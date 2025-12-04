Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
41 - 17
FT
27 - 35
FT
56 - 19
FT
34 - 14
FT
24 - 21
FT
33 - 20
FT
42 - 12
FT
Today
14:00
Tomorrow
12:00
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
11:30
Sevens

Will Cartwright: The combine standout who became an Australia Sevens hero

William Cartwright of Australia, tackled by Sofai Notoa-Tipo of New Zealand, scores a try in the Cup Final during the HSBC Sevens tournament on November 30, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Martin Dokoupil/Getty Images)

France made history on the first day of the 2025/26 HSBC SVNS Series, smashing defending League Winners Argentina 59-7 in Dubai. It was France’s highest-ever score against Los Pumas Sevens, and had them well paced ahead of a semi-final against Australia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Les Bleus Sevens booked their spot in the final four with a 19-14 triumph over last season’s world champions the Blitzboks. Australia won two of their three matches on day one, as three debutants began to find their feet within a new-look squad.

In a 14-minute match, defence was king. It was nil-all at half-time, and the score didn’t change until midway through the second term. Will Cartwright broke the deadlock with an effort in the 10th minute, before the debutant completed a double to seal a 14-0 victory.

VIDEO

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Australia Sevens (@aussie7s)

Cartwright got the ball about 40 metres out from the try line, feeling all the nerves and pressure that came with that moment, but refusing to show it. The 22-year-old split two French defenders with a left foot step, leaving Jordan Sepho scrambling in defence.

James McGregor added the extras to give Australia a 7-0 lead, but the semi-final thriller was far from over. Australia controlled possession and dominated the territory battle from then, looking to close out the match and seal their spot in the big dance.

With 31 seconds left on the clock, Cartwright charged to a breakdown and picked up the ball without losing any pace. As a scrum-half or winger in 15s, the SVNS Series newcomer showcased those skills – running into open space and towards a Dubai Sevens Cup Final.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dream is probably the only way to describe it. I went on, we had a scrum on our line and it was our ball, and I was just hoping that we got the ball, Cartwright told RugbyPass.

“I was pretty nervous. I probably wasn’t thinking too much of the attack… I was just kind of nervous with what they could attack with, we saw them pump the Argies the day before,”

“I don’t really know how to describe it. There wasn’t too much thought going through my head which is probably a better thing.

Related

Top five social media moments from HSBC SVNS’ stop in Dubai

Last weekend HSBC SVNS was back on our screens and thrilled with every second of its return.

Read Now

“Thank God our boys defended so well that first half, once I got on the defenders were tired, they were gone, didn’t have too much else to throw at us.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think it was really helpful going on in that second half, once the boys had defended so well. France had no answers for that first half [defence] I think from us.”

Cartwright’s journey to the Dubai Sevens decider is a story of persistence, resilience, and an all-or-nothing approach at cracking the big time. The flyer debuted for the Queensland Reds against Wales in July 2024, and scored a try against the Western Force in Super Rugby AUS.

It’s safe to say Cartwright is a young talent on the rise, but the Queenslander was preparing to potentially return to a job site if a shot with Australia Sevens didn’t work out. After impressing with Brothers in Queensland Premier Rugby, Cartwright was invited to an Australia Sevens Combine.

Invitees trained for three days, before a two-day tournament-style competition. Three-time Olympian Henry Hutchison challenged the trialists that week, with some “pretty talented boys” missing out on deals with Australia Sevens.

Cartwright signed a full-time contract with the national sevens program, continuing to train hard in the off-season. Coach Liam Barry selected Cartwright as one of three debutants in the touring squad for the season opener in Dubai.

“I’d be lying if I said I was sleeping well. I was up a lot during the night trying to fight the jet lag as well and then couldn’t stop thinking about the game,” Cartwright reflected.

“Now that there’s only eight teams, the intensity and the pressure I did feel.

“The young blokes, it’s been very easy for us with those older boys… they’ve set the platform, they’ve set the areas that we need to be the best at. It’s easy for us to then just go out and play footy on top of that,” he added later.

“Training’s been unbelievably intense and a few hard conversations during that so then when we came out in Dubai, it’s very easy for us young boys or new boys to just fall in play, play how we want to play within the team.

“It’s probably hats off to the older boys making it so easy for us new guys to just fall into the team. The team environment’s unbelievable. We’re sitting for hours at dinner and lunch where we’re always together as 13 blokes, even the coaches, everyone’s very close.”

Cartwright seemed to improve in every match, growing in confidence as the stakes rose higher and higher for the Australian side. In the final against arch-rivals New Zealand, Cartwright scored one of the team’s four tries in the agonising 22-26 defeat.

SVNS Series veteran Maurice Longbottom gave Australia the lead with an early effort, before the All Blacks Sevens hit back through vice-captain Dylan Collier. Akuila Rokilsoa and Sione Molia added to New Zealand’s lead before Cartwright hit back.

Cartwright gave Australia some hope of a comeback, with fellow debutant Harry Wilson sparking more belief with his first one minute later. But the All Blacks Sevens all but sealed the title triumph when Jayden Keelan raced away for a try in the 13th minute.

Wilson scored his second in the final play of the match, but it wasn’t to be for Australia at Dubai’s The Sevens Stadium. In an inexperienced squad that included a host of players with less than 10 tournament caps, Australia fell painfully short of glory.

“The confidence is definitely there. We played some hard teams and we know that we can beat them,” he added.

“We didn’t play Fiji in Dubai but we played them in NZ and we got up on them. I think the confidence is there.

“If anything, we had a pretty stern talking to from Hutch on the field afterwards, watching NZ hold that trophy up where we definitely should’ve been holding it. He was just basically saying, ‘we’re sick of being in this position watching that, and we’re too good to be staying in that second position.’

