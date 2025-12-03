Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
41 - 17
FT
27 - 35
FT
56 - 19
FT
34 - 14
FT
24 - 21
FT
33 - 20
FT
42 - 12
FT
Today
14:00
Tomorrow
12:00
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
11:30
Rugby World Cup

RWC 2027: World Rugby Chair outlines ‘party like nothing on Earth’

Brett Robinson, World Rugby Chair and former Australian international, James Slipper, Morgan Turinui, Alicia Lucas and Dan Carter attend the Men's Rugby World Cup 2027 Draw at Channel Nine Studios on December 03, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 will showcase the sport’s global presence and beauty across seven Australian cities over six weeks. World Rugby Chair Brett Robinson believes the expanded 24-team tournament will be “a party like nothing on Earth.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Robinson was in attendance at the tournament draw on Wednesday, as the pool stage of the 11th Men’s Rugby World Cup took shape. 24 teams have been spread across six pools, with the new-look format introducing a round of 16 for the first time.

USA coach Scott Lawrence has spoken about the Eagles’ hunger to reach the knockout rounds for the first time, as have Samoa, who are chasing a drought-breaking playoff berth. Those teams are in a pool with France and Japan, who all harbour ambitions of knockout rugby.

VIDEO

This will be a maiden World Cup appearance for Hong Kong China, who have been drawn into Pool A alongside Australia, New Zealand and Chile. Zimbabwe and Canada are among the nations returning to the sport’s showpiece event.

Robinson is anticipating a dramatic pool stage, saying “it’s going to be fascinating to see” who progresses. As the former Wallaby noted, rugby union is a worldwide sport, and Australian sports fans will see that first-hand in a little under two years.

“The beauty of rugby is we truly are a global sport. In this country, people who are domestically connected associate with the great sports in this country of AFL and rugby league but those sports are domestic sports,” Robinson told RugbyPass in Sydney.

“Our sport is truly a global game with over 130 members around the world, men’s and women’s. We have close to eight-million participants, two-million of those are women.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We just had a World Cup in the UK where we had 450,000 people attend a World Cup, we had a sold-out Twickenham.

“I think the wonderful thing about having the tournament here is it gives us a chance to showcase the global nature of our sport and the fact that we have all these countries from around the world that are coming here to compete truly, and that we as World Rugby are continuing to support those unions in participating.”

Related

Schmidt looks to RWC: ‘The character to be able to challenge South Africa’

Australia’s path to the semi-final stage and beyond at Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 already has fans talking.

Read Now

The Wallabies and All Blacks have been drawn in the same pool for the first time, which sparked immediate reaction and excitement from fans. Whoever tops Pool A will be one more win away from potentially facing the top-seeded side out of Pool B, which could be the Springboks.

Two-time defending champions, the Springboks, are the top-seeded side in Pool B, pitted against Italy, Georgia and Romania. Los Pumas and the Flying Fijians will meet for the first time in more than 20 years, in Pool C, along with Spain and Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT

Six Nations opponents Ireland and Scotland headline a tough Pool D, with Uruguay and Portugal. The USA are in Pool E with Northern Hemisphere heavyweights France, as well as Pacific Nations Cup rivals Japan and Samoa.

England and Wales will meet in a Men’s Rugby World Cup group for the first time since 2015, in Pool F with Tonga and Zimbabwe. The fixtures list will be announced in February 2026, as the excitement and anticipation for the biggest Rugby World Cup ever continues to build.

“The other great strength of our sport is we have wonderful values, and those values transcend across the globe, and they come through from players, coaches and all the supporters and the fans,” Robinson said.

“You will see, like we did with the Lions Series, all these people come to these shores here to invest and spend money in our country, but also to celebrate everything that is Australia but with a rugby culture. It’s going to be a party like nothing on Earth.

“Australians got a glimpse of it with the Lions, but this is now, 24 teams across seven cities over six weeks, 52 matches, a round of 16, the best teams in the world for six weeks fighting it out to a final here in Sydney.”

Recommended

USA captain eyes Antoine Dupont battle after Rugby World Cup draw

Ben Tameifuna: 'Hopefully we can paint these Australian stadiums in red'

Scott Barrett's 2027 plan explains everything about his form

USA ‘ready for whatever’ in first Men’s Rugby World Cup since 2019


To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here 

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Sevu Reece to end All Blacks career with France move, but there's one snag

12
2

'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

46
3

Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

31
4

The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

36
5

All Blacks great suffers huge plummet in RugbyPass Top 100 in 2025

8
6

'He’s a good friend and I'm devastated': Joe Heyes

1
7

Rated: The best and worst Springboks of 2025

3
8

'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

95

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Ross Byrne: 'I've played Munster many times away. I have a very good record there'

Munster away in the Champions Cup can be daunting but Ross Byrne will lean into his Leinster experience to rally Gloucester.

LONG READ

Ellie Kildunne: Why the Women's World Cup was like a wedding and a divorce

Kildunne is one of the biggest names in the women’s game, and she has in part earned that through proving herself to be not only a consistent player but also a big-game player.

LONG READ

Should Fabien Galthie take the hint from UBB's bullfighters?

A chastening loss to the Springboks suggests France's future lies with the free-wheeling European champions, not the serial Toulousain winners.

130

Comments on RugbyPass

S
Stuart Lee 22 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

100% agree with Guscott. The Boks will be the most dominant team only when they show that they are truly the best. This will be achieved at the next RWC. 3 peat on the cards. Imagine Rassie using the pool games like training runs. No point in winning or being 2nd in the pool just to face either of the only 2 other competent teams (All Blacks and England) early in the RWC2027. Boks to finish 3rd in Pool B then play Ireland or Scotland with a fresh pack of forwards who have been rested for 2 weeks. Bokbefok.

95 Go to comments
u
unknown 28 minutes ago
Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

Kolisi, I feel, is overrated and has always been given more exposure, purely because of who he is.

With regards to Pollock - he has come in at such pace and made immediate impacts such that he, in all reality, should be given the spot he was.



...

31 Go to comments
T
TM 1 hour ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

Keep on living in the past !…..see you in 2027 boet !

95 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

Painful

280 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
'It’s a bittersweet time': Crusaders confirm Sevu Reece's departure

If a few balls arrive to them….

4 Go to comments
S
SJ 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Absolutely!

46 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

It is pretty obvious you have to be right all the time, and you cannot bear it when things do not go your way.

You start attacking the man not the ball.



...

280 Go to comments
T
TR0011 1 hour ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 | Best Rugby Player in the World | RugbyPass

This is good stuff, appreciate RP building this out, spent hours on it already! - also how’d you get a stat for every player?

25 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Remember the time Sexton came down from the stands in a game he was not playing in to abuse the referee? - he was conveniently given a 3 week suspension so that he would be available for all of Ireland’s World Cup fixtures when the maximum is 52 weeks. I wonder how they decided 3 matches was enough?

Remember Owen Farrell receiving his SECOND head to shoulder ban of 2023 in August, and 5th of his career, and 6 Nations rescinding the clear and obvious red card so that it didn’t interfere with poor Owen’s world cup prep, and only after a legal challenge form World Rugby was it even acknowledged that he has once again clattered someone in the head? And they then made up a new rule so they could reduce his ban to only 4 weeks when he should have been looking at 12 weeks, so that he would be available for the world cup? And that doesn’t include multiple shoulders to the head he was only penalised for where any other player would get an immediate yellow or red. There was 2 in 2 weeks against NZ and SA one year.



...

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I’m very close to upgrading it to a 1620 word apology out of sheer boredom.

46 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 2 hours ago
The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

So far for the Lions in the URC, he has got 10 mins vs Zebre and 6 vs the Bulls.

36 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Aside from Eben’s case. You said there was no excuse for eye gouging. WR has set a precedent that retaliation is fine for grabbing testicles. I assume eye gouging must be okay in that case too?

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Sexton and Farrell have received bans foe their (relatively minor) infractions. Not sure what you are implying with them.

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I didn’t see him claim that and no evidence of it exists. Etzebeth claimed he was in danger of being “rag dolled”.

No excuse for eye gouging under any circumstances including retaliation.



...

46 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

It is so obvious from every video and image that he repeatedly and deliberately went for his eyes.

Translation:



...

46 Go to comments
K
Koro Teeps 2 hours ago
Jason Holland confirms Super Rugby move after All Blacks exit

And NDAs

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I don’t buy it for one minute. He’s a failure in my eyes. He can’t even dislodge an eyeball with his thumb. So much for being strong.

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

What if someone grabs your testicles? Can you eye gouge then?

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

You didn’t defend Earl’s selection against all comers. You didn’t defend it in conversation with me. I don’t need to ask PMcD because I have read your comments.

I wasn’t campaigning for Fin Smith at the start of the 6N. You’re lying! But Fin Smith did deserve the shirt by the end of the 6N. Marcus Smith never did.



...

280 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Even so, he needs a better publicist.

46 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT