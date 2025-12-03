Top five social media moments from HSBC SVNS’ stop in Dubai

Last weekend HSBC SVNS was back on our screens and thrilled with every second of its return.

By the end of the weekend New Zealand’s men’s and women’s teams ended two days of action with a trophy in their hand luggage.

With sevens set to hit Cape Town this Saturday, we thought it best to have a look back at the best social media moments from the Middle East

Here are the top five social media moments from Dubai…

New Zealand share the podium

New Zealand share the podium

It does not matter where HSBC SVNS lands in the world, if two teams from the same nation share the podium at full-time, there is something extremely satisfying about that.

At the weekend New Zealand got the chance to double down and start the 2025/26 season in the best possible manner.

From start to finish in Dubai it had felt as though All Blacks Sevens and Black Ferns Sevens were on to something special.

The men’s side went completely unbeaten across the weekend, while the women lost one game against the USA in pool play.

On the final day both teams faced off with Australia in their respective finals, with the All Blacks beating Australia 26-22 and the Black Ferns won 29-14.

Brady Rush made a supporter’s year

Brady Rush made a supporter's year

There is no secret that one of the most unique things in rugby is the interaction between players and the supporters.

All weekend we had seen the ball children make a lasting impression, whether that was with their dance moves or even waving a South Africa jersey in the air after delivering a match ball.

One of the most touching moments came after the final whistle. New Zealand’s Brady Rush was doing the rounds, signing merchandise and taking selfies with the young fans that stuck around.

When handed a phone, Rush handed over the tournament trophy to one of those supporters almost instinctively. That fan looked almost overwhelmed by that brush with silverware. Core memory unlocked.

Referee gets caught in the crossfire

Referee gets caught in the crossfire

It never ceases to amaze just how much a referee’s misfortune catches people’s imagination. But last weekend AJ Jacobs was not only the man in the middle, but in the firing line too.

When France faced off with Fiji the South African whistle blower was tackled by France’s Paulin Riva as Manueli Maisamoa weaved his way to the try line.

At the time of writing, the clip – which was posted to the official HSBS SVNS’ Instagram account – has amassed nearly eight million views and over 180,000 likes.

If Jacobs can take any consolation whatsoever, at least the tackle was textbook.

Fiji resemble the Kansas City Chiefs

Fiji resemble the Kansas City Chiefs

En route to a third-place finish, Fiji were back to their gunslinging best in the opening leg of the new season.

To typify the effortlessly skilful way in which Osea Kolinisau’s players went about their business is the above video.

In it you can see Joseva Talacolo and George Bose passing the ball in a fashion more befitting of Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen than a rugby team.

Josh Radcliffe gets snapped in half

Josh Radcliffe gets snapped in half

Sometimes amid all the flair, speed and high intensity, it is easy to forget how physical rugby sevens can be. This could no more be seen than in Enrique Bolinches’ tackle on Josh Radcliffe.

The Spainard dragged the Great Britain flyer down in full flight and created the most startling sight on the pitch.

Neither team enjoyed a particularly successful trip to Dubai.

Neither side graduated Pool B to the Cup knockouts, with Spain settling for sixth-place and Great Britain concluded their time at The Sevens Stadium with 24-19 win over Argentina in the seventh-place final.