The miracle moment behind All Blacks Sevens’ Dubai title run

The All Blacks Sevens are back on the winners’ podium for the first time since Singapore in May 2024 after winning the opening round of the 2025/26 SVNS in Dubai.

En route to their eighth title in the desert, the All Blacks Sevens beat Great Britain (21-14), Spain (24-7), Australia (21-17), Fiji (24-21), and Australia (26-22).

Had it not been for a last-play try by Brady Rush in the semi-final against Fiji, New Zealand would still be waiting for their first Dubai title since 2018.

“I pretty much walked over,” Rush surmised modestly of his winning try.

“Jayden Keelan did most of the work drawing in defenders and popping that miracle ball out the back.

“Jayden had a huge tournament, scoring a try in the final against Australia. He’s starting to find his feet at this level which is great because he’s a special player and good dude.

“There was a lot of motivation to do well in Dubai because our captain, Tone Ng Shiu, played his 50th tournament. Not many guys have done that. It’s a huge achievement. To get a result like we did was awesome.”



It’s a result that also gives the All Blacks Sevens an early jump on 2024/25 league and Grand final winners Argentina and South Africa, who both finished outside the top four.

“It’s tough with only eight teams now. If you’re slightly off, you can get tipped over. I feel like we’re in a good space at the moment with a refreshed mindset, strong pre-season and a good mix of youth and experience,” Rush said.

Rush is on the experienced side of the Kiwi ledger, entering his fifth SVNS season. He helped New Zealand win league honours in 2022-23, but he has never won the Cape Town Sevens. To change that this weekend, New Zealand will likely have to conquer the hosts in pool play.

“We’ve got Great Britain, Fiji, and South Africa in our group, so she’s tough. I’m sure we’ll get up for South Africa. Cape Town feels like a home away from home. We get huge support and, obviously, they do too, so she’s going to be a beauty,” Rush enthused.

New Zealand and South Africa have clashed in six Cup finals in South Africa, with three wins each. South Africa is the reigning Cape Town Sevens champions.

There are few champions in sevens to match the legacy of Brady’s father, Eric Rush. Eric played in 62 tournaments for the All Blacks Sevens between 1988 and 2004, winning every accolade possible.

Brady is low-key but proud of his pedigree, which also includes a close friendship with Jonah Lomu, who recently passed a decade ago. Eric spoke poignantly and hilariously about the champion All Black at a public memorial service at Eden Park in 2015.

“You can thank Jonah for professional rugby,” Rush acclaimed.

“He’s a massive part of our legacy. I love watching old footage of him craving up. It’s incredible what he did and the way he treated people. He was special; man, ten years.”

On the subject of ten, Rush played that many games on the wing for Northland in the NPC. Previously, he’d played 18 games for the Taniwha, achieving a solitary victory. In 2025, Northland won five matches and held eventual champions Canterbury to a 19-19 draw. Brady’s brother and All Blacks Sevens teammate Rob Rush scored the match-levelling try as Northland achieved their best result against Canterbury since 1999. Additionally, a record 43-24 win was secured against Auckland, and Brady scored tries in wins against North Harbour (22-21) and Hawke’s Bay (27-22).