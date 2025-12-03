Northern Edition
Sevens

Top five social media moments from HSBC SVNS’ stop in Dubai

New Zealand’s women’s and men’s teams celebrate on the podium after winning the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series finals against Australia in both categories at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai on November 30, 2025. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)

Last weekend HSBC SVNS was back on our screens and thrilled with every second of its return.

ADVERTISEMENT

By the end of the weekend New Zealand’s men’s and women’s teams ended two days of action with a trophy in their hand luggage.

With sevens set to hit Cape Town this Saturday, we thought it best to have a look back at the best social media moments from the Middle East

VIDEO

Here are the top five social media moments from Dubai…

New Zealand share the podium

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HSBC SVNS (@svnsseries)

It does not matter where HSBC SVNS lands in the world, if two teams from the same nation share the podium at full-time, there is something extremely satisfying about that.

At the weekend New Zealand got the chance to double down and start the 2025/26 season in the best possible manner.

ADVERTISEMENT

From start to finish in Dubai it had felt as though All Blacks Sevens and Black Ferns Sevens were on to something special.

The men’s side went completely unbeaten across the weekend, while the women lost one game against the USA in pool play.

On the final day both teams faced off with Australia in their respective finals, with the All Blacks beating Australia 26-22 and the Black Ferns won 29-14.

Brady Rush made a supporter’s year

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HSBC SVNS (@svnsseries)

ADVERTISEMENT

There is no secret that one of the most unique things in rugby is the interaction between players and the supporters.

All weekend we had seen the ball children make a lasting impression, whether that was with their dance moves or even waving a South Africa jersey in the air after delivering a match ball.

One of the most touching moments came after the final whistle. New Zealand’s Brady Rush was doing the rounds, signing merchandise and taking selfies with the young fans that stuck around.

When handed a phone, Rush handed over the tournament trophy to one of those supporters almost instinctively. That fan looked almost overwhelmed by that brush with silverware. Core memory unlocked.

Referee gets caught in the crossfire

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HSBC SVNS (@svnsseries)

It never ceases to amaze just how much a referee’s misfortune catches people’s imagination. But last weekend AJ Jacobs was not only the man in the middle, but in the firing line too.

When France faced off with Fiji the South African whistle blower was tackled by France’s Paulin Riva as Manueli Maisamoa weaved his way to the try line.

At the time of writing, the clip – which was posted to the official HSBS SVNS’ Instagram account – has amassed nearly eight million views and over 180,000 likes.

If Jacobs can take any consolation whatsoever, at least the tackle was textbook.

Fiji resemble the Kansas City Chiefs

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HSBC SVNS (@svnsseries)

En route to a third-place finish, Fiji were back to their gunslinging best in the opening leg of the new season.

To typify the effortlessly skilful way in which Osea Kolinisau’s players went about their business is the above video.

In it you can see Joseva Talacolo and George Bose passing the ball in a fashion more befitting of Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen than a rugby team.

Josh Radcliffe gets snapped in half

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HSBC SVNS (@svnsseries)

Sometimes amid all the flair, speed and high intensity, it is easy to forget how physical rugby sevens can be. This could no more be seen than in Enrique Bolinches’ tackle on Josh Radcliffe.

The Spainard dragged the Great Britain flyer down in full flight and created the most startling sight on the pitch.

Neither team enjoyed a particularly successful trip to Dubai.

Neither side graduated Pool B to the Cup knockouts, with Spain settling for sixth-place and Great Britain concluded their time at The Sevens Stadium with 24-19 win over Argentina in the seventh-place final.

Comments on RugbyPass

S
Stuart Lee 25 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

100% agree with Guscott. The Boks will be the most dominant team only when they show that they are truly the best. This will be achieved at the next RWC. 3 peat on the cards. Imagine Rassie using the pool games like training runs. No point in winning or being 2nd in the pool just to face either of the only 2 other competent teams (All Blacks and England) early in the RWC2027. Boks to finish 3rd in Pool B then play Ireland or Scotland with a fresh pack of forwards who have been rested for 2 weeks. Bokbefok.

95 Go to comments
u
unknown 31 minutes ago
Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

Kolisi, I feel, is overrated and has always been given more exposure, purely because of who he is.

With regards to Pollock - he has come in at such pace and made immediate impacts such that he, in all reality, should be given the spot he was.



...

31 Go to comments
T
TM 1 hour ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

Keep on living in the past !…..see you in 2027 boet !

95 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

Painful

280 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
'It’s a bittersweet time': Crusaders confirm Sevu Reece's departure

If a few balls arrive to them….

4 Go to comments
S
SJ 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Absolutely!

46 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

It is pretty obvious you have to be right all the time, and you cannot bear it when things do not go your way.

You start attacking the man not the ball.



...

280 Go to comments
T
TR0011 1 hour ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 | Best Rugby Player in the World | RugbyPass

This is good stuff, appreciate RP building this out, spent hours on it already! - also how’d you get a stat for every player?

25 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Remember the time Sexton came down from the stands in a game he was not playing in to abuse the referee? - he was conveniently given a 3 week suspension so that he would be available for all of Ireland’s World Cup fixtures when the maximum is 52 weeks. I wonder how they decided 3 matches was enough?

Remember Owen Farrell receiving his SECOND head to shoulder ban of 2023 in August, and 5th of his career, and 6 Nations rescinding the clear and obvious red card so that it didn’t interfere with poor Owen’s world cup prep, and only after a legal challenge form World Rugby was it even acknowledged that he has once again clattered someone in the head? And they then made up a new rule so they could reduce his ban to only 4 weeks when he should have been looking at 12 weeks, so that he would be available for the world cup? And that doesn’t include multiple shoulders to the head he was only penalised for where any other player would get an immediate yellow or red. There was 2 in 2 weeks against NZ and SA one year.



...

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I’m very close to upgrading it to a 1620 word apology out of sheer boredom.

46 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 2 hours ago
The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

So far for the Lions in the URC, he has got 10 mins vs Zebre and 6 vs the Bulls.

36 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Aside from Eben’s case. You said there was no excuse for eye gouging. WR has set a precedent that retaliation is fine for grabbing testicles. I assume eye gouging must be okay in that case too?

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Sexton and Farrell have received bans foe their (relatively minor) infractions. Not sure what you are implying with them.

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I didn’t see him claim that and no evidence of it exists. Etzebeth claimed he was in danger of being “rag dolled”.

No excuse for eye gouging under any circumstances including retaliation.



...

46 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

It is so obvious from every video and image that he repeatedly and deliberately went for his eyes.

Translation:



...

46 Go to comments
K
Koro Teeps 2 hours ago
Jason Holland confirms Super Rugby move after All Blacks exit

And NDAs

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I don’t buy it for one minute. He’s a failure in my eyes. He can’t even dislodge an eyeball with his thumb. So much for being strong.

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

What if someone grabs your testicles? Can you eye gouge then?

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

You didn’t defend Earl’s selection against all comers. You didn’t defend it in conversation with me. I don’t need to ask PMcD because I have read your comments.

I wasn’t campaigning for Fin Smith at the start of the 6N. You’re lying! But Fin Smith did deserve the shirt by the end of the 6N. Marcus Smith never did.



...

280 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Even so, he needs a better publicist.

46 Go to comments