“The hunger’s there straight away afterwards. The boys got on the flight, pretty much just want to get into training and work for this weekend. I think everyone, now that we’ve gone that close, and obviously there’s so many boys in here that haven’t won one, the hunger is there to really do it.”

Australia have a chance to go one better in the second stop of the season, with Cape Town’s DHL Stadium hosting the annual event on December 6-7. They are in Pool B with Argentina, Spain, and Dubai Sevens semi-final rivals France.

Recommended

Dan Carter names his preferred Wallabies 10 for Rugby World Cup 2027

Dan Carter weighs in with balanced analysis of Scott Robertson's All Blacks

Spain coach looks ahead to RWC pool: ‘The goal is to advance’

Canada captain fired up for Rugby World Cup clash with Pumas enforcer

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Nicky Smith joins Leicester exodus as PREM rivals swoop for Wales star

2

Sevu Reece to end All Blacks career with France move, but there's one snag

12
3

'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

46
4

Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

31
5

The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

36
6

All Blacks great suffers huge plummet in RugbyPass Top 100 in 2025

8
7

'He’s a good friend and I'm devastated': Joe Heyes

1
8

'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

95

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Mick Cleary: 'We should applaud to the rafters the news that rugby on ITV is back with a bang.'

Top-level rugby wants to grow and putting the Nations Championship on free-to-air with ITV in a bumper deal is a fillip for the sport

LONG READ

Ross Byrne: 'I've played Munster many times away. I have a very good record there'

Munster away in the Champions Cup can be daunting but Ross Byrne will lean into his Leinster experience to rally Gloucester.

LONG READ

Ellie Kildunne: Why the Women's World Cup was like a wedding and a divorce

Kildunne is one of the biggest names in the women’s game, and she has in part earned that through proving herself to be not only a consistent player but also a big-game player.

Comments on RugbyPass

S
Stuart Lee 28 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

100% agree with Guscott. The Boks will be the most dominant team only when they show that they are truly the best. This will be achieved at the next RWC. 3 peat on the cards. Imagine Rassie using the pool games like training runs. No point in winning or being 2nd in the pool just to face either of the only 2 other competent teams (All Blacks and England) early in the RWC2027. Boks to finish 3rd in Pool B then play Ireland or Scotland with a fresh pack of forwards who have been rested for 2 weeks. Bokbefok.

95 Go to comments
u
unknown 34 minutes ago
Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

Kolisi, I feel, is overrated and has always been given more exposure, purely because of who he is.

With regards to Pollock - he has come in at such pace and made immediate impacts such that he, in all reality, should be given the spot he was.



...

31 Go to comments
T
TM 1 hour ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

Keep on living in the past !…..see you in 2027 boet !

95 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

Painful

280 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
'It’s a bittersweet time': Crusaders confirm Sevu Reece's departure

If a few balls arrive to them….

4 Go to comments
S
SJ 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Absolutely!

46 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

It is pretty obvious you have to be right all the time, and you cannot bear it when things do not go your way.

You start attacking the man not the ball.



...

280 Go to comments
T
TR0011 2 hours ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 | Best Rugby Player in the World | RugbyPass

This is good stuff, appreciate RP building this out, spent hours on it already! - also how’d you get a stat for every player?

25 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Remember the time Sexton came down from the stands in a game he was not playing in to abuse the referee? - he was conveniently given a 3 week suspension so that he would be available for all of Ireland’s World Cup fixtures when the maximum is 52 weeks. I wonder how they decided 3 matches was enough?

Remember Owen Farrell receiving his SECOND head to shoulder ban of 2023 in August, and 5th of his career, and 6 Nations rescinding the clear and obvious red card so that it didn’t interfere with poor Owen’s world cup prep, and only after a legal challenge form World Rugby was it even acknowledged that he has once again clattered someone in the head? And they then made up a new rule so they could reduce his ban to only 4 weeks when he should have been looking at 12 weeks, so that he would be available for the world cup? And that doesn’t include multiple shoulders to the head he was only penalised for where any other player would get an immediate yellow or red. There was 2 in 2 weeks against NZ and SA one year.



...

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I’m very close to upgrading it to a 1620 word apology out of sheer boredom.

46 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 2 hours ago
The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

So far for the Lions in the URC, he has got 10 mins vs Zebre and 6 vs the Bulls.

36 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Aside from Eben’s case. You said there was no excuse for eye gouging. WR has set a precedent that retaliation is fine for grabbing testicles. I assume eye gouging must be okay in that case too?

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Sexton and Farrell have received bans foe their (relatively minor) infractions. Not sure what you are implying with them.

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I didn’t see him claim that and no evidence of it exists. Etzebeth claimed he was in danger of being “rag dolled”.

No excuse for eye gouging under any circumstances including retaliation.



...

46 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

It is so obvious from every video and image that he repeatedly and deliberately went for his eyes.

Translation:



...

46 Go to comments
K
Koro Teeps 2 hours ago
Jason Holland confirms Super Rugby move after All Blacks exit

And NDAs

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I don’t buy it for one minute. He’s a failure in my eyes. He can’t even dislodge an eyeball with his thumb. So much for being strong.

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

What if someone grabs your testicles? Can you eye gouge then?

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

You didn’t defend Earl’s selection against all comers. You didn’t defend it in conversation with me. I don’t need to ask PMcD because I have read your comments.

I wasn’t campaigning for Fin Smith at the start of the 6N. You’re lying! But Fin Smith did deserve the shirt by the end of the 6N. Marcus Smith never did.



...

280 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Even so, he needs a better publicist.

46 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT