enough?

Remember Owen Farrell receiving his SECOND head to shoulder ban of 2023 in August, and 5th of his career, and 6 Nations rescinding the clear and obvious red card so that it didn’t interfere with poor Owen’s world cup prep, and only after a legal challenge form World Rugby was it even acknowledged that he has once again clattered someone in the head? And they then made up a new rule so they could reduce his ban to only 4 weeks when he should have been looking at 12 weeks, so that he would be available for the world cup? And that doesn’t include multiple shoulders to the head he was only penalised for where any other player would get an immediate yellow or red. There was 2 in 2 weeks against NZ and SA one year.



...

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I’m very close to upgrading it to a 1620 word apology out of sheer boredom.

46 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 2 hours ago
The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

So far for the Lions in the URC, he has got 10 mins vs Zebre and 6 vs the Bulls.

36 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Aside from Eben’s case. You said there was no excuse for eye gouging. WR has set a precedent that retaliation is fine for grabbing testicles. I assume eye gouging must be okay in that case too?

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Sexton and Farrell have received bans foe their (relatively minor) infractions. Not sure what you are implying with them.

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I didn’t see him claim that and no evidence of it exists. Etzebeth claimed he was in danger of being “rag dolled”.

No excuse for eye gouging under any circumstances including retaliation.



...

46 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

It is so obvious from every video and image that he repeatedly and deliberately went for his eyes.

Translation:



...

46 Go to comments
K
Koro Teeps 2 hours ago
Jason Holland confirms Super Rugby move after All Blacks exit

And NDAs

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I don’t buy it for one minute. He’s a failure in my eyes. He can’t even dislodge an eyeball with his thumb. So much for being strong.

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

What if someone grabs your testicles? Can you eye gouge then?

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

You didn’t defend Earl’s selection against all comers. You didn’t defend it in conversation with me. I don’t need to ask PMcD because I have read your comments.

I wasn’t campaigning for Fin Smith at the start of the 6N. You’re lying! But Fin Smith did deserve the shirt by the end of the 6N. Marcus Smith never did.



...

280 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Even so, he needs a better publicist.

46 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT